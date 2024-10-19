Dows Lane School Students Paint Pumpkins

October 19, 2024

Dows Lane Elementary School kindergartners from Kim Damin’s class and third graders from Michele Barnattan’s class created colorful, hand-painted pumpkins this week.

The fall craft activity was designed to foster friendships and cultivate a sense of community across grade levels.

“Buddy time is a special way for the third graders to get to read, craft and engage with the kindergartners,” Barnattan said. “They enjoy the interactions and the fun crafts we do together, and it’s a wonderful way to build community, friendship across grades and spend time together. It is always a most favorite memory for both the kindergartners and the third graders.”

The partnership also provides the third graders with the opportunity to act as mentors and role models as they guide their younger buddies through the activity.

“As the youngest students at the school, the kindergarteners begin to look up to the third graders as role models,” Damin said. “The third graders really step up and take ownership of this role.”