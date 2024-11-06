Dows Lane Students Choose School Drive in Mock Election

November 6, 2024

In a lesson about democracy, kindergarten through third grade students at Dows Lane Elementary School took part in a mock election on Nov. 4.

The young voters faced a decision about whether their school should host a food or clothing drive. The activity was designed to teach students how voting works and how it can make a real difference in their community.

“Our goal was to teach students what an election is and create a way for our students’ voices to be heard,” Principal Dr. Andrea Kantor said. “All classes learned about elections, and the students had collective conversations about the benefits of a clothing drive or a food drive.”

Support our Sponsors



Guided by teachers Andrea Plunkett and Adam Schwartz and school counselor Alissa Campbell, the project was based on the BOCES Social Studies curriculum. Together, the teachers developed a tailored plan for Dows Lane.

The students will discover which drive got the most votes on Nov. 6.

Aligned with the district’s Portrait of a Graduate, the mock election encouraged the students to become engaged citizens. They examined the ideas of a food or clothing drive from different perspectives and started to become aware of how their actions can impact the community and world around them.