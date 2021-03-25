Community News
Dobbs Ferry Woman Honored for Efforts During Pandemic

Shih-Ying Sun
March 25, 2021

By Rick Pezzullo—

 A Dobbs Ferry resident was among seven women recognized this week by State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Senator Shelley Mayer for demonstrating exceptional leadership and commitment to serving their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“What better way to recognize the accomplishments and achievements of women than to look to our own community, and the women who selflessly stepped up during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Stewart-Cousins said. “There are so many strong women to highlight, and this year’s three awardees truly demonstrated exceptional leadership and a commitment to serving their community.”

Shih-Ying Sun, Co-Founder and a Board Member of the Westchester Association of Chinese Americans (WACA) and the Co-Founder and current President of the Greenburgh Evergreen Club (GEC) for Chinese American seniors, was one of the honorees.

Under Sun’s leadership, WACA donated 7,000 face masks to nine local nonprofit organizations and nursing homes, organized a virtual Chinese New Year Celebration, and hosted GEC Zoom classes for Tai Chi, folk and ballroom dance and lectures to help seniors maintain their physical and mental health during lockdown.

In addition, Sun helped more than 50 seniors schedule an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine in Greenburgh.

Sun and the other women selected were awarded Senate proclamations by Stewart-Cousins as part of the Women’s History Month Celebration that was livestreamed March 23 on Facebook and Zoom.

