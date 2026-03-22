Dobbs Ferry Unveils Food Scrap Recycling Barn

March 22, 2026

By Rick Pezzullo—

The Village of Dobbs Ferry kicked off the spring season Friday by showcasing two climate-smart initiatives.

Dobbs Ferry Mayor Christy Knell led the celebration at the village’s DPW site at 1 Stanley Avenue that included State Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, State Assemblywoman MaryJane Shimsky, County Legislator David Imamura and Greenburgh Supervisor Paul Feiner.

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Thanks to two NYSERDA Clean Energy Communities designation grants, the village was able to install solar panels last year on the roof of the DPW building with a total capacity of 264,000 kW annually, which is enough energy for 10 other municipal facilities. It will also save the village an estimated $45,000 per year, which Knell termed as “stellar.”

Meanwhile, a ceremonial ribbon was cut for a new food scrap drop-off shed—the kickoff of the village’s “Get Scrappy” marketing campaign.

Crediting the volunteer Sustainable Dobbs Ferry Committee with spearheading the “glorious” shed, Knell said the “Taj Mahal of food scrapping” would be a game-changer for the village.

“Once you do it you can’t stop,” Knell said. “When you do it at home the process of bringing stuff by car and dropping it off can be discouraging if it’s not a pleasant experience.”

The drop-off bins in the shed are available year-round, Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and weekends from April to November from 6 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Starter kits can be purchased from the DPW for $20, which includes a two-gallon countertop pail, a six-gallon home storage and transportation bin and one roll of 25 compostable bags for the pail.

Accepted food items include fruits and vegetables, meat and poultry, fish and shellfish, dairy products, bread and pasta, rice and grains, egg shells, nuts and seeds, coffee grounds, tea bags and cut flowers.

Questions can be posed to the village at composting@dobbsferry.com.