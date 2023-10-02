Dobbs Ferry Seeking Proposals for Affordable Housing Projects

October 2, 2023

By Rick Pezzullo—

The Dobbs Ferry Board of Trustees is seeking proposals for the development of so-called affordable workforce housing on several village-owned properties.

An affordable housing task force was created a few years ago to look into how the village could provide more housing for individuals and families that earn salaries within the average median income of the area, which in Dobbs Ferry is about $147,000 for a family of four.

“This is something that has been studied and a lot of time has been spent on it,” said Dobbs Ferry Mayor Vincent Rossillo during a recent meeting.

The village has identified three parcels it owns that officials feel could be attractive to developers. One location is a portion of a parking lot at 99 Cedar St. The other two are vacant parcels on Cedar St., across from Zion Episcopal Church, that have been called “eyesores.”

Trustee Michael Patino said affordable housing for firefighters was built in the village about 30 years ago on Rochambeau Ave. that proved to be beneficial and could be a blueprint for current plans the village is seeking.

“That was a good example of how this type of housing can benefit the community as a whole,” he said. “It’s a first step in analyzing what is possible and I think it’s a good one.”

In addition to issuing Requests for Proposals (RFP) from prospective developers, the Board of Trustees will also be holding open forums and gathering community input on what projects could be suit the village.

“This is something for us to get ahead of,” Rossillo said. “It’s the right thing to do to encourage people to stay in Dobbs Ferry.”