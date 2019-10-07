Dr. Gregg Semenza, Sleepy Hollow High Grad, Wins Nobel Prize
Dr. Gregg L. Semenza, a 1974 graduate of Sleepy Hollow High School, was one of three researchers awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for their groundbreaking work on how cells sense and adapt to changing levels of oxygen around them. He credits his Sleepy Hollow High biology teacher Rose Nelson for his commitment to science.
“She was unbelievable,” he said in a previous interview with the New York Times. “She transmitted the wonder and joy of science and scientific discovery. She set me on a course to science.”
Semenza, a member of the faculty at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, shares the prize with William G. Kaelin Jr. and Sir Peter J. Ratcliffe. Dr. Kaelin is a professor of medicine at Harvard University and researcher at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Dr. Ratcliffe is a professor at University of Oxford and the Francis Crick Institute. Their work has been instrumental in the development of new drugs to fight cancers and heart disease.