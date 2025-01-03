Support our Sponsors
Gullotta House Charity Plunge - 2025
Irvington News
School News

Dows Lane Students Dive Into Books on Animals

January 2, 2025

Dows Lane Elementary School second graders brought their study of animal species, habitats and survival strategies to life through an engaging and collaborative lesson in Ronni Alpert’s class.

Working in dynamic partnerships, the students eagerly explored National Geographic nonfiction books on animals, exploring their content for the first time. They delved into fascinating topics about dolphins, lions, sea turtles, penguins, giraffes and red pandas.

The second graders relied upon their knowledge of nonfiction text features to navigate their books and uncover answers about each animal’s habitat, energy sources, diet, role in the ecosystem and classification as carnivores, herbivores or omnivores.

The activity seamlessly aligned with the district’s Portrait of a Graduate, fostering skills to develop courageous learners, effective communicators, engaged citizens and self-aware individuals.

 

 

Ardsley High School Unveils Renovated Wellness Center

January 3, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Ardsley High School celebrated the grand opening of its newly renovated Wellness Center Friday with a ribbon-cutting...
Read More
Wishnie Named Acting Westchester County Executive—For a Few Days

January 2, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- History was made in Westchester County Thursday when Westchester County Board of Legislators Chairman Vedat Gashi designated...
Read More
Dows Lane Students Dive Into Books on Animals

January 2, 2025
Dows Lane Elementary School second graders brought their study of animal species, habitats and survival strategies to life through an...
Read More
Latimer Delivers Farewell Address as County Executive

December 30, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Before heading to Washington D.C. Friday to be sworn in as representative of New York’s 16th Congressional...
Read More
There’s No Place Like Gnome

December 29, 2024
THERE'S NO PLACE LIKE GNOME: In your garden or abroad By Krista Madsen I interrupt my plan to dig into Yellowjacket’s cannibalistic tendencies,...
Read More
No Tax Increase for Villages in Greenburgh Budget

December 28, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- Property owners in the villages in the Town of Greenburgh will see no increase in their town...
Read More
Schopfer To Retire As Irvington’s Village Administrator

December 26, 2024
By Barrett Seaman-- The year 2025 will be the last for Larry Schopfer as a public servant. After 17 years...
Read More
New Village Justice Appointed in Tarrytown

December 26, 2024
By Rick Pezzullo--- During its last voting meeting of 2024, the Tarrytown Board of Trustees appointed a replacement for outgoing...
Read More
For the Birds: Hastings Photographer Brings a Taste of the Rivertowns to Grand Central Station

December 23, 2024
By Susan Treiman--- It took an ordinary birdfeeder, a camera, and weeks of COVID isolation to bring rivertowns’ winged wildlife...
Read More
Planchette

December 22, 2024
PLANCHETTE: Communing with the living and the dead By Krista Madsen I’ve never felt like I could achieve fluency in a second...
Read More
bookmark icon