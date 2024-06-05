Dobbs Ferry Residents Join to Oppose a Local Development Effort

June 4, 2024

By Sue Treiman

Dozens of Dobbs Ferry homeowners are seeking a moratorium on future development in a village neighborhood known as the “Knoll,” where they claim future construction could harm wildlife, threaten nearby properties, worsen flooding problems and open the door to similar projects.

The “Save the Knoll” citizens group presented a petition signed by 273 residents at the May 28th Village Board of Trustees meeting, asking to delay work on four homesites and a new road to access those lots. The request is now pending before the Planning Board, which is expected to consider it at an upcoming meeting.

“Protect the Knoll” residents insist that property slated for development (one homesite already acquired by Dobbs Ferry-based Andrew Cortese Construction and three more with sales pending) would occupy an area meant to remain off-limits to construction. In addition, they say that carving a new access road from land currently shared by two Briary Road neighbors – with the working name of Knoll Street – opens the door to village-wide problems.

The Knoll Road currently exists solely as a “paper street” marked out on century-old village maps for potential future development. The road, which would lead directly to the Juhring Estate nature preserve, is not yet an officially designated street.

The developer says his project is properly constituted, compliant with all local laws and occurring on private property located alongside–not within—the protected area.

Knoll homeowners formed the “Protect the Knoll” group shortly after learning of the new housing plan months ago. They quickly peppered the neighborhood with lawn signs, published an informational website, drew up their petition and prepared for a possible face-off with the builder.

Chief among their concerns is the risk that they say major construction could pose to the adjacent Juhring Estate, a 76-acre woodland and wildlife preserve acquired by Dobbs Ferry in 1968. The village’s largest park, it was formally dedicated in 1996.

Knoll members say four building sites will increase water runoff, limit access to the woodland area, and change the character of the neighborhood.

“This isn’t a ‘not in my backyard’ campaign but a situation where there are real implications for the neighbors and the village,” says Daniel Werges, a “Protect the Knoll” founder.

They also contend that the project directly contradicts the spirit of village’s 2010 “Vision Plan,” which was intended to guide future local land-use decisions. The plan cites “potential severe community impacts and quality of life concerns” that could result if undeveloped areas are not properly safeguarded, while urging Dobbs Ferry to “take whatever steps to ensure that formerly mapped streets remain off-limits to development.”

More worrisome, say “Protect the Knoll” organizers, is that green lighting one ‘paper street’ in a village where there are 40 additional such roads could pose a risk for any homeowners whose driveways, lawns, or yards overlap with paper streets.

The Cortese Construction company, which has successfully completed several other large-scale projects in the village, pledges it will pursue the project as a responsible member of the community. “Our development team certainly intends to protect and preserve the nearby open space and Nature Preserve – a true gem in the community,” says attorney David S. Steinmetz, managing partner of Zarin & Steinmetz in White Plains, the firm engaged by Cortese Construction.

He adds that “Our client purchased subdivided lots that…. have the same development rights and constitutional protections as all the other lots developed in that neighborhood.”

Knoll members are hoping to learn more once they receive long-awaited documents requested from the village under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA.) Village officials have not responded to questions about the status of that information, nor have they addressed numerous requests from The Hudson Independent for background or a Knoll project status update.

For Adam Eggleston, who stands to lose a portion of his Briary Road property if the new road is approved, the problem is personal. In early May, Cortese Construction sent workers to survey the area between his home and that of his next-door neighbors – allegedly without providing any prior notification. The Knoll group characterized that as an instance of trespassing.

In reference to that incident, the group’s introduction to the petition stated that it was “very concerned that the developer is not following the rules.”

Well over two dozen concerned citizens crowded the village hall to hear their neighbors, including homeowner David Santini, who read the full text of the moratorium petition. “If this (area is open to construction, no place is safe from development,” said Santini.

Residents hope the planning board will include the Knoll project issue on its agenda as quickly as possible. “With almost 300 people signing the petition, I hope they would consider it of real importance to the village,” says Werges.