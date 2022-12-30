Dobbs Ferry Library 2023 January Programs (Children)

Recurring and Upcoming Events

Baby Songs and Stories in the Community Room



Mondays, 10:30 – 11:00 AM (except January 16)



Parents/Caregivers of Babies Under 24 Months

Join children’s librarian Gina to learn songs, fingerplays, and more that you can do with your baby. Each meeting will leave time for open discussion and connection with other parents and caregivers.

Registration recommended but not required – email

dobchildref@wlsmail.org

, call (914) 693-6615, or stop by the Children’s Room to sign up.

Toddler Stretch & Sing Storytime in the Community Room

Tuesdays, 10:30 – 11:00 AM

Ages 18-36 Months

Get your wiggles out with songs and stories with Ms. Gina! Registration recommended but not required – email dobchildref@wlsmail.org, call (914) 693-6615, or stop by the Children’s Room to sign up.

Dungeons and Dragons Club in the Community Room

Wednesdays, 4:15 – 5:45 PM

Ages 9-12

Create a character! Fight monsters! Make your own luck! Develop your skills in this fantasy role-playing system with other kids just like you. We’ll start a new campaign every few weeks. Previous meeting attendance is recommended, but not required.

Registration is currently closed, but you may email dobchildref@wlsmail.org for more information.

Preschool Storytime in the Children’s Room

Thursdays, 4:00 – 4:20 PM

Ages 3-6

Join Ms. Gina for seasonal storytimes! Registration recommended but not required – email dobchildref@wlsmail.org, call (914) 693-6615, or stop by the Children’s Room to sign up.

Chess Club in the Community Room

Thursdays, January 5 & 12, 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Come learn to play chess with Bradley Wank, Esq. Register with dobref@wlsmail.org — please indicate the title and date of the program you are registering for!

Take & Make Craft Kits for Kids

Saturdays, 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Ages 3 and Up

Pick up a kit containing a craft that you can do at home. Supplies are limited! Call the library at (914) 693-6614 to reserve your kit for pick up.

January 7: Pine Cone Polar Bears

January 14: Toilet Paper Roll Snowmen

January 21: Recycled CD Rabbits for Lunar New Year / Year of the Rabbit

January 28: Leftovers Day (Missed a craft this month? Don’t worry! Pick up one from our surplus pile!)

Stuffed Animal Field Trips

Ages 3 and Up

The library’s stuffed animals want to go on field trips! Check one out, bring them home, and add to their personal scrapbooks by writing about and taking pictures of the fun things you do together. When you’re at the library, you can visit the animals who have made it back to home base and see what they’ve been up to. Stuffed animals may be periodically rotated out based on condition.

1000 Books Before Kindergarten

Ages 0-5

Our newest early literacy initiative is the 1000 Books Before Kindergarten challenge. Open to any child who hasn’t started kindergarten yet (even newborns)! This year-round, ongoing program asks families who register to keep a log of the books they’ve read with their children. For every 250 books you log, you can earn cool prizes. The library will provide all the materials that you need to get started! Interested in signing up? Email dobchildref@wlsmail.org or call (914) 693-6615 to register!

Donate Children’s Books

The Friends of the Dobbs Ferry Library are now accepting Children’s book donations! Drop them off at the front desk.