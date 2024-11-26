Dows Lane Celebrates Unveiling of New Playgrounds

November 26, 2024

By Rick Pezzullo—

Some rare showers last week couldn’t dampen the spirits of students at Dows Lane Elementary School in Irvington as they celebrated the unveiling of two new playgrounds.

The Nov. 21 ribbon cutting ceremony was led by Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mara Ratesic and Principal Dr. Andrea Kantor.

The new playgrounds, featuring a range of engaging equipment such as multiple slides, activity panels, and various interactive elements, were designed to captivate and inspire students during their recess time.

“The colors for both structures are greens and tans, so they complement and blend into our beautiful trees and grounds,” Kantor said. “Based on student feedback, we incorporated additional equipment options for children who prefer not to climb during recess. Our students play outside every day when it is not too cold or raining, and it’s exciting for them to have something new to climb on.”

The idea for the playground project originated in 2022 through the Site-Based Committee, with collaboration from district administrators and building leaders. Over the past two years, funding efforts by the PTSA and the district made it possible to replace both playgrounds, located on the north and south sides of the school.

The PTSA made a $21,000 contribution to the project and the Board of Education wholeheartedly embraced it.