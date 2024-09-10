Support our Sponsors
Dobbs Ferry News
Dobbs Ferry Hopeful of Meeting Lofty Expectations

September 10, 2024

By Tom Pedulla—

Expectations are always high at Dobbs Ferry, given its years of success in football. Some players might view that as a burdensome pressure. As far as senior offensive lineman Michael Rodriguez is concerned, bring it on.

“I like it a lot. You should strive to win no matter what you’re doing,” he said. “Our goal is sectional champions and go beyond that.”

Veteran coach Joe Cox saw plenty to like as the season approached. “There is definitely the potential to be a good football team,” he said. “But we’ve talked about the investment of hard work and commitment and the determination to get there.”

Much of the optimism stems from the growth of senior quarterback Kevin Hartnett, who has started since he was a sophomore. His command of the offense seems to improve every game.

“I definitely feel more comfortable,” Hartnett said. “I have a better idea of what I’m doing and what is going on out there.”

Cox said of Hartnett, “He’s definitely our leader out there. We are really excited for the season he can have.”

Hartnett’s return is huge. So is that of workhorse back Patrick McGoey. Cox describes him as a “really dynamic fullback for us.” Mike Guerrerio and Killian O’Connor provide depth. Nastick Smith, Jackson Kearns and Ryan Mohl are capable halfbacks.

Senior Jake Broccoli and junior Dylan Ravage should see action at split end. Sophomore Andrew Zendel has been vying for time at tight end.

When it comes to the offensive line, there is not much Rodriguez has not seen. He first received some action as a freshman. He takes immense pride in the grunt work the line must do.

“The line, I think, is the soul and heart of our team,” he said. “There is no better thing than to push a guy around and pass block. Without the line, those position players don’t mean anything.”

Junior Mark Guerrerio is at center with senior Aayan Khan and junior Sam Bass at the guard positions. Etien Dega saw time at right tackle in preseason.

The Eagles graduated 10 seniors from a team that went 5-2 in the regular season and ultimately lost to Bronxville in the playoff semifinals. They are joined this year in Class C by Hastings, Putnam Valley, Valhalla and Woodlands.

As always, Dobbs Ferry will rely on a large number of players who will see action on both sides of the ball. Their ability to stay healthy will go a long way toward determining the Eagles’ fortunes.

“We’re definitely excited for them and excited about what the possibilities could be eventually,” said Cox, forever mindful of the winning tradition the Eagles are expected to uphold.

 



