Dobbs Ferry Library Adult Programs November 2023

LIBRARY CLOSINGS THIS MONTH: The Library will close at 5pm on Wednesday November 22nd and will be closed all day on Thursday November 23rd for Thanksgiving

Saturday, October 28

3:30 PM Sponsor Meet the Author: Arden Levine and Jared Harél

Thursday, November 9

7:00 PM Meet the Author: listen to local authors read from their newest books. Dave Donelson is a writer, photographer, and artist with some three million words in print. A resident of West Harrison, his work appears regularly in over three dozen national and regional publications.



Jack Houghteling grew up in Hastings on Hudson, NY and published his debut novel in 2022. Sunnyside is his second novel. Visit Jack online.



A former Oregonian, Kim Imas now lives with her family outside New York and tries to do in novels what Dolly Parton does in song: deliver stories of women’s struggles in a way that’s too damn delightful to ignore. Visit Kim online. Arden Levine’s debut collection, Ladies’ Abecedary, was included in CLMP’s 2022 Reading List for Women’s History Month. Her poems and other writing have appeared in numerous magazines and journals.



Jared Harél’s book, Let Our Bodies Change the Subject, is a poetry collection that dives headlong into the terrifying, wondrous, sleep-deprived existence of being a parent in twenty-first-century America. In clear, dynamic verse that disarms then strikes, Jared Harél investigates our days through the keyhole of domesticity, personal lyrics and cultural reckonings. Virtual Program: National Novel Writing Month “Come Write In”

Tuesdays, November 7-28

7:30 PM Join a community of writers this November and participate in National Novel Writing Month, aka NaNoWriMo!



Work on a goal in a group and start a novel or finish something you have been working on. This is a chance to add pages to your manuscript and work to complete your novel at the library–or online. Join a virtual timed writing session where you can sit and write on your own, but with other writers. Register with dobref@wlsmail.org to get the Zoom link — please indicate the title and date of the program you are registering for! History of Wicker’s Creek (Hosted by FOWCAS)

Saturday, November 11

12:00 – 4:30 PM Fort Montgomery State Historic Site Educator Peter Cutul will present on the history of Wicker’s Creek. Drawing on information from archaeological excavations, historical sources, and a video featuring Theresa Johnson of the Delaware Nation at Moraviantown, he will paint a picture of what Native life may have been like for the Weckquaskeck at the Wicker’s Creek site while interweaving stories from Theresa’s life and ancestral connections to the area’s Munsee-Lenape inhabitants. Etsy Artisan Craft Fair

Saturday, November 18

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM Shop for handcrafted gifts from local Etsy Artists at our first Etsy Artisan Craft Fair. 11 artists will be in the Community Room selling their work that you may have seen on the popular website! Adult Lego Club

Wednesday, November 29

6:30 – 8:30 PM

Adults Join the Adult Lego Club!



Members will use our large collection of Lego pieces to make a unique creation according to the group theme or challenge! Meetings:

Last Wednesday of each month from 6:30pm to 8:30pm in the Community room.



Register by emailing dfadultlegoclub@gmail.com Movie Night at the Library: “Silver Linings Playbook”

Thursday, November 2

7:00 – 9:30 PM On our digital HD projector, we will be showing:



Silver Linings Playbook (2012/R/122min/Comedy, Drama, Romance) After a stint in a mental institution, former teacher Pat Solitano moves back in with his parents and tries to reconcile with his ex-wife. Things get more challenging when Pat meets Tiffany, a mysterious girl with problems of her own. Day of the Dead

Friday, November 3

4:00 – 6:00 PM

Day of the Dead (el Dia de Muertos) is a Mexican tradition to honor friends and families who have passed away. This is not a solemn holiday but a festive one to remember loved ones. The Library will set up an altar (ofrenda) with food, marigolds, sugar skulls and incense (not burning).



Everyone is welcome to place a photo of a loved one who has passed away this year on the ofrenda to remember them and celebrate their life. The ofrenda will be set up on November 1st. You can bring in photos from November 1 – 3, during Library hours. You can take your photo home at anytime. The Library can hold your photo for you until you can come and pick it up.



