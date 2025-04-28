Dows Lane School Students Shine in Math Competition

April 28, 2025

Dows Lane Elementary School third graders recently demonstrated their math skills during the First in Math Virtual Regional Tournament.

Competing against students from across the region, they tackled challenging problems using addition, subtraction, multiplication and division skills – all designed around the fast-paced 24 Game. The qualifying round for the statewide championship tournament tested the students’ fluency, flexible reasoning and critical thinking skills.

As a result of their performance, third graders Oren Fielman and Benjamin Zbeda from Christopher Cullen’s class and Sofia Teich from Joan Burns’ class were identified as regional winners. They earned a spot at the upcoming statewide competition in Albany in May, where they will represent Dows Lane.

