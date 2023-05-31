Dobbs Ferry Library 2023 June Programs (Teens/Tweens)

Teen/Tween Programs June 2023 Manga Book Club

Tuesday, June 6

4:00 – 5:00 PM Sponsor Join other manga lovers to have snacks, talk all things manga, and choose our next read! No knowledge or familiarity with manga required. Manga are comics or graphic novels originating from Japan that are typically read right to left. Learn more and check out our manga collection at DFPL.



Email ayeranossian@wlsmail.org for information and to sign up. Virtual Program: Battle of the Books Interest Meeting

Wednesday, June 7

6:00 – 7:00 PM

Grades 4-12 If you’re interested in joining and able to dedicate all of Saturday, October 21st, to the tournament, please email dobchildref@wlsmail.org to get the Zoom link! We will be discussing the tournament format, the books everyone will be reading, permission slips, and more. For more information, please click here. Registration REQUIRED – email dobchildref@wlsmail.org, call (914) 693-6615, or stop by the Children’s Room to sign up.

Tuesday, June 20

4:00 – 5:00 PM

Grades 4-12 Anyone who’s committed to joining Battle of the Books is welcome to bring in their permission slips, pick up their books for the summer, and get to know their teammates at this party featuring snacks, books, and MarioKart!



For more information, please click here. Battle of the Books is an the annual book trivia tournament run by the Westchester Library System. Every library has its own teams and we’re looking for kids in grades 4-12 to represent Dobbs Ferry! Registration REQUIRED – email dobchildref@wlsmail.org, call (914) 693-6615, or stop by the Children’s Room to sign up. Join the Teen Advisory Group! Want to make a difference in your community and get volunteer credit hours? Apply to become a member of TAG at DFPL! We’ll meet monthly to discuss your ideas, work on projects to improve the library and its services, and have pizza.



Sign up here! Pride Party!

Saturday, June 17

2:00 – 3:30 PM For all ages. Join us for a storytime led by local families, reading pride books with our therapy dog Buddy, craft stations for all ages, music, food, a parade, and more! Teen Space

Tuesdays

3:00 – 5:30 PM

Grades 6-12 Come to the Community Room on Tuesdays from 3-5:30 for board games, video games, crafts, and more! Or just to hang out and get free snacks. Stop by for a minute, or stay the whole time. No registration required.



Tuesday June 13: Special Pride Week Activities: Make your own Pride posters, flags, and buttons! Board Games with the Director

Friday, June 30

6:30 – 9:00 PM Join the Library’s Director, Erik Carlson, for an evening of tabletop games. Feel free to bring your own games. Chess Class

Thursdays, June 15 & 29

Come learn to play chess with Bradley Wank, Esq. Register with dobref@wlsmail.org — please indicate the title and date of the program you are registering for! Wanted: Dungeon Masters We need volunteers (teens are welcome) to create/run D&D campaigns (held indoors) with small groups of middle schoolers once a week. Email dobchildref@wlsmail.org if you're interested! Why is the Dobbs Ferry Library Important to You? The Library is asking for input from our patrons! Please take a few minutes to fill out our survey about why the Library is important to you, why you like coming here, or what you love about the Dobbs Ferry Public Library. Thank you! Registration required for library programs; please call 914-693-6614. For more information on our programs, check out our website !

