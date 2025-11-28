Dr. Gupta to be Appointed as Dobbs Ferry Trustee

November 28, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo—

A local pediatrician will be appointed to the Dobbs Ferry Board of Trustees Monday by newly elected Mayor Christy Knell.

Dr. Nitin Gupta, who has worked at Rivertown Pediatrics on Ashford Ave. since 2018, will join the board at an organization meeting to fill Knell’s unexpired term, which ends Dec. 7, 2026.

Knell was elected on Election Day running unopposed and will be succeeding Mayor Vincent Rossillo.

Originally from California, Gupta moved to Dobbs Ferry with his wife and two young children. After earning a bachelor’s degree in Nutritional Sciences: Physiology and Metabolism from the University of California at Berkeley, he graduated from St. George’s University School of Medicine and completed his residency in pediatrics at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey-New Jersey Medical School. He also trained at Weill Cornell Medical College in Pediatric Gastroenterology and Nutrition.

He served as a Membership Chair and Board Member of Rivertowns Rotary from July 2019 to July 2021, was chairperson of the Dobbs Ferry Human Rights and Diversity Committee from Nov. 2020 to May 2021 and currently serves on the Rivertowns Chamber of Commerce.

Knell, a trustee since 2017, will also be appointing Trustee Jessica Galen as deputy mayor.

Following a career in magazine art direction, Knell co-founded HudCo, a coworking club and event venue in Dobbs Ferry. She has lived in the village since 2012.