DRIVE-IN MOVIE NIGHT IN TARRYTOWN!

Regular theaters are closed for social distancing reasons. There’s only so much Netflix and Hulu bingeing you can do at home. So how about a throwback to simpler days of yore?

The Tarrytown Rec Department will take Lots D & E at the Metro North Station back in time, muring the tarmac into a fifties style drive-in theater. The flic is Toy Story 4, so it’s for all ages. Here’s the deal:

Arrive at Parking Lots E & D.between 7:30 and 8:15pm

There will be Bathroom access during the Movie.

There is no charge for the Movie.

Available to all the Tarrytowns Union Free School District Families and their children.

Attendants will designate parking.

For weather related information, call (914) 909-1183.

