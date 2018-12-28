Dobbs Ferry Credit Card Theft

Westchester District Attorney Anthony Scarpino Jr. has charged a New Rochelle man with two felonies related to the theft of credit cards from out of the lockers of New York Sports Club members at Dobbs Ferry’s Rivertowns Square complex off the Saw Mill River Parkway.

Ivan Vrabec, 48, was arraigned in Greenburgh Town Court on charges of Second Degree Identity Theft and Fourth Degree Possession of Stolen Property. On Christmas Eve, he was remanded into custody with bail set at $100,000 in cash or $250,000 in bonds after it was discovered that he was already on probation for similar crimes committed in New Jersey and six prior felony convictions.

Vrabec allegedly picked a combination lock iln the club’s men’s locker room, stole the card and used it to buy $660 worth of wine at the Westchester Wine Warehouse on Rte. 119.

The DA’s office has requested that anyone who believes they have had a credit card stolen at the Dobbs Ferry NYSC on or around December 14 should contact them at 914-995-3420.