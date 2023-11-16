Dobbs Ferry Library 2023 November Mid-Month Programs Update

November 2023 Mid-Month Programs Update LIBRARY CLOSINGS THIS MONTH: The Library will close at 5pm on Wednesday November 22nd and will be closed all day on Thursday November 23rd for Thanksgiving! Harvest Storytime at the Keeper’s House

Thursday, November 16

11:00 AM

Ages 2-4 Sponsor Join Ms. Gina for a storytime onsite at the Keeper’s House on the Old Croton Aqueduct Trail. Learn about the fall harvest and make your own butter to take home for Thanksgiving! Etsy Artisan Craft Fair

Saturday, November 18

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

All Ages Shop for handcrafted gifts from local Etsy Artists at our first Etsy Artisan Craft Fair. 11 artists will be in the Community Room selling their work that you may have seen on the popular website! Yoga For Kids

Monday, November 20

4:00 – 4:30 PM

Ages 3-5 Learn Yoga! Find your breath and follow along as you flow through this kid-friendly practice. The interactive yoga adventure will be having you move in a way that feels good and allows you to use your imagination as you stretch your body and calm your mind! Registration is required and all participants must bring their own yoga mat or towel. This will be a 30-minute drop-off yoga class. Namaste! Friends of the Library Holiday Book and Craft Sale

All Ages



Friday, December 1, 6:30 – 9:00 PM (Members Preview)



Saturday, December 2, 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM (Open to All)

3:00 PM — Storytime with Santa

4:30 PM — Quilt Raffle Drawing Come to the Friends of the Library Holiday Book and Craft Sale! Get gently used books, including great finds for children & adults.



Storytime: Come listen to Santa read “The Night Before Christmas!”

Quilt Raffle: Every fall, women of all types meet and begin the quilt. When the quilt is complete, we raffle the quilt, and the proceeds will support library programs. The theme for this year’s quilt is the “Ohio Star.” Please write your name, address, and telephone number on tickets (available at the library). Then, tickets can be mailed or brought with your check/cash to the Dobbs Ferry Public Library at 55 Main Street.



1 Ticket is $1.00 / 6 Tickets are $5.00 Volunteer with the Friends of the Dobbs Ferry Library The Friends of the Dobbs Ferry Library are looking for a few people that would be interested in volunteering and joining us! We particularly want people to become board members — including an Interim Treasurer!



We are always looking for people that would be interested in joining our board and may have ideas for new events. Please consider joining us, you can contact us at dflfriends@gmail.com. Recurring and Upcoming Events Cult Classic Movie Night: “Idiocracy”

Thursday, November 16, 8:00 – 9:30 PM

Adults

Join us in the community room for our monthly Cult Classic Movie Night + our always lively discussion after – where you never know who might show up!

This month’s Cult Classic is: Idiocracy (2006/Rated R/84 min/Adventure, Comedy, Sci-Fi )

U.S. Army librarian Joe Bauers has woken up five hundred years in the future after a botched government hibernation experiment to find himself in a dystopian society run by corporations, where evolution has made humanity stupid because people no longer had to be intelligent and physically fit to survive due to the benefits of technology. Board Games with the Director

Fridays, November 17 & December 29

6:30 – 9:00 PM

Teens & Adults

It’s Game Night at the Library! Come and play new games with your friends or make friends new here. You can bring your own games to enjoy. Bring your own beverages and snacks. Paws for Reading with Buddy

Saturday, November 18, 12:00 – 1:00 PM

All Ages

Children read one-on-one with Buddy, a specially trained Reading Education Assistance Dog (R.E.A.D.) and his handler, Dobbs Ferry resident Marty Kanengiser. Children will select a book to read to Buddy before the program begins, and they will spend 10-15 minutes reading aloud. They are also welcome to ask questions about Buddy, a 12-year-old rescued black lab who loves children, other dogs, and reading.

Registration REQUIRED — email dobchildref@wlsmail.org, call (914) 693-6615, or stop by the Children’s Room to sign up. Mary’s Yarns Crafting Group

Mondays, November 20, December 4 & 18, 6:00 PM

Adults

Mary’s Yarns Crafting Group will be meeting in the Library Community Room.

