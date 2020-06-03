Community Board

DRIVE-IN MOVIE NIGHT IN TARRYTOWN!

• Bookmarks: 1

Drive-in movie night on-the-Hudson

Regular theaters are closed for social distancing reasons. There’s only so much Netflix and Hulu bingeing you can do at home. So how about a throwback to simpler days of yore?

The Tarrytown Rec Department will take Lots D & E at the Metro North Station back in time, muring the tarmac into a fifties style drive-in theater. The flic is Toy Story 4, so it’s for all ages. Here’s the deal:

  • Arrive at Parking Lots E & D.between 7:30 and 8:15pm
  • There will be Bathroom access during the Movie.
  • There is no charge for the Movie.
  • Available to all the Tarrytowns Union Free School District Families and their children.
  • Attendants will designate parking.
  • For weather related information, call (914) 909-1183.

Read more

Share the News!
print iconPrint
0 notes
49 views
bookmark icon

Write a comment...

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *