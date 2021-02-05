Obituaries
Tarrytown News

Doris Friedman, 88

• Bookmarks: 3

February 5, 2021

Doris Toltz Friedman, a resident of Tarrytown and former village justice, died suddenly February 3. She was 88.

Born on December 16, 1932 to Frances z’l and Harry Toltz z’l in Chelsea, Massachusetts, she grew up surrounded by an extended family in a city she loved. A proud member of Tufts University’ class of 1954, she was in her first year at Boston University School of Law when on a blind date she met the love of her life, Samuel Joseph Friedman, a Harvard law student. Married nine months later in Boston, they each graduated law school in 1957 and moved to Arlington, Virginia. where Sam started his legal career. In 1960 Dori and Sam moved to Westchester County. They ultimately settled into their Cottontail Lane, Irvington, New York home in 1963 where they raised their three daughters, Ruth, Laura and Jill. They also acquired a home they loved in the Berkshires which was designed to welcome extended family and lifelong friends. Dori and Sam adored traveling the world, time in the Berkshires, the arts, meals by the fireplace and time together until Sam’s untimely death in 1997. Dori continued to travel, visiting India, Antarctica and other locations while embracing her passions for reading, theater, dance and music, cooking, politics and Boston-based professional sports teams.

Mrs. Friedman loved being a lawyer. After volunteering in numerous community activities, especially with the Community Opportunity Center of the Tarrytowns, she sat for the New York State bar exam in 1970. She practiced law in New York for almost 50 years, representing both criminal and civil parties, assisted in initiating a civil division in the local Legal Aid Society, and then developed a matrimonial practice that led to a commitment for mediation. She was a founder and principal of the New York State Council on Divorce Mediation. She served as acting justice of the Village of Tarrytown for 16 years and capped her judicial career as Senior Judge of the Town of Greenburgh, serving from 2008 through 2011. Upon ‘retirement,’ she loved teaching legal studies at Mercy College, continued her law practice and at the time of her death remained a member of the Greenburgh Ethics Board. She also served as a member of the Board of Directors of The Quay, the community she moved to and loved after leaving her Irvington home.

Mrs. Friedman was a trailblazer, a passionate advocate for causes of equity and justice. But most important to her were family, friends and colleagues who became family. She is survived by her daughters Ruth (Barry Wasserman) Friedman of Orange, Connecticut, Laura (Barry Gertz) Friedman of New York City and Copake, New York, Jill (Daniel Zdanoff) Friedman of White Plains, grandchildren Elisha (Michael) Nelson, Megan (David) Cardenas, Steven and Samuel Wasserman, Rebecca, James and Jessica Zdanoff, great-grandchildren Mackenzie and Madilyn Nelson and Alexander andd Derek Cardenas, extended family members and dear friends too numerous to count. Memories of her twinkling blue eyes and infectious smile will help carry her memory forward.

Share the News!
Advertisement
Coffey Funeral Home
Beloved Security Guard at The Masters School Loses Battle with COVID-19

Beloved Security Guard at The Masters School Loses Battle with COVID-19

February 5, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- A beloved security guard at The Masters School in Dobbs Ferry died earlier this week after battling...
Read More
Look What The Snowstorm Brought!

Look What The Snowstorm Brought!

February 5, 2021
Two feet of snow brings with it lots of opportunities to be creative. Take this sculpture of a ram, complete...
Read More
What the Biden Administration Means for the Environment

What the Biden Administration Means for the Environment

February 4, 2021
By Dean Gallea--- The previous U.S.  President was known for rolling back environmental protections and instituting Executive Orders that set...
Read More
COVID Update: Playing Catch-Up

COVID Update: Playing Catch-Up

February 3, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Long lines wrapping around the County Center off Rte. 119 did not go unnoticed on Wednesday. The...
Read More
Return of High-Risk High School Sports Applauded

Return of High-Risk High School Sports Applauded

February 3, 2021
By Tom Pedulla--- Local athletic administrators, coaches and student-athletes reacted with surprise but also delight when the path was cleared...
Read More
Snow Removal Scheduled for Tarrytown

Snow Removal Scheduled for Tarrytown

February 3, 2021
Starting Thursday, February 4th, the Tarrytown Department of Public Works will be conducting additional snow removal operations.  Work will be...
Read More
COVID Update: The Impact of Orlena

COVID Update: The Impact of Orlena

February 2, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- The first few days of February will be remembered as the time the coronavirus met with Orlena,...
Read More
Tarrytown Moves to a Full State of Emergency

Tarrytown Moves to a Full State of Emergency

February 1, 2021
The Village has upgraded our snow emergency to a full state of emergency, given the ongoing conditions of the storm,...
Read More
State, County Declare State of Emergency

State, County Declare State of Emergency

February 1, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— With snow falling relentlessly at a rate that intermittently reaches three inches an hour, both Governor Andrew...
Read More
County Executive Latimer Addresses Black History Month

County Executive Latimer Addresses Black History Month

February 1, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Westchester County Executive George Latimer addressed the kickoff of February as Black History Month. “Each year we...
Read More
3 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
67 views
bookmark icon

Write a comment...

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *