Dows Lane Elementary School Student Honored for Courage

November 9, 2020

By Rick Pezzullo

A Dows Lane Elementary School student was honored Friday for helping another classmate.

First grader Kaylen Jiang was presented with the New York State Office of the Attorney General Triple “C” Award during an outside ceremony, earning recognition for her courage, character and commitment for translating for a classmate last year who did not speak English.

As a kindergartner in Izabela Swiecka’s class, Jiang helped translate what was being taught into Mandarin for a new student who joined the class. While Swiecka and ENL teacher Paul Manzi used translation programs to communicate with the student, Jiang informally translated for her new classmate.

“Kaylen helped the new student whenever they were together during the day, at recess, in specials,” Principal Dr. Andrea Kantor said. “She took the initiative to go above and beyond to make the new student feel welcomed and understood.”

During the ceremony, Jiang was recognized before an audience of her family, classmates, teachers, Kantor, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Kristopher Harrison, Assistant Principal Liza Wishney, math coach Christine Rosner, school counselor Alissa Campbell and psychologist Lauren Dondero.