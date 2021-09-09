Dobbs Ferry Confident in Being a Top Contender

September 9, 2021

By Tom Pedulla–

Dobbs Ferry looks to be primed for a big season. As in Jose Regalado big.

Regalado, at 5-11, 280 pounds, is one imposing young man. He is a force on the offensive and defensive line and a primary reason why the Eagles have every reason to believe they can soar.

“He’s worked extremely hard this offseason. He’s in really good shape for a big man,” said coach Joe Cox. “I’m really excited about where he’s at now.”

Regalado, a senior captain, brings a wealth of experience as a three-year starter. He also is one of 14 seniors on the team, another huge plus for Dobbs Ferry. No wonder the Eagles could not wait to get started again after having the pandemic delay last season until the spring, when they went 3-2.

“They wanted to get back into the weight room almost immediately. We took very little time off,” the coach said. “These guys are very excited. They want to get after it.”

An interesting sub-plot will be the progression of 5-10, 175-pound quarterback Javonni Williams, who had stopped playing football for a period of time but returned for his senior season. He is a three-sport athlete, described by Cox as a “natural thrower and runner.”

The running game should be in very good hands with fullback Brian Dann, a junior captain, spearheading that attack. “We love the growth he showed there last year,” Cox said. “I think things really started to click for him late in the season.”

Seniors Jabari Marsland and Robert Sanzo also will take handoffs from Williams. Marsland is a standout on defense as an outside linebacker. Senior captains A.J. Delvito and Jhonatan Almaras provide quality downfield targets in the passing game. In addition, Almaras is an effective kicker.

“They are doing a great job of leading the football team, working really hard and setting the right example,” Cox said. “We think both are going to be big contributors on the outside.”

The offensive line benefits from ample experience. Isaac Aragon, a junior, is back at right tackle. Owen Fischer and Sammy Georgioudakis return at guard. Marty O’Leary, a sophomore center, makes up what he lacks in experience with a hard-nosed approach. Dvanggie Montanpichardo is making excellent progress as a defensive lineman.

The defensive secondary features Brandon Holman and Drexel Lewis. The latter is a sophomore who is new to the program and has the potential to excel.

The Eagles open the season on Saturday at 3 p.m. against visiting Blind Brook.

“We finished the season pretty well, playing pretty good football,” Cox noted. “We want to pick up where we left off and continue to build on it and get better. With hard work and commitment, we definitely feel we can.”

No one was content with the 3-2 record of last spring. “We definitely feel confident about being able to improve on last year,” the coach said. “We brought a lot of guys back, so I definitely feel we have a lot of experience on the football field combined with younger guys we are excited about. I think it’s a really good mix there.”

Cox is not afraid to think big. Neither are his players.

“Our goal is no doubt to play for the sectional championship and we want to win that game,” Cox said.

