Dobbs Ferry Confident of Continuing Winning Tradition on Gridiron

September 5, 2023

By Tom Pedulla—

Dobbs Ferry has not one but two tremendous running backs to replace in bruiser Brian Dann and breakaway threat Brandon Holman. The Eagles are confident they can meet that stiff challenge.

“We have guys ready to fill those spots and they’re going to be great and we’re ready,” said team captain Elan Messeri, a senior tight end and outside linebacker bursting with enthusiasm. “It’s just next guy up.”

Fellow captain Jack Straub echoed that sentiment. “It hurts us in some places,” he acknowledged. “But our mentality as a team is just to re-load and have young guys step up to the plate and do the job. Every year we find a way.”

Dobbs Ferry is most proud of its tradition of football excellence. Year after year, the Eagles produce winning records and do, indeed, find a way to contend for the playoffs in Class C.

In order to replace the prolific tandem of Dann and Holman, fifth-year head coach Joe Cox and his assistants gave a hard look to four backs during the offseason. Straub and Drexel Lewis III are the top two candidates at halfback. Lewis, of course, is best known for his superb work at cornerback. He finished last season with 12 interceptions, thought to be one shy of the New York State record.

Lewis noted that he enjoys playing cornerback more than any other position. But he said, “I think I’m ready to take the next step at running back.”

Juniors Patrick McGoey and Michael Guerrerio are vying for time at the all-important fullback position. “In our perfect world, a lot of guys will touch the ball,” Cox said.

It helps that junior Kevin Hartnett returns at quarterback. “He’s a humble, hard-working kid. He wants to get his job done,” the coach said. “We really like where his game is at and we definitely feel he’s ready to take the next step in our offense.”

Michael Farnsworth, an extremely athletic split end, will provide an inviting downfield target.

Cox could not be more enthusiastic about an offensive line anchored by Marty O’Leary, a team captain who will be starting at center for the third season. O’Leary is flanked by solid guards Sawyer Shemonoski and Leo Brunenavs. Mark Guerrerio is set at right tackle with Saad Khan at left tackle.

“We just love this group. It’s a very close group,” Cox said. “Technically, they’re becoming very good at what they do. It’s not always a push somebody around kind of thing. It’s about details and they’re really coming along in that respect.”

Junior Michael Rodriguez will bolster the defensive line. Junior Jake Broccoli and sophomore Dillon Ravich also are expected to contribute.

Cox praised his players for the work they put into the offseason. “I like where we’re at right now,” he said. “But that being said, there is so much left to do.”

The Eagles could not take more seriously the winning tradition they are expected to uphold.

Shemonoski, also a team captain, could easily have spoken for his teammates when he said of representing Dobbs Ferry, “Honestly, it means the world. It really does. There is a lot of tradition. I love it.”