Donations Needed at Thanksgiving Time

The Community Coalition (C2) was formed by Kids’ Club of Tarrytown & Sleepy Hollow and is a group of local non-profits, religious institutions, community members, and organizations of all types who come together once a month to hear a featured speaker as well as to share information about shared initiatives and ongoing programs. C2’s goal is to work together to provide the greatest benefit for our community. C2 is supporting the following initiatives for donation at Thanksgiving time:

1. The Community Food Pantry of Sleepy Hollow & Tarrytown welcomes food and monetary donations so it may continue to serve local families each month who are food insecure. To find out more, please visit its website at: http://www.communityfoodpantryshtt.org or make checks payable to Community Food Pantry and send to 43 S. Broadway, Tarrytown, NY 10591.

2. Lifting Up Westchester food drive to benefit the homeless of Westchester.

Drop off at 35 Orchard Street, White Plains, 10603 **(NOT the Soup Kitchen)** Hours of operation: Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Phone (914) 949-3098, ext. 9735 to make alternative drop-off time arrangements or e-mail ninzinna@liftingupwestchester.org. November 5 deadline for Thanksgiving donations. (See https://www.liftingupwestchester.org/holidays for more information.)

3. Tarrytown Music Hall – Collecting Thanksgiving Meals at 13 Main Street, Tarrytown, NY. November 14 deadline. Please make a monetary donation or bring a bag with 16 specific items (contact members@tarrytownmusichall.org for a list of the specific items required).

4. The Rotary Club – Donations can be dropped off at J.P. Doyle’s. 48 Beekman Avenue, Sleepy Hollow on Wednesdays between 12 and 1:30 p.m. or at Tarrytown Village Hall,1 Depot Plaza, in the designated container.

GIVING THANKSGIVING 2019

The 13th annual Giving Thanksgiving is coming up soon! Giving Thanksgiving helps families in need within our community, during Thanksgiving. It makes it possible for these families to have a traditional Thanksgiving meal with their family. This positive impact on the community allows many people to have a nice meal and enjoy a special American holiday.

This is a family run charity organization that strives to help the community have a happy Thanksgiving Day. Through the RSHM Life Center, in Sleepy Hollow, food baskets are distributed to families in need. We are asking for a $30 donation (or more if possible) to help pay for their holiday meal consisting of chicken, rice, beans, apple pie, apple cider, and fruit that each family will be receiving.

All checks can be made out to “Giving Thanksgiving” and mailed to the RSHM Life Center at 32 Beekman Avenue, Tarrytown, NY, 10591 or dropped off at the McGovern’s house (35 Barnes Road, Tarrytown) by Friday, 11/22. For more information, contact Ella McGovern at: ella.r.mcgovern@gmail.com.

We appreciate your donations, and need all the help we can get to make this possible!

– Ella Rose McGovern, Stella Vercesi, Bianca Vercesi, Jade Wagner, Emma Guarnieri, Sam Livingston, and Tess Kaplan