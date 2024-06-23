Support our Sponsors
Dobbs Ferry News
School News

Dobbs Ferry High Seniors Receive Their Diplomas

June 23, 2024

by Rick Pezzullo—

On June 22 at Dobbs Ferry Waterfront Park, 174 seniors from Dobbs Ferry High School received their diplomas.

The following is a complete list of the Class of 2024:

Karli Addis

Christopher Archer

Luke Arone

Tristen Baglieri

Eoin Bates

Tyler Benshop

Niman Biberaj

Eve Bolger

Melody Bonano

Thaddeus Boynton

Genevieve Bragg

Maxwell Brose

Leo Brunenavs

Ximena Cardozo Romani

Thomas Carmody

Luis Castro

Mateo Chabert

Michelle Chikunov

Robert Chu

Melina Clifford

Sophia Cloidt

Eitan Cohen

Harper Cunningham

Andrew Deakins

Nicholas Denike

Eduard Diachenko

Mason Dooley

Michael Farnsworth

Jack Feinberg

Timothy Fernandez

Jeremiah Foley

Nic Forero

Sofia Fucci

Jonathan Galland

Jason Goodwin

Alex Graff

Roman Hincapie

Ari Hoffman

Sylvie Hoffman

Michela Iacobazzi

Joel Ifraimoff

Ciara Kavanagh

Sadia Khan

Gabriella Kheyman

Kaitlyn Knecht

Maxim Korobov

James LaBella

Maeve Larson

Evan Lawlor

Drexel Lewis III

Alissa Lopez

Alma Melchor

 

Katerina Merrow

Maximilian Merrow

Elan Messeri

Michael Miano

Elisha Morgounovski

Isabel Mulosmani

Caitlin O’Brien

Martin O’Leary

Steven Ortiz

Jerel Outlaw

Anthony Palumbo

Ashley Peralta

Joseph Portillo

Alexander Quezada

Isabella Racanelli

Mariella Reith

Ryan Rosenberg

Kai Ruvola

Holden Sampino

Elver Sandoval

Anna Schriever

Sawyer Shemonoski

Kayla Smith

Ruby Spielberger

Noah Stern

Declan Stirpe-Coletti

John Straub

Alanna Sukhdeo

Philip Thayer

Tobias Thurston

Fryda Torres

Julia Turner

Lucca Viggiano

Julianne Volpicelli

 

