Dobbs Ferry Library 2023 May Mid-Month Programs Update Published 2 mins ago2 mins ago May 16, 2023 May 2023 Mid-Month Programs Update LIBRARY CLOSINGS THIS MONTH: The Library will be closed on: Monday May 29 for Memorial Day Summer Sundays — Closed through September! Meet the Raptors Wednesday, May 31 3:45 – 4:45 PM Ages 6 and UpTeatown Reservation visits the Dobbs Ferry Library with a live presentation of 4-5 birds of prey! Registration recommended but not required – email dobchildref@wlsmail.org, call (914) 693-6615, or stop by the Children's Room to sign up. Cooking for Kids: Berry Scones Thursday, May 18 4:30 – 5:30 PM Ages 7-11Join high school volunteer Holden Skaggs from Grassroots Kitchen to learn how to make berry scones, right here in the library! If you have any allergies or dietary restrictions, please let us know when you sign up.Sponsor Registration is REQUIRED – please email dobchildref@wlsmail.org, call (914) 693-6615 or stop by the Children’s Room to register. Tween Book Club: “Prairie Lotus” Friday, May 19 4:00 – 5:00 PM Ages 8-12Join the Tween Book Club! We read a new book every month, then meet on the third Friday to discuss our thoughts and do a trivia battle against each other! This month, we will be reading Prairie Lotus by Linda Sue Park. Place a hold so it’s ready to pick up when you come in! Registration is REQUIRED – please email dobchildref@wlsmail.org, call (914) 693-6615 or stop by the Children’s Room to register. In Dakota Territory in the 1880s, half-Chinese Hanna and her white father face racism and resistance to change as they try to make a home for themselves. Simulcast In-Person and Virtual Town and Gown Literary Discussion Group: “Old Babes in the Wood” Monday, May 22 7:00 PM AdultsThis month, we will be reading “Old Babes in the Wood” by Margaret Atwood. Get the book on Overdrive! Register with dobref@wlsmail.org to get the Zoom link — please indicate the title and date of the program you are registering for! Margaret Atwood has established herself as one of the most visionary and canonical authors in the world. This collection of fifteen extraordinary stories—some of which have appeared in The New Yorker and The New York Times Magazine—explore the full warp and weft of experience, speaking to our unique times with Atwood’s characteristic insight, wit and intellect. Why is the Dobbs Ferry Library Important to You? The Library is asking for input from our patrons! Please take a few minutes to fill out our survey about why the Library is important to you, why you like coming here, or what you love about the Dobbs Ferry Public Library. Thank you! Friends of the Library Book Sale Blowout! Sunday, May 21 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM All AgesBook Sale in the Library Garage – great finds for Children and Adults! During the last hour bring your own bag to fill for $4.00. Contact dflfriends@gmail.com if you would like to help at the sale. If you have children this is a great opportunity to receive community service hours. We hope to see you there! Virtual Program: The Salem Witch Trials: Reckoning and Reclaiming Tuesday, May 16 6:30 PM AdultsEven after 300 years, Salem’s witch trials remain a defining example of intolerance and injustice in American history. The presentation includes tangible fragments from the past that illuminate the real lives of Salem’s residents: those accused of witchcraft, their accusers, and those who defended them against legal charges, risking their own lives and reputations in the process. Register here! Presented by: New York Historical Society and Greenburgh Public Library, Dobbs Ferry Public Library, Harrison Public Library, Putnam Valley Library, Somers Library, Yonkers Public Library, & Warner Library Movie for Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month: “Big Trouble in Little China” Friday, May 19 8:00 PM AdultsJoin us in the community room to celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with a movie! We’ll be watching: Big Trouble in Little China (1986/Rated PG-13/99 min/Action) A rough-and-tumble trucker and his side kick face off with an ancient sorcerer in a supernatural battle beneath Chinatown. Stand Up Comedy Showcase Saturday, May 20 8:00 – 9:30 PM Ages 18+Come join us for our 10th FREE Stand Up Comedy Showcase (intended for 18+) in Dobbs Ferry Public Library’s Community Room (seats up to 75 people)! Featuring comedians: Jack Ludlum, Jorja Metz, Graham Friel, Geordan Mallas, Tim Deery, & David Beckles Jr.! Sign-up required • email dobref@wlsmail.org to sign up (max 2 people/sign up) • doors open 7:30pm – first come, first serve seating • show starts 8pm EST Reader’s Circle: “If a Poem Could Live and Breathe” Wednesday, May 24 2:00 PM AdultsThis month, we will be reading “If a Poem Could Live and Breathe” by Mary Calvi. Get the book on Overdrive! Studded with the real love letters between a young Theodore Roosevelt and Boston beauty Alice Lee—many of them never before published—If a Poem Could Live and Breathe makes vivid what many historians believe to be the pivotal