Dobbs Ferry Library 2023 October Programs (Adults)

Adult Programs October 2023 Virtual Program: Dreaminar — Understanding Our Dreams

Wednesday, September 27

6:30 – 8:30 PM Do you have strange dreams and want to learn more about them? Join us for this “Dreaminar” with author and Dream Analyst Layne Dalfen. Registration is required. Please register here on our online calendar and you will receive the Zoom link.



This program will take place virtually on Zoom and is being co-sponsored by the Ossining Library, White Plains Library, Harrison Library, Lewisboro Library, and Dobbs Ferry Library.



Layne Dalfen is the author of “Have a Great Dream Series”. You can read more about Layne by visiting her website at http://www.thedreamanalyst.com. Mary’s Yarns: Third Anniversary Sponsor Saturday, September 30

11:00 AM – 2:00 PM



Please join us! Come, sit, and work on your own projects; feel free to stay and chat. Sign up for quilting, knitting, or crocheting. Pick up free yarn for Mary’s Yarns projects.



1:30 PM: The group will discuss the service projects we will be working on this year. We will also be ordering yarn. Afternoon Tea

Saturday, September 30

2:30 – 4:00 PM The Friends of the Dobbs Ferry Library will be hosting a tea! Come out and meet the Friends of the Library and learn about what we do and volunteer opportunities. The Friends will have a book sale on the Plaza during the Ferry Festa. If you would like to volunteer to help organize books in preparation please email us. We will also need volunteers during the Ferry Festa on Saturday, October 7th. The Friends are currently looking for a Treasurer; if you are interested in learning more please email dflfriends@gmail.com . Banned Books Week Pub Trivia

Monday, October 2

7:00 – 9:00 PM Join us at Hudson Social for our second annual Banned Books Week Pub Trivia!



Form a team. Enjoy excellent food and drinks. Test your knowledge of banned and challenged books. Win prizes! This will be held at Hudson Social, 11 Station Plaza, Dobbs Ferry



You must reserve a table by calling 914-478-3634. When you call be sure to tell them that you want to reserve a table for Pub Trivia. **NEW DATE**

Hudson River School of Painting — Lecture and Q&A

Wednesday, October 4

6:30 – 7:30 PM Join Dashiell Jordan, head librarian at The Academy of Art at the Newington-Cropsey Foundation, for a 30-minute lecture with a short Q&A on the background and inspirations of the Hudson River School of Painting, the first American school of landscape painting. Ferry Festa: Book Sale

Saturday, October 7

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM Come to the Friends of the Library Book Sale as part of Ferry Festa! Get gently used books, including great finds for children & adults.



The sale will be on the plaza in front of the library. Ferry Festa Stand Up Comedy Showcase

Saturday, October 7

8:00 – 9:30 PM

Ages 18+ On the evening of the Village of Dobbs Ferry, NY’s biggest event of the year, please join us for the biggest and best part of it all – our 12th FREE Stand Up Comedy Showcase (intended for 18+) in Dobbs Ferry Public Library’s Community Room (seats up to 75 people)!



Featuring comedians: Tom Padovano, Demetrius Woods, Tim Deery, Cooper Rego, Walter “Wojo” Deptuch, Cyndy Cecil and HEADLINER Dee Cee!!! Sign-up required • email dobref@wlsmail.org to sign up (max 2 people per sign up) • doors open 7:30pm – first come, first serve seating • at 7:50pm doors open to general public if there is still room • show starts promptly at 8pm EST • no pets (including service animals) allowed due to potential allergens in close space For more info, go to our website here. American Senior Benefits Program

Wednesday, October 11

6:00 PM Join us for this free seminar to: Learn what Medicare is

Learn how Medicare works

Learn about parts A (Hospital Insurance), B (Medical Insurance), & D (Prescription Drug Coverage To register, call 914-231-3056 or email cfortenberry@asb.insure.



Presented by American Senior Benefits. Meet the Author: Dave Donelson

Saturday, October 14

2:00 PM

Meet the Author: Jack Houghteling and Kim Imas

Saturday, October 28

3:30 PM Meet the Author: listen to local authors read from their newest books. Dave Donelson is a writer, photographer, and artist with some three million words in print. A resident of West Harrison, his work appears regularly in over three dozen national and regional publications.



Jack Houghteling grew up in Hastings on Hudson, NY and published his debut novel in 2022. Sunnyside is his second novel. Visit Jack online.



A former Oregonian, Kim Imas now lives with her family outside New York and tries to do in novels what Dolly Parton does in song: deliver stories of women’s struggles in a way that’s too damn delightful to ignore. Visit Kim online. Grab Bag Movie Night: “The 13th Warrior”

Thursday, September 28

7:00 – 9:00 PM Action! Comedy! Thriller! Fantasy! Anything goes in our Grab Bag movie series!



