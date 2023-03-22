Dobbs Ferry NewsTop News Dobbs Ferry Voters Reject Cannabis Dispensaries Published 7 hours ago7h ago • Bookmarks: 6 March 22, 2023 by Rick Pezzullo— Voters in the Village of Dobbs Ferry overwhelmingly rejected allowing adult-use retail cannabis dispensaries in a special referendum Tuesday.Sponsor By a convincing margin of 1,453 (67%) to 720 (33%), residents who flocked to the polls sent a clear message they were not receptive to welcoming dispensaries as the Board of Trustees was. In December, the Board of Trustees unanimously voted to opt-in to allow cannabis dispensaries in the village. The closely watched decision occurred slightly more than a year after trustees voted to opt-out of a provision in The New York State Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act that became law in March 2021, making marijuana consumption legal and permitting municipalities to decide whether they would permit dispensaries in their jurisdictions. However, those opposed to the measure were able to obtain enough signatures from residents who voted in last year’s gubernatorial election to force the village to conduct a special election. Close to 70% of municipalities in Westchester have opted-out, including Irvington, Elmsford and Ardsley. Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow are among those that have opted in. In the week leading up to the referendum, many signs popped up on lawns throughout the village encouraging residents to vote no. Dobbs Ferry Superintendent of Schools Ken Slentz and Police Chief Rick Guevara were some officials that publicly expressed concerns about allowing marijuana shops. “We should pause and give this further study. A dispensary in a village like ours is new. Let’s first study the impact,” Slentz stated. “The potential certainly exists for an increased amount of marijuana impaired drivers on our streets, and the tools needed to effectively detect marijuana impaired drivers are not as regularly available as they are for alcohol impaired,” Guevara stated. In addition, Pastor Rev. Christoper Monturo of Sacred Heart-Our Lady of Pompeii parish in Dobbs Ferry urged parishioners to vote no, saying he didn’t want to preside over more funerals of young people who died from drug abuse. Trustee Jessica Galen, owner of Bloomy Cheese & Provisions in the village, explained on Facebook why she was standing behind the Board of Trustees’ stance. “The history behind the criminalization of cannabis is rooted in the racist War on Drugs, which Nixon launched in 1971, along with criminal penalties (for the first time!) for using cannabis,” Galen wrote. “The purpose of the War on Drugs was not public health or safety, but clearing the way to incarcerate and create a permanent underclass of people of color. In short, if not for these racist and anti-democratic motivations, cannabis might never have been outlawed; the current push to legalize and regulate cannabis is getting us back to where we should have been all along. We didn’t create this situation, but we have a responsibility to do what we can today to fix the mistakes of the past.” “I have been involved in Downtown Dobbs Ferry advocacy for more than five years, and am now fortunate enough to own a business here. I think we should be doing everything we can to support the business community that makes our village special and encourage anyone who wants to open a legal store that serves the local community. We shouldn't be cherry picking," she continued. "And from my conversations with other business owners, this is a widely held perspective; most of us would welcome dispensaries to the downtown and other business districts to help minimize the number of vacancies and improve foot traffic to our businesses." 