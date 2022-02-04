Ice storm tonight, Friday, February 4, 2022 Tonight and Saturday morning please be careful traveling and performing errands, and...Read More
Dobbs Ferry’s LOOK Dine-In Cinema To Celebrate Ribbon-Cutting Opening February 10
February 4, 2022
LOOK Dine-In Cinemas has announced that its new Dobbs Ferry location will officially open with a ribbon-cutting event on Thursday, February 10. Doors will open to the public at 7 p.m.
The eight-auditorium, full-service theater is located in the Rivertowns Square shopping center in Dobbs Ferry on 1 Hamilton Street (where the former iPic Theaters-Westchester entertained moviegoers before closing in 2019), and is accessible from the Saw Mill Parkway’s Lawrence Street exit. For showtimes and more information, visit www.lookcinemas.com.
Dobbs Ferry’s LOOK Dine-In Cinema To Celebrate Ribbon-Cutting Opening February 10
February 4, 2022
LOOK Dine-In Cinemas has announced that its new Dobbs Ferry location will officially open with a ribbon-cutting event on Thursday,...Read More
My Family’s Experience of Being Game Show Contestants (Tune In This Thursday)
February 2, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo-- Among the big TV game shows (Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune, The Price is Right) that have entertained...Read More
Despite Pandemic, Rivertown Runners Raise $60,000 for Sleepy Hollow Charities—Again
February 2, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— It’s become something of an annual ritual in which representatives of the Rivertown Runners show up at...Read More
Irvington Eighth-graders Named Finalists in New York Times Personal Narrative Contest
February 1, 2022
Eighth-graders Tess Brady and Luke Calabrese of Irvington Middle School were among just 154 round-four finalists in The New York...Read More
Fifteenth Consecutive Duck Derby + Family YMCA ‘s Healthy Kids Day Scheduled for April 30th
January 30, 2022
By Robert Kimmel-- The combined events this coming spring will mark the 15th consecutive year in which the Rotary Club...Read More
Electric School Buses To Roll Out For Westchester: Online Forum
January 29, 2022
Westchester County Executive George Latimer, the County’s Office of Energy and Sustainability and the Westchester chapters of Mothers Out Front...Read More
Allman Brothers Founding Drummer Brings a Jazz Celebration to Tarrytown Music Hall
January 29, 2022
By W.B. King --- One day in the spring of 1959, 14-year-old Jai Johnny “Jaimoe” Johnson attended a jazz festival...Read More
Irvington Police Break Up Phony Bail Scam
January 28, 2022
A 77-year-old Irvington resident refused to fall for a classic scam aimed at stealing $9,800 from her in exchange for...Read More
Local Student to Spread Kindness to Dobbs Ferry Residents
January 27, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- A second-grade student at John Cardinal O’Connor School (JCOS) in Irvington is taking her school’s motto to...Read More
Comments
The Hudson Independent welcomes comments. All comments are held for moderation and may take a day or two to publish.