This month’s feature is: The 13th Warrior (1999/103 min/Rated R for graphic violence – recommended for ages 16+) In Medieval times, Arabic scribe Ahmad ibn Fadlan and a clan of Viking warriors come to the aid of a Norse village that is under siege by strange creatures from the wild. Starring Antonio Banderas – based on Michael Crichton’s “Eaters of the Dead”. Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration Saturdays, September 30 & October 7

3:00 – 5:00 PM Join us for an international fair celebrating Spanish-speaking countries with crafts, foods, books, music, dance, and more! On October 7, we’ll also be hosting a dance performance and a mariachi band in the plaza.



Countries to be represented are Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Colombia, Peru, and Ecuador. Friends of the Library Quilt Raffle Saturday, October 7

All Day Every fall, women of all types meet and begin the quilt. When the quilt is complete, we raffle the quilt, and the proceeds will support library programs. The theme for this year’s quilt is the “Ohio Star.”



The quilt will be displayed during the Ferry Festa on October 7th across from Village Hall, after which it will be on display at the library.



Please write your name, address, and telephone number on tickets (available at the library). Then, tickets can be mailed or brought with your check/cash to the Dobbs Ferry Public Library at 55 Main Street.



1 Ticket is $1.00 / 6 Tickets are $5.00

Virtual Program: Manhattanville Writers Circle

Tuesday, October 10

3:00 – 4:30 PM

Friday, October 20

10:00 – 11:30 AM Are you interested in creative writing? Do you want to meet other writers and get inspired? Bring a poem, short story, or excerpt from your novel to share with the group. Get feedback and support each other.



Register with dobref@wlsmail.org to get the Zoom link — please indicate the title and date of the program you are registering for! Cult Classic Movie Night: “Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter”

Friday, October 13

8:00 – 9:30 PM Join us in the community room for our monthly Cult Classic Movie Night + our always lively discussion after – where you never know who might show up!



This month’s Cult Classic is: Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter ( 1984/Rated R/91 min/Horror, Thriller) Widely considered the best in the entire Friday series, The Final Chapter finds Tommy Jarvis (Corey Feldman) taking center stage in an unyielding battle against the notorious Jason Voorhees (Ted White). The narrative unfolds at Crystal Lake, where unsuspecting vacationers become targets of Jason’s relentless brutality. As the body count rises, Tommy, with his sister Trish (Kimberly Beck), devises a daring plan to put an end to Jason’s reign of terror. Their struggle for survival against the masked murderer forms the riveting core of this film. Despite its title, this was not the final chapter in the relentless saga of Friday the 13th har har! Reader’s Circle: “My Family and Other Animals”

Wednesday, October 18

2:00 PM This month, we will be reading “My Family and Other Animals” by Gerald Durrell. Get the book at the Library ! Uproarious tales of the island’s animals and Durrell’s fond reflections on his family bring this delightful memoir to life. Capturing the joyous chaos of growing up in an unconventional household, My Family and Other Animals will transport you to a place you won’t want to leave. Hybrid Virtual and In-Person Town and Gown Literary Discussion Group: “Foster” and “B.F. and Me”

Wednesday, October 25

7:00 PM This month, we will be reading the short story “B.F. and Me” by Lucia Berlin and “Foster” by Claire Keegan. Get the short story ; get the book ! Register with dobref@wlsmail.org to get the Zoom link — please indicate the title and date of the program you are registering for!



An international bestseller and one of The Times’ “Top 50 Novels Published in the 21st Century,” Claire Keegan’s piercing contemporary classic Foster is a heartbreaking story of childhood, loss, and love. Grab Bag Movie Night: “Resurrect Dead: The Mystery of the Toynbee Tiles”

Thursday, October 26

7:00 – 9:00 PM Action! Comedy! Thriller! Fantasy! Anything goes in our Grab Bag movie series!



This month’s feature is: Resurrect Dead: The Mystery of the Toynbee Tiles (2010 – 85 min – Unrated (Documentary)) Since the 1980s, hundreds of these cryptic tiles have appeared in cities throughout the United States and South America, embedded into the very pavement. How was it done, who is responsible, what is the meaning of – the Toynbee Tiles? Recurring and Upcoming Events Chess Class

Thursday, September 28, 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Come learn to play chess with Bradley Wank, Esq. Register with dobref@wlsmail.org — please indicate the title and date of the program you are registering for! Mary’s Yarns Crafting Group

Mondays, October 2 & 16, 6:00 PM

Mary’s Yarns Crafting Group will be meeting in the Library Community Room.

1st Meeting of the Month: Quilting. This year the quilting group will be making the Ohio Star Pattern, with each member creating one square. When the quilt is finished, it will be raffled to benefit the Friends of the Dobbs Ferry Library.

2nd Meeting of the Month: Crocheting. We will provide you with the supplies to create a granny square or dishcloth.