On Friday, we will join together for festivities. There will be crafts, face painting, food and dancing! Grab Bag Movie Night: “Smoke Signals”

Friday, November 10

7:00 – 9:30 PM Action! Comedy! Thriller! Fantasy! Anything goes in our Grab Bag movie series!



This month’s feature is: Smoke Signals (1998/88 min/PG-13) Native Americans Victor Joseph and his adopted brother Thomas Builds-the-Fire travel cross-country to recover their father’s remains, unexpectedly embarking on a journey of self-discovery at the same time. Written, produced, directed by and starring a Native American ensemble. Reader’s Circle: “The Spectacular”

Wednesday, November 15

2:00 PM This month, we will be reading “The Spectacular” by Fiona Davis. Get the book at the Library! A thrilling story about love, sacrifice, and the pursuit of dreams, set amidst the glamour and glitz of Radio City Music Hall in its mid-century heyday. Cult Classic Movie Night: “Idiocracy”

Thursday, November 16

8:00 – 9:30 PM Join us in the community room for our monthly Cult Classic Movie Night + our always lively discussion after – where you never know who might show up!



This month’s Cult Classic is: Idiocracy (2006/Rated R/84 min/Adventure, Comedy, Sci-Fi) U.S. Army librarian Joe Bauers has woken up five hundred years in the future after a botched government hibernation experiment to find himself in a dystopian society run by corporations, where evolution has made humanity stupid because people no longer had to be intelligent and physically fit to survive due to the benefits of technology. Hybrid Virtual and In-Person Town and Gown Literary Discussion Group: “Las Madres”

Monday, November 20

7:00 PM This month, we will be reading “Las Madres” by Esmeralda Santiago. Get the book at the Library! Register with dobref@wlsmail.org to get the Zoom link — please indicate the title and date of the program you are registering for! From the award-winning, best-selling author of When I Was Puerto Rican, a powerful novel of family, race, faith, sex, and disaster that moves between Puerto Rico and the Bronx, revealing the lives and loves of five women and the secret that binds them together. Recurring and Upcoming Events Board Games with the Director

Fridays, October 27, November 17, & December 29

6:30 – 9:00 PM

It’s Game Night at the Library! Come and play new games with your friends or make friends new here. You can bring your own games to enjoy. Bring your own beverages and snacks. Chess Class

Thursdays, November 2 & 30, 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Come learn to play chess with Bradley Wank, Esq.

Register with dobref@wlsmail.org — please indicate the title and date of the program you are registering for! Mary’s Yarns Crafting Group

Mondays, November 6 & 20, 6:00 PM

Mary’s Yarns Crafting Group will be meeting in the Library Community Room.

1st Meeting of the Month: Quilting. We will provide you with the supplies to create a square that will be added to our annual quilt. When the quilt is finished, it will be raffled to benefit the Friends of the Dobbs Ferry Library.

2nd Meeting of the Month: Knitting & Crocheting. We will provide you with the supplies to create a granny square or dishcloth.

Even if we’re not working on a type of crafting you’re interested in, you are welcome to come and chat and work on your own projects! Newcomers are always welcome. Please email dflfriends@gmail.com if you have questions or would like to join! Virtual Comedy Open Mic

Tuesdays, November 7 & December 5, 8:00 PM

Following a traditional Comedy Open Mic format, comedians new and old — who want to work on new jokes, change old jokes, or just experiment — sign up and get 5 minutes apiece to perform.

Pre-registration required. Email tdeery@wlsmail.org for more info and for the Zoom link. Intended for audiences aged 18 and up. Library Board of Trustees Meeting

Wednesday, November 8, 7:30 PM

The Library Board of Trustees meets on the third Wednesday of every month. The beginning of each meeting is open to public comments. Virtual Program: Navigating College Admissions Successfully

Tuesday, November 14, 7:00 PM

We are offering this Zoom presentation to help families understand how COVID has changed the college admissions landscape and how it affects Juniors, Sophomores and Freshmen.

