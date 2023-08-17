Dobbs Ferry Library 2023 August Mid-Month Programs Update

Recurring and Upcoming Events

Mary’s Yarns Crafting Group will be meeting in the Library Community Room.

1st Meeting of the Month: Quilting. This year the quilting group will be making the Ohio Star Pattern, with each member creating one square. When the quilt is finished, it will be raffled to benefit the Friends of the Dobbs Ferry Library.

2nd Meeting of the Month: Crocheting. We will provide you with the supplies to create a granny square or dishcloth.

Even if we’re not working on a type of crafting you’re interested in, you are welcome to come and chat and work on your own projects! Newcomers are always welcome. P

lease email dflfriends@gmail.com if you have questions or would like to join!

Virtual Comedy Open Mic

Tuesday, September 5, 8:00 PM

Ages 18+

Following a traditional Comedy Open Mic format, comedians new and old — who want to work on new jokes, change old jokes, or just experiment — sign up and get 5 minutes apiece to perform.

Pre-registration required. Email tdeery@wlsmail.org for more info and for the Zoom link. Intended for audiences aged 18 and up.

Cult Classic Movie Night: “River’s Edge”

Thursday, September 7, 8:00 – 9:30 PM

Adults

Join us in the community room for our monthly Cult Classic Movie Night + our always lively discussion after – where you never know who might show up!

This month’s Cult Classic is: River’s Edge (1986/Rated R/99 min/Crime, Drama)

A high school slacker commits a shocking act and proceeds to let his friends in on the secret. However, the friends’ reaction is almost as ambiguous and perplexing as the crime itself.

Starring: Crispin Glover, Keanu Reeves, Ione Skye

Comedy Open Mic (Live at Divino’s)

Tuesday, September 12, 8:00 PM

Ages 18+

Come get your comedy Side Hustle on at DIVINO’S SPEAKEASY IN HASTINGS-ON-HUSON – located 524 Warburton Avenue Hastings on Hudson, NY 10706 on the second Tuesday of every month at 8pm, with hosts in residency DFPL’s Tim Deery and Jessie Murphy!

Following a traditional Comedy Open Mic format, comedians new and old — who want to work on new jokes, change old jokes, or just experiment — sign up and get 5 minutes apiece to perform.

1 drink minimum for performers

Email tdeery@wlsmail.org for more info. Intended for audiences aged 18 and up.

Reader’s Circle at the Waterfront: “Call the Midwife”

Thursday, September 14, 11:30 AM – 1:30 PM

Adults

This month, we will be reading “Call the Midwife: A Memoir of Birth, Joy, and Hard Times” by Jennifer Worth. Get the book at the Library!

At the age of 22, Jennifer Worth left her comfortable home to move into a convent and become a midwife in postwar London’s East End slums. The colorful characters she met while delivering babies all over London – from the plucky, warm-hearted nuns with whom she lived to the woman with 24 children who couldn’t speak English to the prostitutes and dockers of the city’s seedier side – illuminate a fascinating time in history. Beautifully written and utterly moving, Call the Midwife will touch the hearts of anyone who is, and everyone who has, a mother.

Movie Night at the Library: “Moonfall”

Friday, September 15, 7:00 – 9:30 PM

Adults & Teens

On our digital HD projector, we will be showing:

Moonfall (2022 / PG-13 / 130min / Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi)

A mysterious force knocks the moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it.

Virtual Program: Writer’s Circle

Thursday, September 21, 10:00 AM

Adults

Come together on Zoom to work on a piece of writing in a small group setting!

Register with dobref@wlsmail.org to get the Zoom link — please indicate the title and date of the program you are registering for!

Meet the Author : Jennifer Franklin and Silvina Lopez Medin

Saturday, September 23, 2:30 PM

Adults

Meet the Author: listen to local authors read from their newest books. This month: Jennifer Franklin and Silvina Lopez Medin.

Jennifer Franklin has published three full-length collections. Her work has been nominated for the Pushcart Prize by journals and the Pushcart Committee and has been published widely in anthologies, print publications, and online.

Silvina López Medin was born in Buenos Aires and lives in Croton on Hudson, New York. She has published five books of poetry. She is an editor at Ugly Duckling Presse.

Virtual Program: Navigating College Admissions Successfully

Wednesday, September 27, Tuesday, October 17, & Tuesday, November 14, 7:00 PM

(Come to one session)

Adults & Teens

We are offering this Zoom presentation to help families understand how COVID has changed the college admissions landscape and how it affects Juniors, Sophomores and Freshmen.

We will discuss current college admissions trends, the importance of researching and visiting colleges to find schools that can be a good fit for your child, a timeline, and other action steps that can be taken to make this school year productive and help reduce the stress around the college admissions process.

We’ll examine the holistic admissions review process, what admissions officers consider important when they review applicants, and how students can position themselves to develop a compelling narrative to increase their chances for admission.

This program is recommended for parents and their high school teens.

Register: September 27 / October 17 / November 14

The presentation will be led by Ron Feuchs and Jackie Tepper, partners at Stand Out For College, LLC

Grab Bag Movie Night: “The 13th Warrior”

Thursday, September 28, 7:00 – 9:00 PM

Ages 16+

Action! Comedy! Thriller! Fantasy! Anything goes in our Grab Bag movie series!

This month’s feature is: The 13th Warrior (1999/103 min/Rated R for graphic violence – recommended for ages 16+)

In Medieval times, Arabic scribe Ahmad ibn Fadlan and a clan of Viking warriors come to the aid of a Norse village that is under siege by strange creatures from the wild. Starring Antonio Banderas – based on Michael Crichton’s “Eaters of the Dead”.

Board Games with the Director

Fridays, September 29, October 27, November 11, & December 29

6:30 – 9:00 PM

Teens & Adults

It’s Game Night at the Library! Come and play new games with your friends or make friends new here. You can bring your own games to enjoy. Bring your own beverages and snacks.

Join the Teen Advisory Group!

Want to make a difference in your community and get volunteer credit hours? Apply to become a member of TAG at DFPL! We’ll meet monthly to discuss your ideas, work on projects to improve the library and its services, and have pizza. Sign up here!