years that made the future president into the man of action that defined his political life, and cemented his legacy. Recurring and Upcoming Events Library Board of Trustees Meeting Wednesday, May 17, 7:30 PM Adults The next Library Board of Trustees meeting will be held on Wednesday, April 19 at 7:30 pm in the Community Room.Chess Club Thursday, May 18, 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM All Ages Come learn to play chess with Bradley Wank, Esq. Register with dobref@wlsmail.org — please indicate the title and date of the program you are registering for! Board Games with the Director Fridays, May 26 & June 30, 6:30 – 9:00 PM Teens & Adults Join the Library’s Director, Erik Carlson, for an evening of tabletop games. Feel free to bring your own games. Battle of the Books 2023 Interest Meeting: Wednesday, June 7, 6:00 – 7:00 PM (on Zoom) Launch Party: Tuesday, June 20, 4:00 – 5:00 PM Grades 4-12 Battle of the Books is an the annual book trivia tournament run by the Westchester Library System. Every library has its own teams and we’re looking for kids in grades 4-12 to represent Dobbs Ferry! Interest Meeting: If you’re interested in joining and able to dedicate all of Saturday, October 21st, to the tournament, please emali dobchildref@wlsmail.org to get the Zoom link! We will be discussing the tournament format, the books everyone will be reading, permission slips, and more. Launch Party: Anyone who’s committed to joining Battle of the Books is welcome to bring in their permission slips, pick up their books for the summer, and get to know their teammates at this party featuring snacks, books, and MarioKart! Peg + Cat’s Eid al-Adha Tuesday, June 8, 4:00 – 5:00 PM Grades K-4 Join Dobbs Ferry Public Library and Peace Play for an Eid al-Adha adventure with Peg + Cat! Get ready to read, rattle, and roll into learning about the Muslim holiday, Eid al-Adha. Registration REQUIRED; email dobchildref@wlsmail.org, call (914) 693-6615, or stop by the children’s room for information and to sign up. Meet the Author: Mary Calvi Tuesday, June 8, 7:00 – 9:00 PM Adults Mary Calvi is a 12-time New York Emmy-award winning journalist and national anchor. This event is co-sponsored by the Dobbs Ferry Public Library and the Dobbs Ferry Historical Society. Pride Week! June 12 – June 17 All Ages Look for Pride-themed programs this week, including: Pride-Themed Teen Space: Tuesday, June 13, 3:00 – 5:30 PM (Teens) Make your own Pride posters, flags, and buttons! Build Your Own Pride Parade Float!: Thursday, June 15, 4:00 – 5:00 PM (Ages 3-6) Listen to a story about the importance of LGBTQIA+ pride and we will build pride parade floats out of shoeboxes ahead of our parade on Saturday! Stuffed animals will be provided as float riders. Pride Party: Saturday, June 17, 2:00 – 3:30 PM (All Ages) Join local families for a storytime led by local families, reading pride books with our therapy dog Buddy, craft stations for all ages, music, food, a parade, and more! Grab Bag Movie Night: “Twelve Years a Slave” Monday, June 19, 7:00 – 9:00 PM Adults Action! Comedy! Thriller! Fantasy! Anything goes in our Grab Bag movie series! This month’s feature in recognition of Juneteenth: 12 Years a Slave 2013 / 134 min / Rated R (violence, nudity) In 1841, Solomon Northup, a free African American living in the north is treacherously kidnapped and sold into slavery in Louisiana. Based on true events. Summer Reading 2023: All Together Now June 26 – August 18 All Ages Summer reading is just around the corner! This year’s theme is All Together Now, and we will be exploring activism and making the world a better place. We’ll be fighting climate change, learning about race and LGBTQIA+ issues, and exploring how to become young activists. Summer Reading Kickoff with Talewise: Monday, June 26, 12:00 PM (Ages 5 and Up): Science and stories collide in this kickoff to our summer reading game! Two unlikely heroes must learn to work together to stop a super polluting mastermind. Throughout the story, you'll help the performer conduct amazing science experiments all about air pressure, the laws of motion, chemical reactions, and much more! Teen Space Tuesdays, 3:00 – 5:30 PM Grades 6-12 Come to the Community Room on Tuesdays from 3-5:30 for board games, video games, crafts, and more! Or just to hang out and get free snacks. Stop by for a minute, or stay the whole time. No registration required. Wanted: Dungeon Masters We need volunteers (teens are welcome) to create/run D&D campaigns (held indoors) with small groups of middle schoolers once a week. Email dobchildref@wlsmail.org if you're interested! Registration required for library programs; please call 914-693-6614. For more information on our programs, check out our website! You are receiving this email because you opted in via our website or one our physical forms.Our mailing address is: Dobbs Ferry Library 55 Main Street Dobbs Ferry, NY 10522-2105 Add us to your address book Want to change how you receive these emails? You can update your preferences or unsubscribe from this list. 