Even if we’re not working on a type of crafting you’re interested in, you are welcome to come and chat and work on your own projects! Newcomers are always welcome. P lease email dflfriends@gmail.com if you have questions or would like to join! Virtual Comedy Open Mic

Tuesdays, October 3, November 7, & December 5, 8:00 PM

Following a traditional Comedy Open Mic format, comedians new and old — who want to work on new jokes, change old jokes, or just experiment — sign up and get 5 minutes apiece to perform.

Pre-registration required. Email tdeery@wlsmail.org for more info and for the Zoom link. Intended for audiences aged 18 and up. Comedy Open Mic (Live at Divino’s)

Tuesdays, October 10, November 14, & December 12, 8:00 PM

Come get your comedy Side Hustle on at DIVINO’S SPEAKEASY IN HASTINGS-ON-HUSON – located 524 Warburton Avenue Hastings on Hudson, NY 10706 on the second Tuesday of every month at 8pm, with hosts in residency DFPL’s Tim Deery and Jessie Murphy!

Following a traditional Comedy Open Mic format, comedians new and old — who want to work on new jokes, change old jokes, or just experiment — sign up and get 5 minutes apiece to perform.

1 drink minimum for performers

Email tdeery@wlsmail.org for more info. Intended for audiences aged 18 and up. Paws for Reading with Buddy

Saturday, October 14, 12:00 – 1:00 PM

Children read one-on-one with Buddy, a specially trained Reading Education Assistance Dog (R.E.A.D.) and his handler, Dobbs Ferry resident Marty Kanengiser. Children will select a book to read to Buddy before the program begins, and they will spend 10-15 minutes reading aloud. They are also welcome to ask questions about Buddy, a 12-year-old rescued black lab who loves children, other dogs, and reading.

Kids who attend the above program are eligible to receive 75 extra points towards their summer reading goal on ReadSquared!

Registration REQUIRED — email dobchildref@wlsmail.org, call (914) 693-6615, or stop by the Children’s Room to sign up. Virtual Program: Navigating College Admissions Successfully

Tuesday, October 17 & Tuesday, November 14, 7:00 PM

(Come to one session)

We are offering this Zoom presentation to help families understand how COVID has changed the college admissions landscape and how it affects Juniors, Sophomores and Freshmen.

We will discuss current college admissions trends, the importance of researching and visiting colleges to find schools that can be a good fit for your child, a timeline, and other action steps that can be taken to make this school year productive and help reduce the stress around the college admissions process.

We’ll examine the holistic admissions review process, what admissions officers consider important when they review applicants, and how students can position themselves to develop a compelling narrative to increase their chances for admission.

This program is recommended for parents and their high school teens.

Register: October 17 / November 14

The presentation will be led by Ron Feuchs and Jackie Tepper, partners at Stand Out For College, LLC Library Board of Trustees Meeting

Wednesday, October 18, 7:30 PM

The Library Board of Trustees meets on the third Wednesday of every month. The beginning of each meeting is open to public comments. Board Games with the Director

Fridays, October 27, November 11, & December 29

6:30 – 9:00 PM

It’s Game Night at the Library! Come and play new games with your friends or make friends new here. You can bring your own games to enjoy. Bring your own beverages and snacks. Meet the Author: Arden Levine and Jared Harél

Thursday, November 9, 7:00 PM

Meet the Author: listen to local authors read from their newest books.

Arden Levine’s debut collection, Ladies’ Abecedary, was included in CLMP’s 2022 Reading List for Women’s History Month. Her poems and other writing have appeared in numerous magazines and journals.

Jared Harél’s book, Let Our Bodies Change the Subject, is a poetry collection that dives headlong into the terrifying, wondrous, sleep-deprived existence of being a parent in twenty-first-century America. In clear, dynamic verse that disarms then strikes, Jared Harél investigates our days through the keyhole of domesticity, personal lyrics and cultural reckonings. Homebound Services at the Dobbs Ferry Library

With help from the Friends of the Dobbs Ferry Library, we are happy to announce we are once again offering serv ices for the Homebound!

If you are Homebound or know someone who is and would like to have books dropped off or picked up, please call the library at 914-693-6614 to make arrangements. Please be prepared to give your name, address, phone number, and any special genres or titles you request. Volunteer with the Friends of the Dobbs Ferry Library

The Friends of the Dobbs Ferry Library are looking for a few people that would be interested in volunteering and joining us! We particularly want people to become board members.

We are always looking for people that would be interested in joining our board and may have ideas for new events. Please consider joining us, you can contact us at dflfriends@gmail.com. Registration required for library programs; please call 914-693-6614. For more information on our programs, check out our website ! View this email in your browser Copyright © 2023 Dobbs Ferry Library, All rights reserved.

You are receiving this email because you opted in via our website or one our physical forms. Our mailing address is: Dobbs Ferry Library 55 Main Street Dobbs Ferry, NY 10522-2105 Add us to your address book Want to change how you receive these emails?

You can update your preferences or unsubscribe from this list.