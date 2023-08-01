Dobbs Ferry Library 2023 August Programs (Teens/Tweens)

Teen/Tween Programs August 2023 Summer Reading is June 26 through August 18! Sponsor This year’s theme is All Together Now, and we will be exploring activism and making the world a better place. Teens: Track your reading and enter a raffle for cool prizes! The first form you submit earns you a voucher for a free book from the Dobbs Ferry Friends of the Library. After that, for every 5 books you read (aka 5 forms submitted) you get entered into our end of summer raffle. Prizes to be announced. Have questions? Email our YA librarian, Alex, at ayeranossian@wlsmail.org! Sign up for the Teen Raffle! Earth Overshoot Day

Wednesday, August 2

10:00 AM – 8:30 PM To bring awareness to the community about Earth Overshoot day, the day when our demands on the Earth’s resources “overshoot” the resources the Earth can create for us. The Library will be hosting events all day for all ages with partners from Dobbs Ferry’s Zero Waste committee and Rivertowns Repair Cafe. All day Calculate your carbon footprint and create a drawing showing how you can reduce it this year

Teens – Community Scavenger Hunt (Main St. to Cedar St.) Compete to win a raffle prize! Afternoon, 4:00-6:00 PM Kids – Crafts using recycled materials

Teens & Adults – Repair Cafe; learn to repair and extend the life of some commonly used items Evening, 6:30-8:00 PM Movie showing; No Impact Man Manga & Anime Club

Tuesday, August 15

4:00 – 5:00 PM Join other teens to have snacks, talk all things anime & manga, choose our next read, and check out the anime streaming service Crunchyroll! No knowledge or familiarity with manga or anime required. Manga are comics or graphic novels originating from Japan that are typically read right to left. Learn more and check out our manga collection at DFPL. Email ayeranossian@wlsmail.org for information and to sign up. End of Summer Reading Finale Party

Friday, August 18

2:00 – 3:00 PM Close out the summer at our annual finale party, where special guest James McLeod (aka That Vitiligo Guy and author of My Daily Superpowers and The Boy Behind the Face) will stir up our positivity and inspire us to take the lessons from All Together Now forward with us as we move into the fall. Enjoy FREE ice cream from Penny Lick, games, and more! Everyone is welcome, whether or not you achieved your reading goal this summer. Kids who attend the above program are eligible to receive 75 extra points towards their summer reading goal on ReadSquared! 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Final Watch Party

Sunday, August 20

6:00 – 10:00 AM Wake up and come to the Library to watch the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Final! The game will be broadcasted on the big screen in the Community Room. We will have coffee, orange juice, and breakfast burritos for everyone who attends! Join the Teen Advisory Group! Want to make a difference in your community and get volunteer credit hours? Apply to become a member of TAG at DFPL! We’ll meet monthly to discuss your ideas, work on projects to improve the library and its services, and have pizza. Sign up here! Chess Class

Thursdays, August 3 & 10

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Come learn to play chess with Bradley Wank, Esq. Register with dobref@wlsmail.org — please indicate the title and date of the program you are registering for! Paws for Reading with Buddy

Saturday, August 5

12:00 – 1:00 PM Children read one-on-one with Buddy, a specially trained Reading Education Assistance Dog (R.E.A.D.) and his handler, Dobbs Ferry resident Marty Kanengiser. Children will select a book to read to Buddy before the program begins, and they will spend 10-15 minutes reading aloud. They are also welcome to ask questions about Buddy, a 12-year-old rescued black lab who loves children, other dogs, and reading. Kids who attend the above program are eligible to receive 75 extra points towards their summer reading goal on ReadSquared! Registration REQUIRED — email dobchildref@wlsmail.org, call (914) 693-6615, or stop by the Children’s Room to sign up. Grab Bag Movie Night: “Anna and the King”

Thursday, August 17

7:00 – 9:00 PM Action! Comedy! Thriller! Fantasy! Anything goes in our Grab Bag movie series! This month’s feature is: Anna and the King (1999/147 min/PG-13) A classic story retold – In the 1860s, British teacher Anna Leonowens is retained by King Mongkut of Siam to be the royal tutor of his court. Starring Jodie Foster and Chow Yun-fat. Virtual Program: Navigating College Admissions Successfully

Wednesday, September 27

Tuesday, October 17

Tuesday, November 14

7:00 PM

(Come to one session) We are offering this Zoom presentation to help families understand how COVID has changed the college admissions landscape and how it affects Juniors, Sophomores and Freshmen. We will discuss current college admissions trends, the importance of researching and visiting colleges to find schools that can be a good fit for your child, a timeline, and other action steps that can be taken to make this school year productive and help reduce the stress around the college admissions process. We’ll examine the holistic admissions review process, what admissions officers consider important when they review applicants, and how students can position themselves to develop a compelling narrative to increase their chances for admission. This program is recommended for parents and their high school teens. Register: September 27 / October 17 / November 14 The presentation will be led by Ron Feuchs and Jackie Tepper, partners at Stand Out For College, LLC Are you hot? Stay cool at the DFPL! Sit in the air-conditioned Library. Restrooms Available. Registration required for library programs; please call 914-693-6614. For more information on our programs, check out our website!