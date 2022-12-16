Dobbs Ferry Trustees Opt-In to Allow Cannabis Dispensaries

December 15, 2022

By Rick Pezzullo—

The Dobbs Ferry Board of Trustees this week unanimously voted to opt-in to allow cannabis dispensaries in the village.

The closely watched decision occurred slightly more than a year after trustees voted to opt-out of a provision in The New York State Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act that became law in March 2021, making marijuana consumption legal and permitting municipalities to decide whether they will permit dispensaries in their jurisdictions.

Advertisement



Opting out gave Dobbs Ferry officials the flexibility to change their minds. Once a municipal opts-in, it’s bound by that decision.

During a Dec. 13 public hearing, where about 25 residents were evenly split on the issue, trustees maintained when they opted-out on Nov. 23, 2021 they always intended to revisit it once they learned more about the parameters of the state law.

“I think we have a much better sense of what New York State is going to do now,” said Trustee Nicole Sullivan, a mother of four. “Nobody on this board is endorsing the use of marijuana by minors. There is a huge problem in our schools that exist today without having a dispensary.”

“I do not believe a dispensary will significantly change Dobbs Ferry,” said Trustee Larry Taylor. “I don’t believe it will turn the village upside down.”

Trustee Sharri Rosen-Ascher spoke about the financial benefits for the village of having a dispensary, where Dobbs Ferry would receive 1.5% of the annual revenue of products sold, with the possibility of earning up to 3% if the Town of Greenburgh lets the village take the full share.

“Our downtown has suffered. We need to find solutions for revenue and dispensaries can help,” she said. “A dispensary will not solve all of our problems, but it can be a catalyst for downtown growth.”

Several speakers at the hearing, including Dobbs Ferry Superintendent of Schools Kenneth Slentz, urged the board to defer the decision. A petition with 475 signatures calling for the same was also submitted. A separate petition with 220 signatures asking the board to opt-in was also turned in.

“These stores are for adult use. There’s easy access for teens to get drugs whether Dobbs Ferry allows dispensaries or not,” said Cindy Mooney of Hudson Drive. “I think it would be good for the town. I don’t think allowing a dispensary will bring anything negative to the town.”

Others contended allowing marijuana to be sold would change the character of the village and could lead to substance abuse and health problems.

“The use of marijuana badly affects the central nervous system in adolescents,” said Dr. Julia Ash. “The village doesn’t need to promote this unhealthy lifestyle. This is not a healthy way for the village to grow.”

“Marijuana is not the same drug as alcohol. It absolutely affects the brain in people up to 25 years old,” said Susan Vairo, who works with troubled youth. “Every day I see kids struggling. I don’t think it’s appropriate for this village.”

The Board of Trustees must now decide what zoning districts would be appropriate for the dispensaries, if any were to try to get a state license and set up shop in Dobbs Ferry. Currently, the board is considering the downtown business district, downtown gateway and the industrial area of the waterfront.