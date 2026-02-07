Dobbs Ferry’s Ficarrotta Now All-Time Section 1 Scoring Champ

February 7, 2026

By Tom Pedulla–

Dobbs Ferry’s Anthony Ficarrotta powered past several defenders and drove for a lay-in late in the fourth quarter of a February 6, 68-42, rout of visiting Irvington for a basket that was anything but ordinary. This one made history.

It completed Ficarrotta’s quest to become Section 1’s all-time scoring leader and brought down a vaunted record that had stood since 1983, when Peekskill’s Todd Scott closed his illustrious career with 2,055 points.

Support our Sponsors





The 6-3, 184-pound Ficarrotta has 2,058 points and counting. The record-breaker provided the sweet moment the do-it-all guard–and seemingly the entire Dobbs Ferry community–had been waiting for.

It said much about the senior that his post-game comments revolved more around his team than himself. “It definitely means a lot to have my name up there with some of the greats, but that was not my main focus going into the year and it’s still not my main focus now,” he said. “I just want to win games and we want to make a run in the playoffs and contend for a Gold Ball.”

He was quick to add, “This is something you cannot do if you don’t have teammates who help you do it. We have five guys out there every single game who are giving it all they have and are trying to put me in the best positions to succeed. My teammates are the biggest part of this and the coaching staff. They are getting me in situations where I am able to succeed.”

No one did more to elevate Ficarrotta than Mateus Hertz-Bird, his senior point guard and close friend. Unfortunately, Hertz-Bird could not be present for the milestone due to the flu. He wanted badly to be present but coaches asked him to focus on getting well with the playoffs looming and the chase for an elusive Gold Ball, the Section 1 championship trophy, soon to begin.

Coach Scott Patrillo stressed the team element involved in such a great individual achievement. “This is a game where you have five guys on the court at a time. You can’t play one on five basketball. The other guys on the floor do great things to put him in good position,” he said. “His teammates deserve a great deal of credit for the accomplishment he achieved. He’d be the first one to let those guys know as well.”

The historic basket was fitting in that he displayed the strength he has built in the weight room during his high school career while willing himself to excellence. “Getting in the gym and getting bigger and stronger helped my game drastically,” he said. “I never really thought about the Section 1 scoring record but as I got closer and closer, I said, ‘Yeah, I can do this.’”

While others might kick back to enjoy the summer, Ficarrotta pushed himself day after steamy day. “He does not stop,” said his mother, Kelly. She described early-morning workouts and afternoon skills training followed by time assisting the local youth basketball league before he played pickup games at night.

“His idea of fun was to go play pickup,” Kelly said. “Anyone down to play basketball? That was his fun.”

His commitment will allow him to play at the next level at Division 2 St. Thomas Aquinas College in Orangeburg, N.Y.

“He’s an incredibly hard worker. He loves the game of basketball,” Patrillo said. “He is willing to put in whatever amount of work it is going to take, especially in the offseason. He grows exponentially over the course of every offseason.”

Ficarrotta grew in strength and in his creativity as a scorer. “He has all the moves in the world. He can score in the post. He’s got a great outside shot. He’s got a great drive. He can go right, left,” Patrillo said. “All the cagey moves you can imagine. The way he can change directions, his balance is unbelievable. He’s got a knack. To be a great scorer you have a knack to go after the ball.”

His rise led a number of prep schools to recruit him. While the trend is for many public high school players to make that move in search of better college opportunities, Ficarrotta stayed loyal. He was not about to leave his beloved Eagles “He never came close,” said his father, Richard. “Academically and socially, he just loves it here.”

The feeling is mutual. The stands were crowded and the record-breaking score resulted in a tremendous ovation. After the game, fans had pictures taken and some younger ones requested autographs.

Ficarrotta eagerly awaits the massive challenge the postseason will present. The Gold Ball has been maddeningly elusive. “I want it badly. I’ve been chasing it for four years. At Dobbs Ferry, that is the goal every year and we’re going to try to achieve it this year,” he said.

The great ones never settle for second best.