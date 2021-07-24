Dobbs Ferry News
Dobbs Ferry Man Charged with Attempted Murder of Cop

Westchester District Attorney Miriam Rocah
July 24, 2021

By Rick Pezzullo–

A Dobbs Ferry man has been indicted by a Westchester County Grand Jury for the attempted murder of a police officer after stabbing the officer in the head with a knife in an unprovoked attack in May.

According to Westchester District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah, Matthew Burke stabbed the uniformed police officer in his head as he was directing traffic at a construction site in the area of 200 Beacon Hill Drive on May 20.

Burke was apprehended within a few minutes by members of the Dobbs Ferry Police Department with assistance of utility and construction workers who witnessed the violent attack.

Burke was indicted on the following counts: Attempted Murder in the First Degree, Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, Aggravated Assault Upon a Police Officer, Assault in the First Degree (two counts), and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree.

“This aggressive attack of a police officer is shocking and shows the danger these public servants face in the line of duty,” Rocah said. “We are committed to ensuring justice for this officer and holding the attacker accountable for his actions.”

The defendant was arraigned before the Honorable Susan Cacace and is being prosecuted by Deputy Division Chief John O’Rourke and Bureau Chief Nadine Nagler.

