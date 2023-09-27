Sponsor
Dobbs Ferry News

Dobbs Ferry Library 2023 October Programs (Children)

September 27, 2023
Children’s Programs October 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration

Saturdays, September 30 & October 7
3:00 – 5:00 PM
All Ages

Join us for an international fair celebrating Spanish-speaking countries with crafts, foods, books, music, dance, and more! On October 7, 2e’ll also be hosting a dance performance and a mariachi band in the plaza.

Countries to be represented are Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Colombia, Peru, and Ecuador.
Ferry Festa: Book Sale
Saturday, October 7
10:00 AM – 5:00 PM
All Ages

Come to the Friends of the Library Book Sale as part of Ferry Festa! Get gently used books, including great finds for children & adults.

The sale will be on the plaza in front of the library.
Halloween Party
Tuesday, October 31
4:30 – 5:30 PM
All Ages

Stop by the library in your costume to celebrate the spookiest day of the year! We’ll have crafts, prizes, and more. 
Yoga For Kids
Mondays, October 23 & 30, November 6 & 20
4:00 – 4:30 PM
Ages 5-8

Learn Yoga! Find your breath and follow along as you flow through this kid-friendly practice. The interactive yoga adventure will be having you move in a way that feels good and allows you to use your imagination as you stretch your body and calm your mind!

Registration is required and all participants must bring their own yoga mat or towel. This will be a 30-minute drop-off yoga class. Namaste! 
Paws for Reading with Buddy
Saturday, October 14
12:00 – 1:00 PM
All Ages

Children read one-on-one with Buddy, a specially trained Reading Education Assistance Dog (R.E.A.D.) and his handler, Dobbs Ferry resident Marty Kanengiser. Children will select a book to read to Buddy before the program begins, and they will spend 10-15 minutes reading aloud. They are also welcome to ask questions about Buddy, a 12-year-old rescued black lab who loves children, other dogs, and reading.

Registration REQUIRED — email dobchildref@wlsmail.org, call (914) 693-6615, or stop by the Children’s Room to sign up.
Recurring and Upcoming Events
Baby Songs and Stories
Mondays, 10:30 – 11:00 AM
Ages 0-24 Months
Join children’s librarian Gina to learn songs, fingerplays, and more that you can do with your baby. Each meeting will leave time for open discussion and connection with other parents and caregivers. Registration recommended but not required – email dobchildref@wlsmail.org, call (914) 693-6615, or stop by the Children’s Room to sign up.

Toddler Stretch & Sing Storytime
Tuesdays, 10:30 – 11:00 AM 
Ages 18-36 Months
Get your wiggles out with songs and stories with Ms. Gina! Registration recommended but not required – email dobchildref@wlsmail.org, call (914) 693-6615, or stop by the Children’s Room to sign up.

Dungeons & Dragons
Wednesdays or Thursdays, 4:00 – 6:00 PM
Ages 8-18
Create a character! Fight monsters! Make your own luck! Develop your skills in this fantasy role-playing system with other kids just like you.
Each player will only attend once a week on either Wednesday or Thursday; your slot will be assigned by the library based on your availability, experience, and other factors. The club is spread across two days to accommodate as many members as possible and follows the Dobbs Ferry Schools calendar for vacations and days off. Please only sign up if you think you can attend most of the meetings.
Registration is required via this Google form. You are not registered until a librarian contacts you with confirmation and scheduling details. The Wednesday session is full.
Questions? Participants aged 8-12 can email children’s librarian Gina at dobchildref@wlsmail.org, and participants aged 13-18 can email teen librarian Alex at ayeranossian@wlsmail.org.

Chess Class
Thursdays, September 28, October 5 & 19, 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM
Come learn to play chess with Bradley Wank, Esq. 
Register with dobref@wlsmail.org — please indicate the title and date of the program you are registering for!

Lego Club
Fridays, 4:00 – 4:45 PM
Ages 3+
Use your imagination to build something special with our giant stash of LEGOS!

Take & Make Craft Kits for Kids
Saturdays, 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Ages 3 and Up
Pick up a kit containing a craft that you can do at home. Supplies are limited! Call the library at (914) 693-6614 to reserve your kit for pick up.
October 14: Popsicle Stick Bats
October 21: Toilet Paper Roll Witches and Cats
October 28: Paper Plate Vampires

Autumn Storywalk on the Old Croton Aqueduct Trail
Ages 3 and Up
Visit our storywalk all autumn long, starting at the Keeper’s House and continuing toward Chestnut Street on the Old Croton Aqueduct. The book is Señorita Mariposa by Ben Gundersheimer. Available in Spanish and English. 

Stuffed Animal Field Trips
Ages 3 and Up
The library’s stuffed animals want to go on field trips! Check one out, bring them home, and add to their personal scrapbooks by writing about and taking pictures of the fun things you do together. When you’re at the library, you can visit the animals who have made it back to home base and see what they’ve been up to. Stuffed animals may be periodically rotated out based on condition.

1000 Books Before Kindergarten
Ages 0-5
Our newest early literacy initiative is the 1000 Books Before Kindergarten challenge. Open to any child who hasn’t started kindergarten yet (even newborns)! This year-round, ongoing program asks families who register to keep a log of the books they’ve read with their children. For every 250 books you log, you can earn cool prizes. The library will provide all the materials that you need to get started! Interested in signing up? Email dobchildref@wlsmail.org or call (914) 693-6615 to register!

Registration required for library programs, please call 914-693-6614.  For more information on our programs, check out our website!
