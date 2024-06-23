Dobbs Ferry NewsSchool News Dobbs Ferry High Seniors Receive Their Diplomas Published 42 mins ago42 mins ago • Bookmarks: 4 June 23, 2024 by Rick Pezzullo— On June 22 at Dobbs Ferry Waterfront Park, 174 seniors from Dobbs Ferry High School received their diplomas. The following is a complete list of the Class of 2024:Support our Sponsors Karli Addis Christopher Archer Luke Arone Tristen Baglieri Eoin Bates Tyler Benshop Niman Biberaj Eve Bolger Melody Bonano Thaddeus Boynton Genevieve Bragg Maxwell Brose Leo Brunenavs Ximena Cardozo Romani Thomas Carmody Luis Castro Mateo Chabert Michelle Chikunov Robert Chu Melina Clifford Sophia Cloidt Eitan Cohen Harper Cunningham Andrew Deakins Nicholas Denike Eduard Diachenko Mason Dooley Michael Farnsworth Jack Feinberg Timothy Fernandez Jeremiah Foley Nic Forero Sofia Fucci Jonathan Galland Jason Goodwin Alex Graff Roman Hincapie Ari Hoffman Sylvie Hoffman Michela Iacobazzi Joel Ifraimoff Ciara Kavanagh Sadia Khan Gabriella Kheyman Kaitlyn Knecht Maxim Korobov James LaBella Maeve Larson Evan Lawlor Drexel Lewis III Alissa Lopez Alma Melchor Katerina Merrow Maximilian Merrow Elan Messeri Michael Miano Elisha Morgounovski Isabel Mulosmani Caitlin O’Brien Martin O’Leary Steven Ortiz Jerel Outlaw Anthony Palumbo Ashley Peralta Joseph Portillo Alexander Quezada Isabella Racanelli Mariella Reith Ryan Rosenberg Kai Ruvola Holden Sampino Elver Sandoval Anna Schriever Sawyer Shemonoski Kayla Smith Ruby Spielberger Noah Stern Declan Stirpe-Coletti John Straub Alanna Sukhdeo Philip Thayer Tobias Thurston Fryda Torres Julia Turner Lucca Viggiano Julianne Volpicelli Read or leave a comment on this story...Support our Sponsors Dobbs Ferry NewsSchool News Dobbs Ferry High Seniors Receive Their Diplomas June 23, 2024 by Rick Pezzullo--- On June 22 at Dobbs Ferry Waterfront Park, 174 seniors from Dobbs Ferry High School received their... Read More Irvington News Villa Lewaro Hosts Irvington’s Juneteenth Party June 22, 2024 By Barrett Seaman-- One of the more ambitious Juneteenth events this year took place in Irvington on the Saturday following... Read More Government & Politics Bowman And Latimer Near An End To Their Brutal Primary June 22, 2024 By Barrett Seaman-- As the battle to determine the Democratic candidate for New York’s 16th Congressional District heads into its... Read More Hastings-on-HudsonSchool News Hastings-on-Hudson High School Class of 2024 Graduates June 22, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- Hastings-on-Hudson High School held commencement exercises Thursday for the 136 seniors in the Class of 2024. The... Read More School NewsSleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News Sleepy Hollow High School Class of 2024 Receives Diplomas June 21, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- Family and friends braved the blistering hot temperatures Thursday evening to congratulate the Class of 2024 at... Read More Dobbs Ferry NewsTop News Dobbs Ferry Man Jailed for Assaulting Two Teenagers June 21, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo---- A 63-year-old Dobbs Ferry man was sentenced Thursday to six years in state prison for assaulting two... Read More Irvington NewsSchool News Irvington High School Class of 2024 Graduates at Waterfront June 20, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- Irvington High School celebrated its Class of 2024 during a commencement ceremony at Matthiessen Park on June... Read More ArdsleyCommunity News Robbery Occurs at Chase Bank in Ardsley June 20, 2024 This story was produced by the Rivertowns Current at: (https://rivertownscurrent.substack.com/) by Janine Annett-- At 9:24 AM, the Ardsley Police Department... Read More Environmental NewsIrvington News Irvingtonians Honored For Conservation Achievements June 20, 2024 By Jeff Wilson-- Irvington stood tall on June 14 as two of its officials, Dr. Larry Lonky and CJ Reilly,... Read More Government & Politics Cacace, Wagstaff Square Off in Dem Primary for Westchester DA June 19, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- Only two candidates are actively running in the June 25 Democratic primary for Westchester District Attorney. Susan... Read More 4 recommendedShareShareTweetShareCopy linkEmailPrint