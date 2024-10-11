Support our Sponsors
BREAST CARE & SURGERY at St. John's Riverside Hospital
Dobbs Ferry Prevails in Emotional Homecoming Game

Jackson Kearns, whose late mother Sam was celebrated during halftime ceremonies, making a defensive stop in an emotional 21-7 victory against Tuckahoe at Gould Park. (Photo by Justin Luftig.)
October 11, 2024

By Tom Pedulla—

On a night of roiling emotions as Dobbs Ferry celebrated the life of Sam Kearns and marked Homecoming, the Eagles rose to the occasion by defeating Tuckahoe, 21-7, on Oct. 10 at Gould Park.

Dobbs Ferry players wore pink socks and their helmets bore SAM decals. Coaches wore pink T-shirts while funds were raised on behalf of the American Cancer Society. It was all part of a tribute to Kearns, whose impact on the Dobbs Ferry and Eastchester communities was profound.

Her husband, Kevin, is part of the Eagles’ coaching staff while their son, Jackson, is a standout on offense and defense as a sophomore with vast potential. Sam was a beloved teacher at Eastchester Middle School and coached the cheerleading squad there. Eastchester cheerleaders performed as part of a halftime salute to Sam, who died last May 28 shortly after she was diagnosed with the disease.

“We did our best to pay tribute to one of the best Dobbs Ferry has ever had,” said Dobbs Ferry coach Joe Cox. “Sam Kearns was such a big part of our community, of our football program. We tried to do what we could to honor her the best way we could.”

The crowd overflowed the stands as Kevin, with Jackson at his side, addressed fans during halftime ceremonies. “We went through hell, and it was brutal,” he said. “But so many of you, in so many ways – this outpouring right here – has been a difference and a help that we’ve needed. We will never forget, but we continue on.”

The powerful sense of community could be felt from the time seniors and their loved ones were introduced before kickoff to a halftime that bore the theme, “Simply the best.”

It was all part of withstanding a tragic loss and celebrating a life well lived. “Jack and Kevin are as tough as they come. They got that from Sam,” Cox said. “They’ve carried themselves through hell and continue to keep their chins up and push forward. We want to do anything we can to support them.”

Dobbs Ferry, in winning for the fourth time in five games, relied on a strong running game and stout defense. A Ryan Mohl fumble recovery positioned the Eagles deep in the visitors’ territory. Hard-nosed running back Killian O’Connor capitalized with a 5-yard run to open the scoring with 1:07 left in the first quarter. Andrew Zendel tacked on the first of his three extra points.

After Tuckahoe (2-3) fought back to tie the score, 7-7, Dobbs Ferry responded with a scoring drive of its own. Kevin Hartnett, a senior quarterback who is a threat with his arm and his legs, ploughed into the end zone from 2 yards out with 40 seconds left before halftime.

Dobbs Ferry continued to get a large number of defenders to the ball as it stuffed Tuckahoe’s running game in the second half. Hartnett, operating out of the shotgun, sealed the deal with a four-yard scoring run with 2:11 to play.

“Of course, we wanted to win for them,” Hartnett said of the Kearns family. “They’ve done so much for the program over the years.”

Michael Rodriguez, who excelled on the defensive line, said of Sam, “She was special to everyone in our football program and in the Eastchester cheerleading program. She was a person everyone knew. It impacts everyone in this town.”

Jackson, who has endured so much, suffered another setback on the final drive when he injured his right ankle. He shed bitter tears as he was helped off the field with what was believed to be a high ankle sprain.

“It’s a punch in the gut, unfortunately,” Kevin said, “but one that we’re hoping is not so severe and one that, hopefully, he can bounce back from.”

Rodriguez is sure Jackson will continue to be resilient. “I’m so excited to see his future,” the senior said. “He can grow into such a good player, whether it be throwing the ball or running the ball. I know he’s going to do great things in years to come for Dobbs Ferry football.”

Sam would not want it any other way.

 