We will discuss current college admissions trends, the importance of researching and visiting colleges to find schools that can be a good fit for your child, a timeline, and other action steps that can be taken to make this school year productive and help reduce the stress around the college admissions process.

We’ll examine the holistic admissions review process, what admissions officers consider important when they review applicants, and how students can position themselves to develop a compelling narrative to increase their chances for admission.

This program is recommended for parents and their high school teens.

Register: November 14

The presentation will be led by Ron Feuchs and Jackie Tepper, partners at Stand Out For College, LLC Comedy Open Mic (Live at Divino’s)

Tuesdays, November 14 & December 12, 8:00 PM

Come get your comedy Side Hustle on at DIVINO’S SPEAKEASY IN HASTINGS-ON-HUSON – located 524 Warburton Avenue Hastings on Hudson, NY 10706 on the second Tuesday of every month at 8pm, with host in residency DFPL’s Tim Deery!

Following a traditional Comedy Open Mic format, comedians new and old — who want to work on new jokes, change old jokes, or just experiment — sign up and get 5 minutes apiece to perform.

1 drink minimum for performers

Email tdeery@wlsmail.org for more info. Intended for audiences aged 18 and up. Paws for Reading with Buddy

Saturday, November 18, 12:00 – 1:00 PM

Children read one-on-one with Buddy, a specially trained Reading Education Assistance Dog (R.E.A.D.) and his handler, Dobbs Ferry resident Marty Kanengiser. Children will select a book to read to Buddy before the program begins, and they will spend 10-15 minutes reading aloud. They are also welcome to ask questions about Buddy, a 12-year-old rescued black lab who loves children, other dogs, and reading.

Kids who attend the above program are eligible to receive 75 extra points towards their summer reading goal on ReadSquared!

Registration REQUIRED — email dobchildref@wlsmail.org, call (914) 693-6615, or stop by the Children’s Room to sign up. Friends of the Library Holiday Book and Craft Sale

Friday, December 1, 6:30 – 9:00 PM (Members Preview)

Saturday, December 2, 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM (Open to All)

Come to the Friends of the Library Holiday Book and Craft Sale! Get gently used books, including great finds for children & adults. Friends of the Library Quilt Raffle Drawing Saturday, December 2

Every fall, women of all types meet and begin the quilt. When the quilt is complete, we raffle the quilt, and the proceeds will support library programs. The theme for this year’s quilt is the “Ohio Star.”

The raffle will be drawn on Saturday, December 2 at the Holiday Book & Craft Sale!

Please write your name, address, and telephone number on tickets (available at the library). Then, tickets can be mailed or brought with your check/cash to the Dobbs Ferry Public Library at 55 Main Street.

1 Ticket is $1.00 / 6 Tickets are $5.00 Holiday Stand Up Comedy Showcase

Saturday, December 16, 8:00 – 9:30 PM

Jon us for our 13th FREE Stand Up Comedy Showcase (intended for 18+)!

Please register with dobref@wlsmail.org to sign up (max 2 people/sign up) • doors open 7:30pm – first come, first serve seating for sign-ups • at 7:50pm doors open to general public if there is still room • no pets (including service animals) allowed due to potential allergens in a close space

Featuring comedians: Sean Conran, John Esposito, Allen Enlow, Tim Deery, and HEADLINER TBD!!

For more info, go to our website here. Homebound Services at the Dobbs Ferry Library

With help from the Friends of the Dobbs Ferry Library, we are happy to announce we are once again offering services for the Homebound!

If you are Homebound or know someone who is and would like to have books dropped off or picked up, please call the library at 914-693-6614 to make arrangements. Please be prepared to give your name, address, phone number, and any special genres or titles you request. Volunteer with the Friends of the Dobbs Ferry Library

The Friends of the Dobbs Ferry Library are looking for a few people that would be interested in volunteering and joining us! We particularly want people to become board members.

Registration required for library programs; please call 914-693-6614. For more information on our programs, check out our website !

