Dows Lane Students Dive Into Books on Animals

January 2, 2025

Dows Lane Elementary School second graders brought their study of animal species, habitats and survival strategies to life through an engaging and collaborative lesson in Ronni Alpert’s class.

Working in dynamic partnerships, the students eagerly explored National Geographic nonfiction books on animals, exploring their content for the first time. They delved into fascinating topics about dolphins, lions, sea turtles, penguins, giraffes and red pandas.

The second graders relied upon their knowledge of nonfiction text features to navigate their books and uncover answers about each animal’s habitat, energy sources, diet, role in the ecosystem and classification as carnivores, herbivores or omnivores.

The activity seamlessly aligned with the district’s Portrait of a Graduate, fostering skills to develop courageous learners, effective communicators, engaged citizens and self-aware individuals.