Dozens of Irvington High Seniors Inducted Into National Honor Society

February 26, 2025

Following a rigorous application process, more than 80 Irvington High School students who demonstrated exceptional achievement and commitment to service were recently inducted into the National Honor Society (NHS).

The students were recognized for exemplifying the four pillars of NHS: leadership, scholarship, character and service.

The ceremony began with a procession, led by musicians and senior NHS members Michelle Zhou and Martina Albay. Club officers Gabriella Brenner, Alexandra Lyashenko, Jacob Reichgott and Ella Sasso delivered inspiring reflections on the core values of NHS.

Support our Sponsors

Guided by club advisers Jacquelyn Grant and Jen Lentini, each inductee was proudly recognized as Principal Jon Hirsch, Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Dr. Gail Duffy and Assistant Principal Sara Rust presented their official certificates before the newest members took the NHS pledge.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mara Ratesic and Hirsch concluded the event with congratulatory remarks, celebrating the students’ hard work.