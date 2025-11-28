Dobbs Ferry NewsGovernment & Politics Dr. Gupta to be Appointed as Dobbs Ferry Trustee Published 3 hours ago3h ago • Bookmarks: 3 November 28, 2025 By Rick Pezzullo— A local pediatrician will be appointed to the Dobbs Ferry Board of Trustees Monday by newly elected Mayor Christy Knell. Dr. Nitin Gupta, who has worked at Rivertown Pediatrics on Ashford Ave. since 2018, will join the board at an organization meeting to fill Knell’s unexpired term, which ends Dec. 7, 2026.Support our Sponsors Knell was elected on Election Day running unopposed and will be succeeding Mayor Vincent Rossillo. Originally from California, Gupta moved to Dobbs Ferry with his wife and two young children. After earning a bachelor’s degree in Nutritional Sciences: Physiology and Metabolism from the University of California at Berkeley, he graduated from St. George’s University School of Medicine and completed his residency in pediatrics at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey-New Jersey Medical School. He also trained at Weill Cornell Medical College in Pediatric Gastroenterology and Nutrition. He served as a Membership Chair and Board Member of Rivertowns Rotary from July 2019 to July 2021, was chairperson of the Dobbs Ferry Human Rights and Diversity Committee from Nov. 2020 to May 2021 and currently serves on the Rivertowns Chamber of Commerce. Knell, a trustee since 2017, will also be appointing Trustee Jessica Galen as deputy mayor. Newly Elected Dobbs Ferry Mayor Christy Knell Following a career in magazine art direction, Knell co-founded HudCo, a coworking club and event venue in Dobbs Ferry. She has lived in the village since 2012. Read or leave a comment on this story...Support our Sponsors Dobbs Ferry NewsGovernment & Politics Dr. Gupta to be Appointed as Dobbs Ferry Trustee November 28, 2025 By Rick Pezzullo--- A local pediatrician will be appointed to the Dobbs Ferry Board of Trustees Monday by newly elected... Read More Lifestyles Wishbone November 27, 2025 WISHBONE: If you break it, it's yours By Krista Madsen BONE BREAK Since I like process more than products, I’m... Read More Government & PoliticsTop News Gov.-Hopeful Stefanik Receives Lawler Endorsement November 25, 2025 By Rick Pezzullo--- The election for governor in New York State is a year away, but the campaigning and mudslinging... Read More Community NewsTarrytown News Cultural Exchange In Our Own Backyard November 25, 2025 The EF International Language Campus in Tarrytown welcomed the community to its annual Culture Fair on November 7 in Marian... Read More Community NewsEnvironmental News Proposed Revision of Clean Water Act Seen As A Threat to Drinking Water November 25, 2025 By Elizabeth Tucker-- A new rule proposed to Congress by the EPA and the Army Corps of Engineers would drastically... Read More Top News Food Insecurity Remains a Crisis in County November 24, 2025 By Rick Pezzullo--- Despite the reinstatement of SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits, Westchester County’s largest nonprofit hunger-relief organization is... Read More Lifestyles Your Holiday Stop-Shopping Guide November 23, 2025 YOUR HOLIDAY STOP-SHOPPING GUIDE: QVC presidency & the Black Out By Krista Madsen Do you speak billionaire? Neither do I! But... Read More Community NewsRivertowns SportsSleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News Sleepy Hollow Horsemen Win Again! November 23, 2025 By Tom Pedulla-- One win away. Sleepy Hollow is that close to playing for the ultimate football prize, the Class... Read More Health News Phelps Hospital Recognized for Century of Membership in AHA November 19, 2025 By Rick Pezzullo--- Northwell’s Phelps Hospital was honored this week for 100 years of participation and leadership in the American Hospital... Read More Environmental News Study Completed on Curbside Food Scraps Collection in Rivertowns November 18, 2025 By Rick Pezzullo--- A multi-municipal study has been completed to develop a plan for curbside collection of food scraps in... Read More 3 recommendedShareShareTweetShareCopy linkEmailPrint