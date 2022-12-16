Advertisement
  • https://schindlercleaning.com/snow-removal/
  • Donate to The Hud Indy
Dobbs Ferry News
Top News

Dobbs Ferry Trustees Opt-In to Allow Cannabis Dispensaries

• Bookmarks: 2

Dobbs Ferry Board of Trustees at the Dec. 13 meeting.
December 15, 2022

By Rick Pezzullo—

The Dobbs Ferry Board of Trustees this week unanimously voted to opt-in to allow cannabis dispensaries in the village.

The closely watched decision occurred slightly more than a year after trustees voted to opt-out of a provision in The New York State Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act that became law in March 2021, making marijuana consumption legal and permitting municipalities to decide whether they will permit dispensaries in their jurisdictions.

Advertisement
  • Donate to The Hud Indy - Matching Grant
  • Shop Local - Rivertowns Chamber ad

 

Opting out gave Dobbs Ferry officials the flexibility to change their minds. Once a municipal opts-in, it’s bound by that decision.

 

During a Dec. 13 public hearing, where about 25 residents were evenly split on the issue, trustees maintained when they opted-out on Nov. 23, 2021 they always intended to revisit it once they learned more about the parameters of the state law.

 

“I think we have a much better sense of what New York State is going to do now,” said Trustee Nicole Sullivan, a mother of four. “Nobody on this board is endorsing the use of marijuana by minors. There is a huge problem in our schools that exist today without having a dispensary.”

 

“I do not believe a dispensary will significantly change Dobbs Ferry,” said Trustee Larry Taylor. “I don’t believe it will turn the village upside down.”

 

Trustee Sharri Rosen-Ascher spoke about the financial benefits for the village of having a dispensary, where Dobbs Ferry would receive 1.5% of the annual revenue of products sold, with the possibility of earning up to 3% if the Town of Greenburgh lets the village take the full share.

 

“Our downtown has suffered. We need to find solutions for revenue and dispensaries can help,” she said. “A dispensary will not solve all of our problems, but it can be a catalyst for downtown growth.”

 

Several speakers at the hearing, including Dobbs Ferry Superintendent of Schools Kenneth Slentz, urged the board to defer the decision. A petition with 475 signatures calling for the same was also submitted. A separate petition with 220 signatures asking the board to opt-in was also turned in.

 

“These stores are for adult use. There’s easy access for teens to get drugs whether Dobbs Ferry allows dispensaries or not,” said Cindy Mooney of Hudson Drive. “I think it would be good for the town. I don’t think allowing a dispensary will bring anything negative to the town.”

 

Others contended allowing marijuana to be sold would change the character of the village and could lead to substance abuse and health problems.

 

“The use of marijuana badly affects the central nervous system in adolescents,” said Dr. Julia Ash. “The village doesn’t need to promote this unhealthy lifestyle. This is not a healthy way for the village to grow.”

 

“Marijuana is not the same drug as alcohol. It absolutely affects the brain in people up to 25 years old,” said Susan Vairo, who works with troubled youth. “Every day I see kids struggling. I don’t think it’s appropriate for this village.”

 

The Board of Trustees must now decide what zoning districts would be appropriate for the dispensaries, if any were to try to get a state license and set up shop in Dobbs Ferry. Currently, the board is considering the downtown business district, downtown gateway and the industrial area of the waterfront.

 

 

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Dobbs Ferry Trustees Opt-In to Allow Cannabis Dispensaries

Dobbs Ferry Trustees Opt-In to Allow Cannabis Dispensaries

December 15, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Dobbs Ferry Board of Trustees this week unanimously voted to opt-in to allow cannabis dispensaries in...
Read More

Thanks and Farewell

December 15, 2022
To the Editor, After 30 years as a member of the New York State Assembly I will be retiring from...
Read More
Irvington High School Students Earn Top Awards at Debate Tournament

Irvington High School Students Earn Top Awards at Debate Tournament

December 15, 2022
Members of Irvington High School’s Debate Club earned awards at the American Debate League Winter Classic, held on December 10...
Read More
Irvington Shakespeare Company Scores Big in Regional Theater Nominations

Irvington Shakespeare Company Scores Big in Regional Theater Nominations

December 15, 2022
Every year, Broadway World, the web site that covers professional theater from Broadway on out to regional theaters, nominates actors,...
Read More

January Events

December 14, 2022
First Day Hike January 1 from 9 – 11 am   Join Larry Trachtenberg of the Saw Mill River Audubon...
Read More
The Keys to Selling Books Locally: Community and Conversation

The Keys to Selling Books Locally: Community and Conversation

December 13, 2022
By W.B. King— There’s no question that it’s easier to buy books online, but as more independent bookstores open locally,...
Read More
Toll Increases Revealed for Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge

Toll Increases Revealed for Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge

December 13, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo---   The New York State Thruway Authority Board of Directors last week authorized the start of the...
Read More
Schedule for Ossining’s Winter Market

Schedule for Ossining’s Winter Market

December 12, 2022
Read More
Paul “Babe” Dinan

Paul “Babe” Dinan

December 12, 2022
Paul "Babe" Dinan, 93, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Overlook Hospital in Summit after a brief illness....
Read More
When Walking at Night, Wear Reflectors

When Walking at Night, Wear Reflectors

December 11, 2022
Every night when I drive home I see pedestrians in dark clothing walking.  It's difficult to see them from a...
Read More
2 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
5 views
bookmark icon