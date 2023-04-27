Dobbs Ferry Library 2023 May Programs (Children)

Children’s Programs May 2023 LIBRARY CLOSINGS THIS MONTH:

The Library will be closed on: Monday May 29 for Memorial Day

Summer Sundays — Closed through September! Make a Mother’s Day Card

Wednesday, May 3

6:00 – 7:15 PM

Grades 5-12 Sponsor

Learn to create a digital design for a Mother’s Day card, then use the Cricut Maker to turn your digital design into a real card!



The Cricut Maker is a digital die cutter and drawing machine that can take designs, cut them or draw them. In this program we will be creating designs for a Mother’s Day card, then assemble the designs into a card to give your Mother or special person in your life. The Library only has 2 laptops for use in this program. These laptops can be reserved by the first people who ask for them. Other participants will need to bring in their own laptops and download the necessary software. We will be using Inkscape to design the cards. If you are bringing your own laptop you must have Inkscape downloaded prior to the class.



Registration REQUIRED — email ecarlson@wlsmail.org or go here to register! Dental Storytime with Joanna Roos

Thursday, May 11

10:30 – 11:00 AM

Ages 6 months – 4 years Join dental hygienist Joanna Roos of Scarsdale Pediatric Dentistry to learn how to take care of your teeth, whether you’re new to having them or have a couple years under your belt. Every child attending will receive a goody bag with toothbrush, toothpaste, and more! Registration recommended but not required – email dobchildref@wlsmail.org, call (914) 693-6615, or stop by the Children’s Room to sign up. Cooking for Kids: Berry Scones

Thursday, May 18

4:30 – 5:30 PM

Ages 7-11 Join high school volunteer Holden Skaggs from Grassroots Kitchen to learn how to make berry scones, right here in the library! If you have any allergies or dietary restrictions, please let us know when you sign up. Registration is REQUIRED – please email dobchildref@wlsmail.org, call (914) 693-6615 or stop by the Children’s Room to register. Friends of the Library Book Sale Blowout!

Sunday, May 21

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

All Ages Book Sale in the Library Garage – great finds for Children and Adults!



During the last hour bring your own bag to fill for $4.00. Contact dflfriends@gmail.com if you would like to help at the sale. If you have children this is a great opportunity to receive community service hours. We hope to see you there! Why is the Dobbs Ferry Library Important to You? The Library is asking for input from our patrons! Please take a few minutes to fill out our survey about why the Library is important to you, why you like coming here, or what you love about the Dobbs Ferry Public Library. Thank you! FerryCon 2023!

Saturday, May 6

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

All Ages FerryCon is back — for a full list of our artists and events, check out our website! Highlights include: 11am Superhero Storytime with James McLeod

12pm Kids Make Comics with Mina Elwell

2pm Pet & Human Cosplay Contest

3pm Live-Action Roleplay for Tweens & Teens FerryCon is our all day, yearly “Comic Con” style flagship event for all ages that takes place one Saturday every Spring. Spring of 2019 saw the very first FerryCon, which included over 400 participants visiting the library for fun-filled events including artists alley, classes, panels, and contests that revolved around comic books, graphic novels, super heroes, and more!!! LEGO Club

Monday, May 8

4:00 – 5:00 PM

Ages 4-7 LEGO club is back! Use your imagination to build a minifigure adventure and then see it displayed all month long in the children’s room. Registration recommended but not required – email dobchildref@wlsmail.org, call (914) 693-6615, or stop by the Children’s Room to sign up. Paws for Reading with Buddy

Saturday, May 13

12:00 – 1:00 PM

All Ages Children read one-on-one with Buddy, a specially trained Reading Education Assistance Dog (R.E.A.D.) and his handler, Dobbs Ferry resident Marty Kanengiser. Children will select a book to read to Buddy before the program begins, and they will spend 10-15 minutes reading aloud. They are also welcome to ask questions about Buddy, a 12-year-old rescued black lab who loves children, other dogs, and reading. Registration REQUIRED — email dobchildref@wlsmail.org, call (914) 693-6615, or stop by the Children’s Room to sign up. Tween Book Club: “Prairie Lotus”

Friday, May 19

4:00 – 5:00 PM

Ages 8-12 Join the brand new Tween Book Club! We read a new book every month, then meet on the third Friday to discuss our thoughts and do a trivia battle against each other! This month, we will be reading Prairie Lotus by Linda Sue Park. Place a hold so it’s ready to pick up when you come in! Registration is REQUIRED – please email dobchildref@wlsmail.org, call (914) 693-6615 or stop by the Children’s Room to register.



In Dakota Territory in the 1880s, half-Chinese Hanna and her white father face racism and resistance to change as they try to make a home for themselves. Recurring and Upcoming Events Baby Songs and Stories

Mondays, 10:30 – 11:00 AM (except May 29)

Parents/Caregivers of Babies Under 24 Months

Join children’s librarian Gina to learn songs, fingerplays, and more that you can do with your baby. Each meeting will leave time for open discussion and connection with other parents and caregivers. Registration recommended but not required – email dobchildref@wlsmail.org , call (914) 693-6615, or stop by the Children’s Room to sign up. Toddler Stretch & Sing Storytime

Tuesdays, 10:30 – 11:00 AM

Ages 18-36 Months

Get your wiggles out with songs and stories with Ms. Gina! Registration recommended but not required – email dobchildref@wlsmail.org, call (914) 693-6615, or stop by the Children’s Room to sign up. Dungeons and Dragons Club

Wednesdays, 4:15 – 5:45 PM

Ages 9-12

Create a character! Fight monsters! Make your own luck! Develop your skills in this fantasy role-playing system with other kids just like you. We’ll start a new campaign every few weeks. Previous meeting attendance is recommended, but not required.

Registration is currently closed, but you may email dobchildref@wlsmail.org for more information. Preschool Storytime

Thursdays, 4:00 – 4:20 PM

Ages 3-6

Join Ms. Gina for seasonal storytimes! Registration recommended but not required – email dobchildref@wlsmail.org, call (914) 693-6615, or stop by the Children’s Room to sign up. Chess Class

Thursdays, May 4 & 18, 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

All Ages

Come learn to play chess with Bradley Wank, Esq. Register with dobref@wlsmail.org — please indicate the title and date of the program you are registering for! Take & Make Craft Kits for Kids

Saturdays, 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Ages 3 and Up

Pick up a kit containing a craft that you can do at home. Supplies are limited! Call the library at (914) 693-6614 to reserve your kit for pick up.

May 13: CD Flower Craft

May 20: Toilet Paper Roll Bumble Bees

May 27: Memorial Day Craft Stuffed Animal Field Trips

Ages 3 and Up

The library’s stuffed animals want to go on field trips! Check one out, bring them home, and add to their personal scrapbooks by writing about and taking pictures of the fun things you do together. When you’re at the library, you can visit the animals who have made it back to home base and see what they’ve been up to. Stuffed animals may be periodically rotated out based on condition. 1000 Books Before Kindergarten

Ages 0-5

Our newest early literacy initiative is the 1000 Books Before Kindergarten challenge. Open to any child who hasn’t started kindergarten yet (even newborns)! This year-round, ongoing program asks families who register to keep a log of the books they’ve read with their children. For every 250 books you log, you can earn cool prizes. The library will provide all the materials that you need to get started! Interested in signing up? Email dobchildref@wlsmail.org or call (914) 693-6615 to register! Registration required for library programs, please call 914-693-6614. For more information on our programs, check out our website !