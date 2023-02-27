Dobbs Ferry Schools Super Outlines State of the District

February 27, 2023

By Rick Pezzullo—

The first ever community forum in the Dobbs Ferry School District was held earlier this month.

The initiative was spearheaded by Superintendent of Schools Ken Slentz, who outlined a “State of the District” presentation for those in attendance and ambitious plans for the future.

“Our job is to make sure you are getting a return on that investment,” Slentz said of property taxes residents pay. “We are a $53 million business. We have a contract with the community to deliver. We are the stewards of your tax dollars. It really is a treat to work in this culture and climate.”

This is Slentz’s first year at the helm, having been appointed last spring to succeed Dr. Lisa Brady, who served 11 years in Dobbs Ferry.

Slentz began his career in education as a middle school teacher in upstate New York, where he rose to the combined position of Principal and Superintendent over eight years. Slentz continued his administrative career as the Superintendent of West Canada Valley CSD. In 2010, he joined the NY State Education Department as Associate Commissioner of Curriculum, Instruction and Field Services, and in 2011 he was appointed Deputy Commissioner of P-12 Education.

In 2014, he accepted a position as Superintendent of the Skaneateles Central School District, where he served until 2018. Before joining Dobbs Ferry, he was Superintendent at the Ballston Spa CSD, a district with more than 4,000 students and a 28-member administrative team.

“I have a true passion for teaching and learning,” Slentz said. “This is why we are here. Teaching and learning takes place all over our campus. We want predictability and consistently.”

Slentz and district administrators are currently crafting the 2023-24 budget. The next meeting on the spending plan with the Board of Education is March 7.

“If you want to know what a school district values, look at their budget,” Slentz said. “What are they investing in? Are they not investing in things they should be?”

The district has adopted a hefty list of goals to achieve, while its current strategic plan ends this year.

Its primary focus is ensuring students reach academic and behavioral/social accomplishments in a post-pandemic environment.

“We have one common enemy in education: It’s time,” Slentz said.

By the end of this year school, district officials are striving to complete the revision of a Program Plan for Students with Disabilities; complete a review of the K-5 Literacy and ELA program to determine if adjustments, changes, and/or training is needed to improve student outcomes; and complete a framework for the K-12 Multi-Tiered System of Supports Plan, including details of core instruction at each level and specific assessments and intervention strategies.

Meanwhile, much attention is also being given to creating a districtwide environment where students, teachers, and visitors “feel safe, secure, welcome, appreciated and supported.”

District officials are planning by June to review, revise, and adjust timelines as necessary to continue the implementation of the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion District Plan, and develop a Wellness Framework “to optimize teaching and learning.”

“A good part of our job is removing obstacles,” Slentz said. “Are we a school district that says you are welcome here?”