Dobbs Ferry Man Indicted for Assaulting Two Teens

December 28, 2022

By Rick Pezzullo—

A Dobbs Ferry man was indicted December 28 for assaulting two teenagers during an incident in September on Main St. in the village.

Vincent Pappas, 62, was indicted by a Westchester County Grand Jury for Assault in the First Degree, two counts of Assault in the Second Degree and Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree, all felonies, as well as Assault in the Third Degree, Resisting Arrest and two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, all misdemeanors.

Advertisement



According to Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah and Dobbs Ferry Police Chief Manuel Guevara, on September 29, 2022, at approximately 5:35 p.m., Pappas allegedly threw a 15-year-old male through a storefront window on Main St.

The victim suffered a punctured lung, a cervical spine fracture and multiple lacerations and was treated at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla.

Pappas also allegedly assaulted a second 15-year-old male during the melee and then resisted arrested as police placed him in custody.

No reason was given for Pappas’ alleged actions.

Pappas was arraigned before Judge Robert Prisco in Westchester County Court and was remanded to jail.