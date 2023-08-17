Sponsor
Dobbs Ferry News

Dobbs Ferry Library 2023 August Mid-Month Programs Update

• Bookmarks: 1

August 17, 2023
August 2023 Mid-Month Programs Update
Manga & Anime Club
Tuesday, August 15
4:00 – 5:00 PM
Teens

Join other teens to have snacks, talk all things anime & manga, choose our next read, and check out the anime streaming service Crunchyroll! No knowledge or familiarity with manga or anime required.

Manga are comics or graphic novels originating from Japan that are typically read right to left. Learn more and check out our manga collection at DFPL.

Email ayeranossian@wlsmail.org for information and to sign up.
Grab Bag Movie Night: “Anna and the King”
Thursday, August 17
7:00 – 9:00 PM
Teens & Adults

Action! Comedy! Thriller! Fantasy! Anything goes in our Grab Bag movie series!

This month’s feature is: Anna and the King (1999/147 min/PG-13)

A classic story retold – In the 1860s, British teacher Anna Leonowens is retained by King Mongkut of Siam to be the royal tutor of his court. Starring Jodie Foster and Chow Yun-fat.
End of Summer Reading Finale Party
Friday, August 18
2:00 – 3:00 PM
All Ages

Close out the summer at our annual finale party, where special guest James McLeod (aka That Vitiligo Guy and author of My Daily Superpowers and The Boy Behind the Face) will stir up our positivity and inspire us to take the lessons from All Together Now forward with us as we move into the fall. Enjoy FREE ice cream from Penny Lick, games, and more! Everyone is welcome, whether or not you achieved your reading goal this summer.

Kids who attend the above program are eligible to receive 75 extra points towards their summer reading goal on ReadSquared!
Installation is complete, the Library now has automatic doors! Just push a button and walk right in.
Toddler & Preschool Storycraft
Thursday, August 17
10:30 – 11:15 AM
Ages 2-4

Ms. Gina will lead everyone in singing, reading a story themed after community and/or activism, and doing a simple craft that will help us to explore the world around us and the ways that we can make it better.

Kids who attend the above program are eligible to receive 75 extra points towards their summer reading goal on ReadSquared!
2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Final Watch Party

Sunday, August 20
6:00 – 10:00 AM
All Ages

Wake up and come to the Library to watch the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Final!

The game will be broadcasted on the big screen in the Community Room. We will have coffee, orange juice, and breakfast burritos for everyone who attends!
Join the DFPL FPL!
All Ages

This year the Dobbs Ferry Public Library will start a Fantasy Premier League, because the abbreviation is just too perfect. To join the league directly go here! You can also go to the FPL website and enter code: odex9j

Fantasy Premier League is easy to set up. Create a team with the play money you have, set your lineup each gameweek, transfer players in and out of your squad, and maximize your points picking a captain and playing your chips.
The winner will receive a DFPL Gold Owl Trophy.
Are you hot? Stay cool at the DFPL! Sit in the air-conditioned Library. Restrooms Available.
Recurring and Upcoming Events
Mary’s Yarns Crafting Group
Mondays, August 21, September 11 & 18, 6:00 PM
Adults
Mary’s Yarns Crafting Group will be meeting in the Library Community Room.
1st Meeting of the Month: Quilting. This year the quilting group will be making the Ohio Star Pattern, with each member creating one square. When the quilt is finished, it will be raffled to benefit the Friends of the Dobbs Ferry Library.
2nd Meeting of the Month: Crocheting. We will provide you with the supplies to create a granny square or dishcloth.
Even if we’re not working on a type of crafting you’re interested in, you are welcome to come and chat and work on your own projects! Newcomers are always welcome. Please email dflfriends@gmail.com if you have questions or would like to join!

Virtual Comedy Open Mic
Tuesday, September 5, 8:00 PM
Ages 18+
Following a traditional Comedy Open Mic format, comedians new and old — who want to work on new jokes, change old jokes, or just experiment — sign up and get 5 minutes apiece to perform.
Pre-registration required. Email tdeery@wlsmail.org for more info and for the Zoom link. Intended for audiences aged 18 and up.

