Dobbs Ferry Falls Short on Gridiron in State Semifinals

November 28, 2021

By Tom Pedulla—

Dobbs Ferry drew close enough to the state championship game that players could envision themselves playing beneath the Carrier Dome’s bright lights. But it was not to be.

After storming through an eight-game regular season, after outscoring three playoff opponents 139-42, the Eagles’ seemingly relentless march to Syracuse abruptly ended. They learned how powerful some teams can be in the rarefied air of the Class C state semifinals, enduring a defeat as painful as it was lopsided.

Schuylerville 52, Dobbs Ferry 14.

Football is a game of momentum, and that told much of the story on Nov. 27 at Middletown High School. Schuylerville, which competed at the Class B level last season, took 38-7 command by halftime in increasing its perfection to 12-0.

“The snowball kind of got rolling downhill in a big way and we had a hard time slowing it down,” said Coach Joe Cox. “It was kind of tough to recover.”

With the defense intent on stopping Brian Dann, the junior running back was unable to take the team on his broad shoulders as he had done so many times before. He was limited to 24 yards on seven carries.

“We thought we had some things going on the edge a bit more and through the air, so that’s what we were trying to take early on,” Cox said. “The plan wasn’t to abandon Brian. We were trying to take what was available early and, hopefully, taking that would soften things up inside for him eventually.”

The massive halftime deficit, however, made it impossible to use a ground-and-pound approach when huge plays were needed.

Robert Sanzo, whose outside threat complemented Dann’s tenacious running between the tackles so perfectly throughout the campaign, closed his Dobbs Ferry career with a flourish. He rushed 16 times for 121 yards and finished with 208 all-purpose yards. Quarterback Javonni Williams, another senior, completed 8 of 14 passes for 210 yards.

“He had an amazing season for a kid who didn’t play the last two years,” Cox said of Williams. “He played with so much poise and confidence.”

Jhonatan Almaras, best known for his good work in the kicking game, was on the receiving end for an 89-yard score. Brandon Holman (eight carries, 32 yards) and Jabari Marsland (two carries, 30 yards) also were of note offensively.

Defensively, senior Jose Regalado and Dann paced the unit with seven and 6.5 tackles, respectively. Senior David Farnsworth responded to the big stage with a season-high five tackles, while Dvanggie Montanpichardo added 4.5.

But this special season was never about individual gains. It was about what could be accomplished as a team. The sting of the finale sure hurt.

“It will be tough for the boys and the coaches and everybody,” Cox said. “But, hopefully, with a little bit of time, they will be able to look back and think about all the great things they did.

“I’m really proud of this group. We had a lot of new kids, a lot of young guys on the roster. I’m really proud of the way they came together early on and the way they bonded. They accomplished a tremendous amount. Winning a sectional title was a big deal and that was a big win over a really, really good football team in O’Neill (56-28 for the regional title). They played really well together and they played for each other. It was really obvious when you watched them play.”

The day after a finale that Regalado described as “heartbreaking,” he worked to see the big picture.

“To have an undefeated regular season is something I never even imagined. I’m really proud of that. And to win a sectional title, which I haven’t won since my freshman year, feels amazing,” he said. “We may not have gotten as far as we wanted, but it still feels amazing as far as what we have accomplished.”

He tipped his cap to Schuylerville. “They came out firing and played a really good game,” he said. “They took the momentum and they kept running with it, running with it. As much as we had our big chances, they still came up big when they needed to.”

The Eagles will miss Regalado’s imposing presence, Sanzo’s dashes downfield and Williams’ cool. Such talents are not easily replaced. Still, Cox will have Dann to build around. He is one of the most tenacious runners to be found at any level and a huge source for optimism.

“I definitely think the future is bright,” Cox said. “For them moving forward, it will be about how much they want to invest in the offseason, how much they want to get after it.”

Said Regalado: “I believe wholeheartedly that they can contend. If they hit the weight room and do what they have to do in the offseason, they 100 percent can.”

If returning members of the Eagles lack any fuel for their fires, they need only remember the way Schuylerville celebrated on its way to the Carrier Dome.

Statistician Stephen O’Leary contributed to this report.