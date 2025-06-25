Drake to be Next Hastings Mayor after Winning Primary

June 25, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo—

Hastings-on-Hudson Trustee Tom Drake will be the village’s next mayor after defeating fellow Trustee Morgen Fleisig in a Democratic primary Tuesday.

According to unofficial results from the Westchester Board of Elections, Drake, a trustee since 2021, outlasted Fleisig, a board member since 2019, 1,079 to 719.

With no Republican or third-party candidate on the Nov. 4 ballot, Drake will take the reins of the village from Mayor Nicola Armacost on Jan. 1. Armacost, who has been mayor since 2019 and a board member for nearly 17 years, is not seeking reelection.

Drake is a U.S. Navy veteran. A volunteer fireman, he has worked for the New York City Police Department and the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office.

The Hastings Democratic Committee made no endorsement in the primary race. However, district leaders did endorse incumbent Trustee Douglass Alligood and Malaika Sundberg for two open trustee positions.