Cult Classic Movie Night: “River’s Edge”
Thursday, September 7, 8:00 – 9:30 PM
Adults
Join us in the community room for our monthly Cult Classic Movie Night + our always lively discussion after – where you never know who might show up!
This month’s Cult Classic is: River’s Edge (1986/Rated R/99 min/Crime, Drama)
A high school slacker commits a shocking act and proceeds to let his friends in on the secret. However, the friends’ reaction is almost as ambiguous and perplexing as the crime itself.
Starring: Crispin Glover, Keanu Reeves, Ione Skye

Comedy Open Mic (Live at Divino’s)
Tuesday, September 12, 8:00 PM
Ages 18+
Come get your comedy Side Hustle on at DIVINO’S SPEAKEASY IN HASTINGS-ON-HUSON – located 524 Warburton Avenue Hastings on Hudson, NY 10706 on the second Tuesday of every month at 8pm, with hosts in residency DFPL’s Tim Deery and Jessie Murphy!
Following a traditional Comedy Open Mic format, comedians new and old — who want to work on new jokes, change old jokes, or just experiment — sign up and get 5 minutes apiece to perform.
1 drink minimum for performers
Email tdeery@wlsmail.org for more info. Intended for audiences aged 18 and up.

Reader’s Circle at the Waterfront: “Call the Midwife”
Thursday, September 14, 11:30 AM – 1:30 PM
Adults
This month, we will be reading “Call the Midwife: A Memoir of Birth, Joy, and Hard Times” by Jennifer Worth. Get the book at the Library!
At the age of 22, Jennifer Worth left her comfortable home to move into a convent and become a midwife in postwar London’s East End slums. The colorful characters she met while delivering babies all over London – from the plucky, warm-hearted nuns with whom she lived to the woman with 24 children who couldn’t speak English to the prostitutes and dockers of the city’s seedier side – illuminate a fascinating time in history. Beautifully written and utterly moving, Call the Midwife will touch the hearts of anyone who is, and everyone who has, a mother.

Movie Night at the Library: “Moonfall”
Friday, September 15, 7:00 – 9:30 PM
Adults & Teens
On our digital HD projector,  we will be showing:
Moonfall (2022 / PG-13 / 130min / Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi)
A mysterious force knocks the moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it.

Virtual Program: Writer’s Circle
Thursday, September 21, 10:00 AM
Adults
Come together on Zoom to work on a piece of writing in a small group setting!
Register with dobref@wlsmail.org to get the Zoom link — please indicate the title and date of the program you are registering for!

Meet the Author: Jennifer Franklin and Silvina Lopez Medin
Saturday, September 23, 2:30 PM
Adults
Meet the Author: listen to local authors read from their newest books. This month: Jennifer Franklin and Silvina Lopez Medin.
Jennifer Franklin has published three full-length collections. Her work has been nominated for the Pushcart Prize by journals and the Pushcart Committee and has been published widely in anthologies, print publications, and online.
Silvina López Medin was born in Buenos Aires and lives in Croton on Hudson, New York. She has published five books of poetry. She is an editor at Ugly Duckling Presse.

Virtual Program: Navigating College Admissions Successfully
Wednesday, September 27, Tuesday, October 17, & Tuesday, November 14, 7:00 PM
(Come to one session)
Adults & Teens
We are offering this Zoom presentation to help families understand how COVID has changed the college admissions landscape and how it affects Juniors, Sophomores and Freshmen.
We will discuss current college admissions trends, the importance of researching and visiting colleges to find schools that can be a good fit for your child, a timeline, and other action steps that can be taken to make this school year productive and help reduce the stress around the college admissions process.
We’ll examine the holistic admissions review process, what admissions officers consider important when they review applicants, and how students can position themselves to develop a compelling narrative to increase their chances for admission.
This program is recommended for parents and their high school teens.
Register: September 27 / October 17 / November 14
The presentation will be led by Ron Feuchs and Jackie Tepper, partners at Stand Out For College, LLC

Grab Bag Movie Night: “The 13th Warrior”
Thursday, September 28, 7:00 – 9:00 PM
Ages 16+
Action! Comedy! Thriller! Fantasy! Anything goes in our Grab Bag movie series!
This month’s feature is: The 13th Warrior (1999/103 min/Rated R for graphic violence – recommended for ages 16+)
In Medieval times, Arabic scribe Ahmad ibn Fadlan and a clan of Viking warriors come to the aid of a Norse village that is under siege by strange creatures from the wild. Starring Antonio Banderas – based on Michael Crichton’s “Eaters of the Dead”.

Board Games with the Director
Fridays, September 29, October 27, November 11, & December 29
6:30 – 9:00 PM
Teens & Adults
It’s Game Night at the Library! Come and play new games with your friends or make friends new here. You can bring your own games to enjoy. Bring your own beverages and snacks.

Join the Teen Advisory Group!
Want to make a difference in your community and get volunteer credit hours? Apply to become a member of TAG at DFPL! We’ll meet monthly to discuss your ideas, work on projects to improve the library and its services, and have pizza. Sign up here!

Registration required for library programs; please call 914-693-6614.  For more information on our programs, check out our website!
August 17, 2023
August 2023 Mid-Month Programs Update Manga & Anime Club Tuesday, August 15 4:00 - 5:00 PM Teens Join other teens...
