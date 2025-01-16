Support our Sponsors
Gullotta House Charity Plunge - 2025
Dobbs Ferry Junior Reaches 1,000 Point Plateau

January 15, 2025

By Tom Pedulla—

The Dobbs Ferry basketball team typically begins practice at 8 a.m. on Saturday. Assistant coaches open the gym an hour before that for anyone wishing to put up additional shots.

That is still not early enough for Anthony Ficarrotta. He often texts groggy coaches to gain access before 7 a.m. There is a method to his seeming madness.

“I like to be the first in there,” he said. “I love the gym, so whenever I can get in the gym and get extra work in, I like to.”

That drive goes a long way toward explaining why Ficarrotta recently gained the distinction of becoming a 1,000-point scorer – as a junior.

He has started for the varsity since the sixth game of his freshman season, scoring on layups, mid-range jumpers and stepping beyond the arc for sweet three-pointers. He displayed his tremendous range when he buried a three-pointer against Blind Brook to achieve the 1,000-point milestone.

More than anything, the 6-3 Ficarrotta has willed himself to an elite level. There is no offseason for him. He plays for Northeast Elite, a well-regarded AAU team, in spring and fall. He was tallying 50 points in an AAU game when he was in middle school. Still, he said he plays every day, relentlessly searching for ways to improve his overall game.

“He puts in countless hours. He goes well beyond what most kids would do,” said Coach Scott Patrillo. “But he has goals, and he knows what it is going to take to reach those goals. He’s more than willing to put in the extra work.”

Ficarrotta definitely wants to play in college, ideally at the Division 1 level. That is a lofty goal, indeed, for someone who lacks imposing size and is competing at the Class B level in high school. But he already has shown himself to be a special talent.

“The landscape is getting tougher based on all the rule changes that have happened at the Division 1 level. It’s going to be harder for these kids to crack that,” Patrillo noted. “But we feel confident that if someone out there is willing to give him an opportunity, he will make the most of it.”

With a great deal of basketball still to be played, Ficarrotta has received some interest from Division 1 schools but much more at the lower levels.

“Some Division 2 schools are very, very interested. Division 3, he can have his choice there,” his coach noted.

Ficarrotta has shown he is much more than a scorer. His rebounding and defense continually improve. In the same game in which he reached 1,000 points, it was no small matter that he also pulled down 21 rebounds.

He said of his Division 1 aspirations, “I think it could happen. I have the right people around me trying to help me through the process. I’ll put my head down and keep working and hopefully it works out. We’ll see how that goes after the season.”

Ficarrotta credits his coaches and teammates for putting him in good positions to score. He is making sure nothing detracts from team goals. The talented Eagles reached the Westchester County Center last season only to lose a heart-breaking game, 63-61, to Alexander Hamilton in the Class B semifinals.

“Losing was the worst feeling ever after we lost in the County Center last year. We don’t want to feel that again,” he said. “We definitely want to make it back and we want to go farther. We think this is the year where we can do something special.”

