Dobbs Ferry Man Charged with Attempted Murder in Attack on Village Police Officer

May 21, 2021

By Brianna Staudt—

A veteran Dobbs Ferry Police sergeant was stabbed multiple times in the area of Beacon Hill Drive and Keller Lane in Dobbs Ferry yesterday afternoon in what the police department described as an “unprovoked assault.”

Police arrested Dobbs Ferry resident Matthew V. Burke, 36, who was arraigned on charges of four felonies, including attempted murder in the first degree. He is in Westchester County Jail pending his next court appearance.

Dobbs Ferry Police Chief Manuel Guevara said there is no known danger to the public at this time.

The sergeant, whom the police department has not yet named, was working a traffic detail at a Con Edison work site when the incident occurred around just before 1:30 p.m. He radioed for help and provided a description of the assailant to the responding officers at the scene. Construction workers assigned to the work site assisted in apprehending Burke.

The sergeant was rushed to Westchester Medical Center for treatment for injury to the head. Guevara said the officer was discharged “in good spirits” early yesterday evening.

“This is a challenging profession,” Guevara said. “We’re here every day. We’re gonna’ continue being here for our community.”

Road closures and a heavy police presence — including personnel from multiple law enforcement agencies — persisted at the crime scene while the investigation took place.

The incident occurred less than a third of a mile away from Springhurst Elementary School and about an hour before school dismissal. Families were alerted by the school and instructed to use alternate routes if they were picking up their children. Dobbs Ferry schools rerouted school buses to avoid the crime scene and pursuant road closures.

