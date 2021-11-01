Politics
Tarrytown News

Doctor Looks to Use Health Care Background to Help Village

• Bookmarks: 5

ida-doctor-tarrytown
Tarrytown Trustee Candidate Ida Doctor delivers her closing remarks at the virtual League of Women Voters Forum on Oct. 17. (screenshot of Zoom forum)
November 1, 2021

By Rick Pezzullo —

Ida Doctor has worked in the health care industry for the last 50 years and would like to use that extensive background to offer assistance to residents if she’s elected to a two-year term on the Tarrytown Board of Trustees tomorrow, Nov. 2.

Advertisement
Architecture for Kids

Doctor, a resident of Tarrytown for 42 years, is running for office for the first time on the Village Alliance Party line, which is led by mayoral candidate and longtime Trustee Doug Zollo.

“Bringing in new ideas is important to the village,” Doctor said during a League of Women Voters Zoom forum on Oct. 17. “I would like to give a voice to residents about issues going on.”

Born and raised in Brooklyn, Doctor graduated with a BSN from Cornell University and later received a Master’s degree from Teachers College, Columbia University. She spent 15 years as senior director of risk management at Westchester Medical Center Health Network, where she worked closely with outside legal firms and was involved with purchasing insurance for the medical center and its northern affiliates. She also was responsible for monitoring malpractice claims.

Doctor recently retired from Westchester Medical Center and is working part-time at Jacobi Medical Center and consulting for a national law firm.

She has been an active member of Temple Beth Abraham since moving to Tarrytown in 1979; a 20-year board member of the Children’s Dream Foundation, an organization established to improve the quality of pediatric emergency care in the Hudson Valley; and a volunteer at Support Connection, a support group for women diagnosed with breast or ovarian cancer.

Doctor said one of her goals would be to develop a program with Phelps and other health centers in the area specifically to help village residents.

Another area on which Doctor said she would focus is the increased traffic congestion in Tarrytown, which she stressed would only worsen once Edge-on-Hudson in Sleepy Hollow is completed.

“I’m very concerned about the traffic. It’s really become a problem,” she said. “I think Tarrytown has been a real destination for a lot of people. Some of the development on the river will also enhance some of the issues we have in Tarrytown.”

She also said the H-Bridge was “an accident waiting to happen” and opposed any more housing being constructed on the riverfront.

When asked about downtown and the empty storefronts, Doctor maintained the village was being “held hostage” by the property owner.

“He’s not been very flexible on how to handle those empty storefronts,” she said, referring to a North Broadway property owner. “It’s really became an eyesore for Tarrytown and a distraction.”

 


To read or leave a comment, click here or scroll down...


Share the News!
Advertisement
Andrea Martone - Westchester and Rivertowns Real Estate - Houlihan Lawrence agent
Doctor Looks to Use Health Care Background to Help Village

Doctor Looks to Use Health Care Background to Help Village

November 1, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo — Ida Doctor has worked in the health care industry for the last 50 years and would...
Read More
Personal Experiences Motivated Reyes-Grajales to Run for Office

Personal Experiences Motivated Reyes-Grajales to Run for Office

October 29, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo — For Monica Reyes-Grajales, running for office is personal. Reyes-Grajales, who is vying for a seat on...
Read More
Community Food Pantry Raises More Than $35,000

Community Food Pantry Raises More Than $35,000

October 28, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— For the first time in the dozen years it has existed, the Community Food Pantry of Sleepy...
Read More
Longtime Planner Friedlander Hopes to Make a Difference as Trustee

Longtime Planner Friedlander Hopes to Make a Difference as Trustee

October 28, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo — As chairman of the Tarrytown Planning Board for 48 years, Dr. Stanley Friedlander helped shape the...
Read More
Kim Seeking First Full Term on Tarrytown Village Board

Kim Seeking First Full Term on Tarrytown Village Board

October 28, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo — Of the four incumbents on the ballot November 2, Tarrytown Trustee David Kim has the least...
Read More
Weinstein Looks to Rely on Past Gov’t Experience to Help Village

Weinstein Looks to Rely on Past Gov’t Experience to Help Village

October 27, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo — Mark Weinstein is no stranger to the inner workings of government. Weinstein, who is running for one...
Read More
Candidates Run Unopposed in Dobbs Ferry and Irvington

Candidates Run Unopposed in Dobbs Ferry and Irvington

October 27, 2021
By Barrett Seaman — While the hot races for mayor and three trustee seats head into the final stretch in...
Read More
Election 2021: When and Where to Vote

Election 2021: When and Where to Vote

October 26, 2021
By Brianna Staudt — Election Day is next Tuesday, Nov. 2, and early voting is already underway. Here’s when and...
Read More
The Life And Works Of Barbara Denyer, Irvington’s ‘Grande Dame,’ On Exhibit

The Life And Works Of Barbara Denyer, Irvington’s ‘Grande Dame,’ On Exhibit

October 26, 2021
By Barrett Seaman — She was an artist, actress, designer, carpenter, fashionista — eclectic, eccentric, glamorous — and for the...
Read More
McGovern Looks to Remain on Board to Complete Unfinished Business

McGovern Looks to Remain on Board to Complete Unfinished Business

October 22, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo — Becky McGovern has been a member of the Tarrytown Board of Trustees for the last 14...
Read More
5 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
11 views
bookmark icon