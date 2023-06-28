Dollar for Dollar SNAP Benefit Program Launches in Irvington This Weekend

June 28, 2023

Field and Fork, a non-profit that promotes sustainable food distribution throughout the state, is launching a new program this weekend, July 1st at four local farmers markets, including Irvington,

The program, Double Up Food Bucks NY, provides SNAP shoppers with a $1 for $1 match on their purchases, up to $20 per day, that can be used to purchase fresh local produce. The program which launched in WNY in 2014 at 7 farmers markets has grown to over 230+ locations, across 30 counties. Double Up helps low-income families access and afford healthy food options and invests in our local farmers. We are currently in talks with Albertsons to bring this program to their ACME stores in Westchester County. Double Up is an important and FREE resource to anyone on SNAP.

Sponsor

To learn more, visit

www.fieldandforknetwork.com |and www.doubleupnys.com