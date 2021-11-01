Doctor Looks to Use Health Care Background to Help Village

November 1, 2021

By Rick Pezzullo —

Ida Doctor has worked in the health care industry for the last 50 years and would like to use that extensive background to offer assistance to residents if she’s elected to a two-year term on the Tarrytown Board of Trustees tomorrow, Nov. 2.

Advertisement

Doctor, a resident of Tarrytown for 42 years, is running for office for the first time on the Village Alliance Party line, which is led by mayoral candidate and longtime Trustee Doug Zollo.

“Bringing in new ideas is important to the village,” Doctor said during a League of Women Voters Zoom forum on Oct. 17. “I would like to give a voice to residents about issues going on.”

Born and raised in Brooklyn, Doctor graduated with a BSN from Cornell University and later received a Master’s degree from Teachers College, Columbia University. She spent 15 years as senior director of risk management at Westchester Medical Center Health Network, where she worked closely with outside legal firms and was involved with purchasing insurance for the medical center and its northern affiliates. She also was responsible for monitoring malpractice claims.

Doctor recently retired from Westchester Medical Center and is working part-time at Jacobi Medical Center and consulting for a national law firm.

She has been an active member of Temple Beth Abraham since moving to Tarrytown in 1979; a 20-year board member of the Children’s Dream Foundation, an organization established to improve the quality of pediatric emergency care in the Hudson Valley; and a volunteer at Support Connection, a support group for women diagnosed with breast or ovarian cancer.

Doctor said one of her goals would be to develop a program with Phelps and other health centers in the area specifically to help village residents.

Another area on which Doctor said she would focus is the increased traffic congestion in Tarrytown, which she stressed would only worsen once Edge-on-Hudson in Sleepy Hollow is completed.

“I’m very concerned about the traffic. It’s really become a problem,” she said. “I think Tarrytown has been a real destination for a lot of people. Some of the development on the river will also enhance some of the issues we have in Tarrytown.”

She also said the H-Bridge was “an accident waiting to happen” and opposed any more housing being constructed on the riverfront.

When asked about downtown and the empty storefronts, Doctor maintained the village was being “held hostage” by the property owner.

“He’s not been very flexible on how to handle those empty storefronts,” she said, referring to a North Broadway property owner. “It’s really became an eyesore for Tarrytown and a distraction.”

Share the News!







