Dobbs Ferry Library 2023 May Programs (Teens/Tweens)

Teen/Tween Programs May 2023

Wednesday, May 3

6:00 – 7:15 PM

Grades 5-12 Sponsor

Learn to create a digital design for a Mother’s Day card, then use the Cricut Maker to turn your digital design into a real card!



The Cricut Maker is a digital die cutter and drawing machine that can take designs, cut them or draw them. In this program we will be creating designs for a Mother’s Day card, then assemble the designs into a card to give your Mother or special person in your life. The Library only has 2 laptops for use in this program. These laptops can be reserved by the first people who ask for them. Other participants will need to bring in their own laptops and download the necessary software. We will be using Inkscape to design the cards. If you are bringing your own laptop you must have Inkscape downloaded prior to the class. Registration REQUIRED — email ecarlson@wlsmail.org or go here to register! FerryCon 2023!

Saturday, May 6

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM FerryCon is back — for a full list of our artists and events, check out our website! Highlights include: 12pm Magic the Gathering Meet-up

1pm Launching Your Own Queer Comic with Kat Calamia

1:30pm MarioKart Tournament

2pm Pet & Human Cosplay Contest

3pm Live-Action Roleplay for Tweens & Teens FerryCon is our all day, yearly “Comic Con” style flagship event for all ages that takes place one Saturday every Spring. Spring of 2019 saw the very first FerryCon, which included over 400 participants visiting the library for fun-filled events including artists alley, classes, panels, and contests that revolved around comic books, graphic novels, super heroes, and more!!! Friends of the Library Book Sale Blowout!

Sunday, May 21

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM Book Sale in the Library Garage – great finds for Children and Adults!



During the last hour bring your own bag to fill for $4.00. Contact dflfriends@gmail.com if you would like to help at the sale. If you have children this is a great opportunity to receive community service hours. We hope to see you there! Native Roots in the Community Room

Wednesday, April 26

7:00 PM FOWCAS presents: a video presentation of Theresa Johnson in conversation with Dobbs Ferry Middle School students. Join us as she traces her lineage to the people whose main chieftaincy was in the village we now call Dobbs Ferry. Also featuring: Katia Marques, Dobbs Ferry Middle School Teacher

Larry Blizzard, FOWCAS & Dobbs Ferry Historical Society

Peter Cutul, Fort Montgomery State Historic Site Teen Space

Tuesdays

3:00 – 5:30 PM

Grades 6-12 Come to the Community Room on Tuesdays from 3-5:30 for board games, video games, crafts, and more! Or just to hang out and get free snacks. Stop by for a minute, or stay the whole time. No registration required. Chess Class

Thursdays, May 4 & 18

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Come learn to play chess with Bradley Wank, Esq. Register with dobref@wlsmail.org — please indicate the title and date of the program you are registering for! Paws for Reading with Buddy

Saturday, May 13

12:00 – 1:00 PM Tead one-on-one with Buddy, a specially trained Reading Education Assistance Dog (R.E.A.D.) and his handler, Dobbs Ferry resident Marty Kanengiser. Select a book to read to Buddy before the program begins, and spend 10-15 minutes reading aloud. You are also welcome to ask questions about Buddy, a 12-year-old rescued black lab who loves children, other dogs, and reading. Registration REQUIRED — email dobchildref@wlsmail.org, call (914) 693-6615, or stop by the Children’s Room to sign up. Board Games with the Director

Fridays, May 26 & June 30

6:30 – 9:00 PM Join the Library’s Director, Erik Carlson, for an evening of tabletop games. Feel free to bring your own games. Why is the Dobbs Ferry Library Important to You? The Library is asking for input from our patrons! Please take a few minutes to fill out our survey about why the Library is important to you, why you like coming here, or what you love about the Dobbs Ferry Public Library. Thank you! Wanted: Dungeon Masters We need volunteers (teens are welcome) to create/run D&D campaigns (held indoors) with small groups of middle schoolers once a week. Email dobchildref@wlsmail.org if you’re interested! Registration required for library programs; please call 914-693-6614. For more information on our programs, check out our website !