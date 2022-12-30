Advertisement
Dobbs Ferry Library 2023 January Programs (Teens/Tweens)

December 30, 2022

Teen/Tween Programs January 2023
LIBRARY CLOSINGS THIS MONTH:

The Library will be closed on:

  • Sunday January 1st for New Year’s Day
  • Monday January 16th for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Virtual Program: Your Voice Heard: LGBTQ+ Podcasting and Radio
Thursday, January 12
6:00 – 7:00 PMLearn how industry quality radio, podcasts, and longer form journalism are made with Marc Sophos from OutCasting!

OutCasting is a series of public radio programs by LGBTQ+ youth and their allies for the general public with a national reach of 200 radio stations.

Register to attend the Zoom event here!
Virtual Program: Navigating College Admissions Successfully
Wednesdays, January 25, February 15, & March 15
7:00 PM (come to one session)We are offering this Zoom presentation to help families understand how COVID has changed the college admissions landscape and how it affects Juniors, Sophomores and Freshmen.

We will discuss current college admissions trends, the importance of researching and visiting colleges to find schools that can be a good fit for your child, a timeline, and other action steps that can be taken to make this school year productive and help reduce the stress around the college admissions process.

We’ll examine the holistic admissions review process, what admissions officers consider important when they review applicants, and how students can position themselves to develop a compelling narrative to increase their chances for admission.

This program is recommended for parents and their high school teens.

Register: January 25 / February 15 / March 15The presentation will be led by Ron Feuchs and Jackie Tepper, partners at Stand Out For College, LLC
Homework Help
Mondays, 4:00 – 8:00 PM
Wednesdays, 4:00 – 8:00 PM
Thursdays, 3:00 – 6:00 PM
Fridays, 3:00 – 5:00 PM
Grades 2-8The Dobbs Ferry Public Library is offering in-person homework help sessions. Stop by the library and get help in both English and Spanish!
Board Games with the Director in the Community Room
Friday, January 27
6:30 – 9:00 PMCome to Game Night at the Library!
Lunar New Year Celebration in the Community Room
Saturday, January 21
3:00 – 4:00 PM
All AgesJoin us to learn about the Lunar New Year as it’s celebrated in China, Korea, and other Asian countries. Local families will host individual tables and talk about their traditions, while volunteers lead us in group activities, like a storytime!

Masks are required for everyone.

If you are interested in volunteering to talk about how your family celebrates the Lunar New Year, please email dobchildref@wlsmail.org!Registration recommended but not required – email dobchildref@wlsmail.org, call (914) 693-6615, or stop by the Children’s Room to sign up.
Chess Club in the Community Room
Thursdays, January 5 & 12
4:00 PM – 6:00 PMCome learn to play chess with Bradley Wank, Esq. Register with dobref@wlsmail.org — please indicate the title and date of the program you are registering for!
Wanted: Dungeon Masters

We need volunteers (teens are welcome) to create/run D&D campaigns (held indoors) with small groups of middle schoolers once a week.

Email dobchildref@wlsmail.org if you’re interested!
Registration required for library programs; please call 914-693-6614.  For more information on our programs, check out our website!
