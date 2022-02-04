Dobbs Ferry’s LOOK Dine-In Cinema To Celebrate Ribbon-Cutting Opening February 10

February 4, 2022

LOOK Dine-In Cinemas has announced that its new Dobbs Ferry location will officially open with a ribbon-cutting event on Thursday, February 10. Doors will open to the public at 7 p.m.

The eight-auditorium, full-service theater is located in the Rivertowns Square shopping center in Dobbs Ferry on 1 Hamilton Street (where the former iPic Theaters-Westchester entertained moviegoers before closing in 2019), and is accessible from the Saw Mill Parkway’s Lawrence Street exit. For showtimes and more information, visit www.lookcinemas.com .

Share the News!