Dobbs Ferry Library 2023 January Programs (Children)

December 30, 2022
Children’s Programs January 2023
LIBRARY CLOSINGS THIS MONTH:
The Library will be closed on:

  • Sunday January 1st for New Year’s Day
  • Monday January 16th for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Noon Year’s Eve Pajama Party in the Community Room
Saturday, December 31
11:15 AM – 12:00 PM
All Ages

Ms. Gina brings back this annual tradition with storytime, party hat decorating, and a countdown until 12 noon instead of midnight! 

Registration REQUIRED — email dobchildref@wlsmail.org, call (914) 693-6615, or stop by the Children’s Room to sign up.
Tween Book Club in the Community Room
Friday, January 20
4:00 – 5:00 PM
Ages 8-12

Join the brand new Tween Book Club! We read a new book every month, then meet on the third Friday to discuss our thoughts and do a trivia battle against each other! This month, we will be reading Maizy Chen’s Last Chance by Lisa Yee.

Place a hold so it’s ready to pick up when you come in!

Registration is REQUIRED so that we can make sure to acquire copies for our participants through WLS – please email dobchildref@wlsmail.org, call (914) 693-6615 or stop by the Children’s Room to register.

Eleven-year-old Maizy Chen visits her estranged grandparents, who own and run a Chinese restaurant in Last Chance, Minnesota; as her visit lengthens, she makes unexpected discoveries about her family’s history and herself.
Homework Help
Mondays, 4:00 – 8:00 PM
Wednesdays, 4:00 – 8:00 PM
Thursdays, 3:00 – 6:00 PM
Fridays, 3:00 – 5:00 PM
Grades 2-8

The Dobbs Ferry Public Library is offering in-person homework help sessions. Stop by the library and get help in both English and Spanish!
Lunar New Year Celebration in the Community Room
Saturday, January 21
3:00 – 4:00 PM
All Ages

Join us to learn about the Lunar New Year as it’s celebrated in China, Korea, and other Asian countries. Local families will host individual tables and talk about their traditions, while volunteers will lead us in group activities, like a storytime!

Masks are required for everyone.

If you are interested in volunteering to talk about how your family celebrates the Lunar New Year, please email dobchildref@wlsmail.org!

Registration recommended but not required – email dobchildref@wlsmail.org, call (914) 693-6615, or stop by the Children’s Room to sign up.
Paws for Reading with Buddy in the Periodicals Room
Saturday, January 7
4:00 – 5:00 PM
Ages 4 and Up

Children read one-on-one with Buddy, a specially trained Reading Education Assistance Dog (R.E.A.D.) and his handler, Dobbs Ferry resident Marty Kanengiser. Children will select a book to read to Buddy before the program begins, and they will spend 10-15 minutes reading aloud. They are also welcome to ask questions about Buddy, a 12-year-old rescued black lab who loves children, other dogs, and reading. 

Registration REQUIRED — email dobchildref@wlsmail.org, call (914) 693-6615, or stop by the Children’s Room to sign up.
LEGO Club in the Community Room
Monday, January 9
4:00 – 5:00 PM
Ages 4-7

LEGO club is back! Use your imagination to build a minifigure adventure and then see it displayed all month long in the children’s room. 

Registration recommended but not required – email dobchildref@wlsmail.org, call (914) 693-6615, or stop by the Children’s Room to sign up.
Recurring and Upcoming Events
Baby Songs and Stories in the Community Room
Mondays, 10:30 – 11:00 AM (except January 16)
Parents/Caregivers of Babies Under 24 Months
Join children’s librarian Gina to learn songs, fingerplays, and more that you can do with your baby. Each meeting will leave time for open discussion and connection with other parents and caregivers. Registration recommended but not required – email dobchildref@wlsmail.org, call (914) 693-6615, or stop by the Children’s Room to sign up.

Toddler Stretch & Sing Storytime in the Community Room
Tuesdays, 10:30 – 11:00 AM
Ages 18-36 Months
Get your wiggles out with songs and stories with Ms. Gina! Registration recommended but not required – email dobchildref@wlsmail.org, call (914) 693-6615, or stop by the Children’s Room to sign up.

Dungeons and Dragons Club in the Community Room
Wednesdays, 4:15 – 5:45 PM
Ages 9-12
Create a character! Fight monsters! Make your own luck! Develop your skills in this fantasy role-playing system with other kids just like you. We’ll start a new campaign every few weeks. Previous meeting attendance is recommended, but not required.
Registration is currently closed, but you may email dobchildref@wlsmail.org for more information.

Preschool Storytime in the Children’s Room
Thursdays, 4:00 – 4:20 PM
Ages 3-6
Join Ms. Gina for seasonal storytimes! Registration recommended but not required – email dobchildref@wlsmail.org, call (914) 693-6615, or stop by the Children’s Room to sign up.

Chess Club in the Community Room
Thursdays, January 5 & 12, 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM
Come learn to play chess with Bradley Wank, Esq. Register with dobref@wlsmail.org — please indicate the title and date of the program you are registering for!

Take & Make Craft Kits for Kids
Saturdays, 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Ages 3 and Up
Pick up a kit containing a craft that you can do at home. Supplies are limited! Call the library at (914) 693-6614 to reserve your kit for pick up.
January 7: Pine Cone Polar Bears
January 14: Toilet Paper Roll Snowmen
January 21: Recycled CD Rabbits for Lunar New Year / Year of the Rabbit
January 28: Leftovers Day (Missed a craft this month? Don’t worry! Pick up one from our surplus pile!) 

Stuffed Animal Field Trips
Ages 3 and Up
The library’s stuffed animals want to go on field trips! Check one out, bring them home, and add to their personal scrapbooks by writing about and taking pictures of the fun things you do together. When you’re at the library, you can visit the animals who have made it back to home base and see what they’ve been up to. Stuffed animals may be periodically rotated out based on condition.

1000 Books Before Kindergarten
Ages 0-5
Our newest early literacy initiative is the 1000 Books Before Kindergarten challenge. Open to any child who hasn’t started kindergarten yet (even newborns)! This year-round, ongoing program asks families who register to keep a log of the books they’ve read with their children. For every 250 books you log, you can earn cool prizes. The library will provide all the materials that you need to get started! Interested in signing up? Email dobchildref@wlsmail.org or call (914) 693-6615 to register!

Donate Children’s Books
The Friends of the Dobbs Ferry Library are now accepting Children’s book donations! Drop them off at the front desk.

Registration required for library programs, please call 914-693-6614.  For more information on our programs, check out our website!
