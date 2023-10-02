Dobbs Ferry NewsGovernment & Politics Dobbs Ferry Seeking Proposals for Affordable Housing Projects Published 3 hours ago3h ago • Bookmarks: 7 The Village of Dobbs Ferry Board of Trustees October 2, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo— The Dobbs Ferry Board of Trustees is seeking proposals for the development of so-called affordable workforce housing on several village-owned properties.Sponsor An affordable housing task force was created a few years ago to look into how the village could provide more housing for individuals and families that earn salaries within the average median income of the area, which in Dobbs Ferry is about $147,000 for a family of four. “This is something that has been studied and a lot of time has been spent on it,” said Dobbs Ferry Mayor Vincent Rossillo during a recent meeting. The village has identified three parcels it owns that officials feel could be attractive to developers. One location is a portion of a parking lot at 99 Cedar St. The other two are vacant parcels on Cedar St., across from Zion Episcopal Church, that have been called “eyesores.” Trustee Michael Patino said affordable housing for firefighters was built in the village about 30 years ago on Rochambeau Ave. that proved to be beneficial and could be a blueprint for current plans the village is seeking. “That was a good example of how this type of housing can benefit the community as a whole,” he said. “It’s a first step in analyzing what is possible and I think it’s a good one.” In addition to issuing Requests for Proposals (RFP) from prospective developers, the Board of Trustees will also be holding open forums and gathering community input on what projects could be suit the village. “This is something for us to get ahead of,” Rossillo said. “It’s the right thing to do to encourage people to stay in Dobbs Ferry.” Read or leave a comment on this story...Sponsor Arts & EntertainmentLifestyles She’s Only Seventeen October 2, 2023 SHE'S ONLY SEVENTEEN: These freaky, formative years in fiction and life By Krista Madsen– Beth Hahn, of Mt. Kisco, co-creator of the... Read More Dobbs Ferry NewsGovernment & Politics Dobbs Ferry Seeking Proposals for Affordable Housing Projects October 2, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo--- The Dobbs Ferry Board of Trustees is seeking proposals for the development of so-called affordable workforce housing... Read More Government & PoliticsIrvington News Irvington’s Marty Dolan Launches Challenge to Jamaal Bowman in NY-16 October 1, 2023 By Barrett Seaman— International finance executive and Irvington native Martin (“Marty”) Dolan is declaring that he plans to enter the... Read More Irvington News The Rain Abates and Roctoberfest Rocks On October 1, 2023 Mayor Brian Smith, who with Recreation & Parks Director Joe Archino launched Roctoberfest a decade ago, went out on a... Read More Top News COUNTY EXECUTIVE GEORGE LATIMER DECLARES STATE OF EMERGENCY FOR WESTCHESTER COUNTY September 29, 2023 This Story Has Been Updated Westchester County Executive George Latimer has declared a State of Emergency for Westchester County as... Read More Historic Rivertowns Westchester Plans For America’s 250th Birthday Bash September 29, 2023 By Barrett Seaman-- The spacious second floor auditorium at the County Center was nearly full to capacity on Wednesday, September... Read More Community News Latin Biz Today, Mercy University Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month With Small Business Community Event September 29, 2023 By W.B. King-- “Grow your business and be inspired” is the underlying message of the upcoming Latin Biz Today Spectrum... Read More Dobbs Ferry NewsRivertowns SportsSleepy Hollow News Youth Football Programs in Dobbs Ferry, Sleepy Hollow Building Blocks September 28, 2023 By Tom Pedulla--- Strong youth football programs are one of the keys to building success at the high school varsity... Read More Tarrytown News League to Host Tarrytown Village Elections Forums September 28, 2023 The League of Women Voters of the Rivertowns announces a virtual Candidates Forum for candidates for Mayor and Trustees in the... Read More Health NewsTop News Local Women Express Support for Walk for Breast and Ovarian Cancer September 28, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo--- Rita Rexhaj, owner of Marak Salon on Ashford Ave. in Dobbs Ferry, lost her mom and sister... Read More 7 recommendedShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint