Dr. Green Ending Veterinarian Career at Sleepy Hollow Animal Hospital

by Robert Kimmel –

When he retires this month from his veterinarian practice, Dr. Brian Green will be concluding his long relationship with Sleepy Hollow Animal Hospital. His involvement with the hospital began almost 40 years ago; and he not only leaves a record of first-class treatment for thousands of animals, but also of numerous contributions to the community.

Dr. Green sold the veterinary hospital to Dr. Peter Romano last July 1. He bought the 340 North Broadway facility July 1, 1985, after having spent five years working there with its initial owner, Dr. Jack Burke. It was in 1979 that Dr. Burke became interested in adding Dr. Green to the hospital’s staff. “Intrigued by what I was told, I visited there and got the position,” Dr. Green related.

Dr. Green and his wife will be leaving the Hudson Valley for a home in the milder climes of the outskirts of Wilmington, North Carolina. “This is my 40th year as a veterinarian here, and I feel very ready for another chapter,” he said. “I like to think that I am leaving behind a veterinarian practice that is also known in the community for service to the community.”

That description applies bountifully. He began caring for Sleepy Hollow’s K-9 Corps’ dogs in the 1980s, and on up until recently. He took care of all their medical expenses, pro bono, the doctor said. He is working with the village to create a commemorative plaque or similar tribute honoring all of the past K-9 Corps dogs and their handlers, and Dr. Green said he “wouldn’t want to miss it.”

As part of his involvement with the community, Dr. Green has taken part in Career Day at Sleepy Hollow High School and given tours to younger students. He has provided support to the Foundation for the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns, The Friends of the Rockefeller State Park Preserve, the Elizabeth Mascia Child Care Center, and donated to the Washington Irving School playground when it was built. His support for North Tarrytown Little League Baseball continued for 25 years.

After having graduated from the University of Liege in Belgium, Dr. Green fulfilled his post training in veterinarian medicine and surgery at the Animal Medical Center in Manhattan and has been an adjunct professor of veterinarian physiology at Mercy College. Named among the county’s “Top Vets” by his fellow practitioners in Westchester Magazine, he has been active with the American Animal Hospital Association and has served as a board member of a charity organization which provides service dogs to disabled service veterans.

“He was not the first person interested in buying the hospital,” Dr. Green said in regard to turning it over to Dr. Romano. “I wanted someone whom I would like to think of as continuing my legacy. I think he is a very capable veterinarian, very compassionate, and able to practice the kind of medicine I prided myself in practicing here. I think I found the right guy.”

Dr. Romano said he was “drawn to the Sleepy Hollow Animal Hospital by the level of veterinarian medicine practiced. It gives people the opportunity of having the most up-to-date and innovative treatment for their animals.” Dr. Romano also lauded “the team attitude that is fostered here. The team works together.”

Attracted to the veterinarian profession by his interest in helping animals, Dr. Romano said he was always intrigued by scientific investigation, “trying to figure things out,” in respect to the diagnostic needs of medicine, and “in doing something good for society as a whole.”

He defined the good pet owners whom he hoped to service as those who “want to have a good relationship with our veterinarian team, and who come in and ask questions and listen to our advice. They can be active participants in preventing and treating disease, as part of the team.” Dr. Romano said that he looked forward to meeting people in the community, and “getting to know the community well, while continuing the hospital’s contributions to organizations such as the Little League team.”

A native of Westchester, born and raised in White Plains, Dr. Romano received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Biology from Manhattan College, and his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine Degree from Cornell University in 2007. He interned at Long Island Veterinary Specialists Referral and Emergency Hospital in Plainview, New York, where he had advanced training in medical and surgical care and has served as a veterinarian in Westchester. He now lives in Stamford with his wife, also a veterinarian, and his two young children.