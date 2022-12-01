Donald Bussolini

December 1, 2022

Donald J. Bussolini February 3, 1952 – November 5, 2022 Donald J. Bussolini departed this world suddenly and tragically on Saturday, November 5th at Westchester Medical Center after suffering from sudden cardiac arrest. Until the minutes prior to his death, Don was comfortably talking with his wife, Cindy, his son Chris (by telephone) – and the staff at the medical center. Don’s death was completely unexpected and has left his family and friends wondering how their lives will be without the presence of this gentle, knowledgeable and kind man. Don was born in Quincy, Massachusetts to Inez (Bogni) and Gaspare Bussolini who had both immigrated from Italy and had settled in Quincy with other family members. Don was their beloved, surprise third child – born when his brother, Paul, was 14 and his sister, Virginia, was 19. They, and his parents, predeceased him. Don is survived by his wife of 35 years, Cindy Harden, and his son – of whom he was so proud – Christopher H. Bussolini. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Nancy Bussolini, Retha Harden, Melissa Harden, his brother-in-law, Wes Harden, Chris’s companion – Ashley Murray, and a loving group of nieces and nephews, friends and neighbors. Donald graduated from Pratt Institute with a Bachelor of Architecture degree in 1975. As a student he interned at the Pratt Institute Center for Community and Environmental Development, and after graduation worked for several architectural firms, including Marcel Breuer, Kupiec & Koutsosmitis Architects, and Stonehill Taylor. In 1992 Don joined the Bryant Park Corporation where he worked to maintain and beautify the park. As Manager of Capital Projects, Don managed all the park’s major construction projects including the installation of the carousel, the fashion show tents, the food kiosks and most famously, the skating rink and Winter Village. He also managed the renovation of Herald and Greeley Squares and took a special interest in the maintenance of the clock in the Herald Square. Don was deeply dedicated to Bryant Park and everyone he worked with there. Having learned Italian cooking from his parents, Don was an excellent chef who enjoyed cooking for friends and family, and trading recipes with colleagues. He was particularly famous for his holiday pot of chili. Don loved eating as well, particularly on the annual family vacation in Provincetown where his appetite included endless amounts of oysters. This past summer, after 50 years in Brooklyn – 30 of them in Ditmas Park, Cindy and Don had relocated to Tarrytown where he was enthusiastically embracing a new life in their condo and was looking forward to exploring new places and making new friends. Don also loved his home in Vermont, his Killington Ski Club group of friends, and his recently completed workshop where he planned to complete many woodworking projects after retirement. But mostly he enjoyed spending time with friends, family and his son Chris. Don’s personal and professional life impacted thousands of people and he indeed had a life well-lived.

Don’s work impacted tens of thousands of people who visited Bryant Park.

Bryant Park Corporation will be holding a memorial tribute to Don

On December 13th, 10 AM at The Lodge in the Winter Village in the Park

Contributions in Don’s memory can be made by check to:

Bryant Park Corporation Attn: Dan Biederman 5 Bryant Park, 24th Floor NY, NY 10018

Please write: “In memory of Don Bussolini” in the memo line of checks.

The funds will be used for a special project in Don’s memory.