1st Meeting of the Month: Quilting. We will provide you with the supplies to create a square that will be added to our annual quilt. When the quilt is finished, it will be raffled to benefit the Friends of the Dobbs Ferry Library.

2nd Meeting of the Month: Crocheting. We will provide you with the supplies to create a granny square or dishcloth.

Even if we’re not working on a type of crafting you’re interested in, you are welcome to come and chat and work on your own projects! Newcomers are always welcome. Please email dflfriends@gmail.com if you have questions or would like to join! Hybrid Virtual and In-Person Town and Gown Literary Discussion Group: “Las Madres”

Monday, November 20, 7:00 PM

Adults

This month, we will be reading “Las Madres” by Esmeralda Santiago. Get the book at the Library!

Register with dobref@wlsmail.org to get the Zoom link — please indicate the title and date of the program you are registering for!

From the award-winning, best-selling author of When I Was Puerto Rican, a powerful novel of family, race, faith, sex, and disaster that moves between Puerto Rico and the Bronx, revealing the lives and loves of five women and the secret that binds them together. Virtual Program: National Novel Writing Month “Come Write In”

Tuesdays, November 21 & 28, 7:30 PM

Adults

Join a community of writers this November and participate in National Novel Writing Month, aka NaNoWriMo!

Work on a goal in a group and start a novel or finish something you have been working on. This is a chance to add pages to your manuscript and work to complete your novel at the library–or online. Join a virtual timed writing session where you can sit and write on your own, but with other writers.

Register with dobref@wlsmail.org to get the Zoom link — please indicate the title and date of the program you are registering for! Adult Lego Club

Wednesday, November 29, 6:30 – 8:30 PM

Adults

Join the Adult Lego Club! Members will use our large collection of Lego pieces to make a unique creation according to the group theme or challenge!

Meetings: Last Wednesday of each month from 6:30pm to 8:30pm in the Community room.

Register by emailing dfadultlegoclub@gmail.com Chess Class

Thursday, November 30, 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

All Ages

Come learn to play chess with Bradley Wank, Esq. Register with dobref@wlsmail.org — please indicate the title and date of the program you are registering for! Celebration of LGBTQ+ Art and Hist ory

Wednesday, December 6, 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Ages 11+

Allee Manning, founder of The Westchester LGBTQ+ History Project, is here to celebrate LGBTQ+ art and history at DFPL! From 6-7 pm anybody age 11 and up can explore various examples of historical LGBTQ+ iconography & artwork and make their own buttons. Then, folks of all ages are welcome from 7-8 pm for a presentation on Allee’s research of Westchester LGBTQ+ history and a game of trivia! Pizza will be provided for attendees of both programs! Email dobteen@wlsmail.org to register. Grab Bag Movie Ni ght: “Seven Years in Tibet”

Friday, December 8, 7:00 – 9:00 PM

Adults & Teens

Action! Comedy! Thriller! Fantasy! Anything goes in our Grab Bag movie series!

This month’s feature is: Seven Years in Tibet (1997 / 139 min / PG-13)

During World War II, Austrian mountaineer Heinrich Harrer escapes from a prison camp in India and manages to reach the Tibetan capital, the forbidden city of Lhasa. There, he meets and befriends Gyalwa Rinpoche – the 14th Dali Lama. Starring Brad Pitt, based on true events. Holiday Stand Up Comedy Showcase

Saturday, December 16, 8:00 – 9:30 PM

Adults

Jon us for our 13th FREE Stand Up Comedy Showcase (intended for 18+)!

Please register with dobref@wlsmail.org to sign up (max 2 people/sign up) • doors open 7:30pm – first come, first serve seating for sign-ups • at 7:50pm doors open to general public if there is still room • no pets (including service animals) allowed due to potential allergens in a close space

Featuring comedians: PJ Slattery, Allen Enlow, John Esposito, Tim Deery, Sean Conran, and HEADLINER TBD + a *SPECIAL HOLIDAY GUEST APPEARANCE!

For more info, go to our website here. Noon Year’s Eve Pajama Party

Sunday, December 31, 11:15 AM

Ages 2-12

Ms. Gina brings back this annual tradition with storytime, party hat decorating, and a countdown to 12 noon instead of midnight! Come wearing your fanciest pajamas! Join the Teen Advisory Group!

