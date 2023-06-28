Irvington News Dollar for Dollar SNAP Benefit Program Launches in Irvington This Weekend Published 6 hours ago6h ago • Bookmarks: 3 Irvington Farmer's Market June 28, 2023 Field and Fork, a non-profit that promotes sustainable food distribution throughout the state, is launching a new program this weekend, July 1st at four local farmers markets, including Irvington, The program, Double Up Food Bucks NY, provides SNAP shoppers with a $1 for $1 match on their purchases, up to $20 per day, that can be used to purchase fresh local produce. The program which launched in WNY in 2014 at 7 farmers markets has grown to over 230+ locations, across 30 counties. Double Up helps low-income families access and afford healthy food options and invests in our local farmers. We are currently in talks with Albertsons to bring this program to their ACME stores in Westchester County. Double Up is an important and FREE resource to anyone on SNAP.Sponsor To learn more, visit www.fieldandforknetwork.com |and www.doubleupnys.com Read or leave a comment on this story...Sponsor Irvington News Dollar for Dollar SNAP Benefit Program Launches in Irvington This Weekend June 28, 2023 Field and Fork, a non-profit that promotes sustainable food distribution throughout the state, is launching a new program this weekend,... Read More Irvington News Irvington Senior Center Temporary Relocation June 28, 2023 Read More School NewsSleepy Hollow News Sleepy Hollow High Class of 2023 Celebrates Graduation June 25, 2023 by Rick Pezzullo---- The Sleepy Hollow High School Class of 2023 received its diplomas June 22 on the high school... Read More Arts & EntertainmentLifestyles TRAGEDY LAUNCHES NAOMI VLADECK ON A NEW CAREER—AND SPAWNS A BOOK June 25, 2023 By Barrett Seaman— Earning good grades has come easily to Naomi Vladeck. Translating academic success into a purposeful life, however,... Read More Community News Hi-Tech Parking Remains a Headache in Dobbs Ferry June 24, 2023 By Jeff Wilson-- Time expired on Dobbs Ferry’s conventional parking meters on May 1, when the Village’s entire parking system... Read More Arts & EntertainmentIrvington News The Writers’ Strike Reaches the Rivertowns June 24, 2023 As the strike by the Writers' Guild and other entertainment-related unions approaches two months of duration, the long reach of... Read More Dobbs Ferry News Summer Reading for Children, Tweens, & Teens! June 23, 2023 Summer Reading for Children, Tweens, & Teens! Summer Reading is June 26 through August 18! This year’s theme is All... Read More School News Irvington High School Celebrates Class of 2023 June 22, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo--- Irvington High School celebrated its Class of 2023 during a commencement ceremony June 17 at Matthiessen Park.... Read More Government & PoliticsSleepy Hollow News Sleepy Hollow Issues Open Call for Project Proposals June 19, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo--- Village of Sleepy Hollow officials are seeking input from residents to help shape the future of the... Read More School News Dobbs Ferry High Class of 2023 Graduates June 19, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo--- The 122nd Dobbs Ferry High School Commencement Ceremony was held Saturday at the village’s waterfront. The Valedictorian... Read More 3 recommendedShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint