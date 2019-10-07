Dr. Gregg Semenza, Sleepy Hollow High Grad, Wins Nobel Prize

Dr. Gregg L. Semenza, a 1974 graduate of Sleepy Hollow High School, was one of three researchers awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for their groundbreaking work on how cells sense and adapt to changing levels of oxygen around them. He credits his Sleepy Hollow High biology teacher Rose Nelson for his commitment to science.

“She transmitted the wonder and joy of science and scientific discovery. She set me on a course to science.” “She was unbelievable,” he said in a previous interview with the New York Times. “She transmitted the wonder and joy of science and scientific discovery. She set me on a course to science.”