Dobbs Ferry Has Championship Aspirations on Gridiron

September 7, 2022

By Tom Pedulla

Hopes are high for another sectional championship at Dobbs Ferry, and with good reason.

The Eagles feature a running back in Brian Dann who is extraordinarily difficult to stop. It typically takes more than one defender to bring him down. Even then, he keeps his powerful legs churning and can drag tacklers for many yards.

And here is the worst possible news for opponents – Dann is stronger than before.

“I put on a lot of muscle this offseason,” he said. “I was in the gym a lot.”

His ability and dedication is among the primary reasons why the Eagles should again fly high after reaching the state semifinals last autumn.

“He’s an incredibly hard worker. He’s a phenomenal leader. Everybody has a tremendous amount of respect for him, coaches and players,” said coach Joe Cox. “We’re really happy with where he’s at right now. I know he’s excited and really looking forward to his senior year.”

Halfback Brandon Holman offers a speedy complement to Dann and looks to be poised for a huge year. John Straub and Keon Sampson are other capable backs in the mix.

The offensive line looks to be stout. The unit is anchored by senior captain Owen Fischer at left guard. He will be flanked by sophomore left tackle Mike Rodriguez and center Marty O’Leary. Leo Brunenavs mans right guard. Senior Isaac Aragon and promising freshman Mark Guerrerio have been vying for time at right tackle. Elan Messeri is set at tight end.

Much will depend on how well sophomore Kevin Hartnett steps in at quarterback. Hartnett brings toughness and passion to his role.

“I think his teammates have a lot of confidence in him and we do as coaches,” Cox said. “We’ll kind of give him things as he’s ready for them.”

Split ends Michael Farnsworth, Andrew Deakins and Dominic Polimeno are potential targets for what has a chance to be a prolific offense. Holman might have put it best when he said of challenges defenses will face, “It’s going to be a hard day for everyone.”

Dobbs Ferry must find ways to compensate for major losses to graduation, especially on defense. Inside linebacker Sawyer Shemonoski and cornerbacks Drexel Lewis and Jerel Outlaw, a newcomer, are among those looking to step up.

“Getting everyone together, everyone on the same page and playing with physicality is really important,” said Fischer, a senior captain and middle linebacker.

Cox wants to give time to as many players as possible and thinks this team is deeper than recent editions.

“We’re a football team that’s got a lot to prove,” the coach said. “We have no doubt that we’ll have a target on our back. People are going to be excited to play us, but that’s part of it.”

The Eagles are constantly reminded of the rich tradition they are expected to uphold. High expectations go with the uniform.

“Our goals really don’t change,” Cox said. “We want to be standing there on the last day of Class C football in Section 1, playing for the section title. Our goal is to win it and try to make a run.”